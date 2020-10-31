Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class A playoffs
• Tyson Rostad scored the first touchdown and threw for the last as top-ranked Hamilton used a stingy defense to throttle Sidney 24-6 in its bid to reach its fourth consecutive championship game. Rostad had a 1-yard rushing score and hit Jaiden Klemundt on a 16-yarder for the final score after the Eagles had moved within 11 points on a 19-yard scoring run by Riley Waters. Ben Rooney had a 24-yard run and Austin Drake hit a field goal for the Broncs, who held Sidney to 39 yards and zero first downs in the first half. Hamilton will play host to Laurel in the semifinals.
• Marcus Wittman threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Billings Central used big plays to defeat Columbia Falls 35-8 in the quarterfinal round. Wittman accounted for two first-quarter touchdowns as Central took a 14-0 lead. He found Junior Brackenridge for a 57-yard score on the Rams' first possession and later ran one into the end zone from 8 yards out. Wittman also hit Nate Sachich in the back of the end zone for a five-year scoring pass in the fourth quarter. The Rams (6-0) move into the semifinals, where they will host longtime Eastern A rival Miles City, which defeated Dillon 26-21.
• Carson Hunter tossed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 30-yarder to Damien Leidholt with just over two minutes remaining, and then sealed the deal with an interception as defending champion Miles City rallied past Dillon 26-21. Hunter's interception came in the corner of the end zone with the Beavers on Miles City's 27-yard line and less than a minute to play. Dillon led 21-14 entering the fourth quarter. The Cowboys will travel to Billings Central for a semifinal showdown.
Class B playoffs
• Cooper Cook scored on a 60-yard run on the second play of the second half and Columbus made it stand up for a 16-10 first-round win over Red Lodge. A 25-yard field goal by Colden Peterson sent Red Lodge into halftime with a 10-8 lead, setting the stage for Cook's run. Colby Martinez scored on a 31-yard pass from Caden Miller as the Cougars tied the game in the second quarter after the Rams led 7-0 on a 24-yard scoring toss from Trey Allen to Owen Reynolds. Columbus, which defeated Red Lodge twice this season, will play at Glasgow in the quarterfinals.
• Cash Salsbery ran for two touchdowns and Kooper Oxarart threw for one and passed for another to fuel Malta's 30-14 first-round win over Bigfork. Salsbery scored from 5 yards in the first and third quarters. Oxarart tossed a 34-yard scoring strike to Connor Tuss in the third quarter and then ran into the end zone from 5 yards away for a 30-8 lead. Cormac Benn scored both of the Vikings' TDs, on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and 7-yarder to close the game's scoring in the fourth. Malta travels to Manhattan for the quarterfinals.
• Pat Duchien Jr. tossed three touchdown passes and Tristan Pyette scored twice as Florence overcame a penalty-marred game to down Conrad 27-8 in a first-round game. Duchien shoveled a pass to Pyette, who ran 88 yards midway through the second quarter for a 7-2 lead. After Carson Bitney put the Cowboys up 8-7 with a 15-yard TD reception from Caden Huntsinger, Duchien hit Blake Shoupe from 12 yards out for a 13-8 lead and then the Falcons went up 20-8 on another TD pass, this one a 3-yarder to Luke Maki. Pyette closed the scoring with a 15-yard run for Florence, which will host Townsend in the semifinals.
• Glasgow moved into the quarterfinals for the first time in six years as Logan Idler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Scotties' 28-6 dismantling of defending champion Eureka 28-6. Idler had a 78-yard scoring run, and he also connected with Tel Aune from 20 yards and Colten Fast from 45 yards. Jesse Lee completed the scoring with a 2-yard run for Glasgow. Gunnar Smith scored Eureka's TD on a 3-yard run. The Lions had won three of the last four state titles. Glasgow will host Columbus in the quarterfinals.
• Trey Hoveland threw three TD passes, two to Gavin Vandenacre, and ran for two more as Townsend thwarted Huntley Project to move into the quarterfinals in a game that saw Bulldogs kicker Sam Lane set a record with his 24th consecutive extra point. Vandenacre's catches came from 20 and 34 yards. Jesus Garcia also caught a TD, a 5-yarder. Jake Fox scored both of Huntley Project's TDs on pass receptions. Lane nailed his record-setting extra point after Townsend's first score; He went 6-for-6 to extend the mark to 29. The Bulldogs will play at Florence in the quarterfinals.
• Flint Smith caught a 29-yard pass from Miles Heerauf early in the fourth quarter for the game's only touchdown and Whitehall hung on for a 6-2 win over Shepherd. An interception by the Trojans' Brendan Wagner clinched it. Braden Lammers tackled a Whitehall runner in the end zone for a safety and Shepherd's only points. Whitehall will play at Fairfield in the quarterfinals.
• Caden Holgate tossed three touchdown passes, Isaac Richardson scored twice and Tate Bowler took the second-half kickoff for a touchdown as Manhattan overpowered Colstrip 52-0. Holgate's passes went to Bowler, Corban Johnson and Gabriel Degatty. Toby Veltkamp scored a TD on a fake punt for the Tigers, who will stay home to play Malta in the quarterfinals.
8-Man playoffs
• Roman Sparks ran for two touchdowns and caught a third, Roman Pardee rushed for two more and Thompson Falls built a big first-half lead en route to trouncing Simms 50-6 in a first-round matchup. The Blue Hawks led only 6-0 after one quarter on a 1-yard run by Sparks, but he opened a 30-point second-quarter outburst with a 7-yard scoring run and Pardee scored from 5 and 4 yards for a 36-6 halftime lead. T-Falls also scored on a 5-yard pass from Lucas Andersen to Derek Andersen. The Blue Hawks will be at Scobey in the quarterfinals
• Garrett Zimdars scored two rushing touchdowns and Jacob Gauthier threw for one and ran for another to lead Park City to a 36-0 whitewashing of Ekalaka in first-round action. Tucker Johnstone gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and Gauthier found Colby Coleman from 26 yards out to open the second. Zimdars then added runs of 5 and 41 yards before Gauthier wrapped up the scoring with a 1-yard run in the final two minutes of the third quarter. The Panthers will welcome Shelby in the quarterfinals.
• Kanyon Taylor accounted for the first three touchdowns -- two on passes to Hunter Sharbono -- and Brady Buxbaum ran for the last three as defending state champion Fairview improved to 8-1 with a 44-6 romp over Ennis in the first round. Taylor's tosses to Sharbono went for 12 and 11 yards to give the Warriors a 16-0 halftime lead. They broke it open in the second half, starting with a 1-yard run by Taylor. Buxbaum then sealed the deal with runs of 11, 12 and 8 yards, the last two in the fourth quarter. Fairview will be at Drummond-Philipsburg in the quarterfinals.
• Paxton McQuillan ran for two scores to help Joliet roll to an early three-touchdown lead and Hayden Ward threw for a score and ran for another to power the J-Hawks over Westby-Grenora 28-18. McQuillan ran for scores from 4 and 5 yards out, sandwiched around a 20-yard pass from Ward to Tucker Lind as Joliet built a 22-0 halftime lead. The Thunder closed to within 22-12 in the third quarter on a 31-yard jaunt by Adian Harbin and a 1-yard run by Darian Holecek, who later threw a 13-yard TD pass to Keegan Nelson. Ward gave Joliet some breathing room with a 1-yard plunge for a 28-12 lead in the fourth quarter. Joliet travels to Fort Benton in the quarterfinals.
• Fort Benton crushed St, Ignatius 61-6 as Jace Thompson scored three touchdowns and totaled 115 yards and William Ullery went 7-9 on completions and rushed for 74 yards, scoring three touchdowns. Thompson caught a 29-yard pass from Ullery, returned an interception for a score and ran one in from 18 yards. Ullery had a 28-yard scoring run and a 75-yard interception return. Hayden Axtman also scored twice for the Longhorns, on a 40-yard pass from Ullery and a 5-yard run. Bryce Umphrey scored for St. Ignatius in the second quarter on a 1-yard run and quarterback Kellen McClure went 21-for-37 passing for 177 yards for the Bulldogs.
• Preston Metesh had multiple rushing touchdowns and receiving scores as Drummond-Philipsburg took a step closer to a third title in four years by trouncing Belt 60-14. The Titans, who won crowns in 2017 and 2018 but lost in the quarterfinals last fall, will play host to Fairview in the quarters.
6-Man playoffs
• Mason Dethman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and Ashdyn Hobbs ran for two scores as Froid-Lake kept rolling with a 52-6 quarterfinal trouncing of Harlowton-Ryegate. Hobbs' scores came from 20 and 46 yards out. The Red Hawks also blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety and scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Quinn Abar. Froid-Lake will play host to Big Sandy in the semifinals.
• Aiden Jenkins caught two touchdowns, ran for a score and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a fourth TD to lead Shields Valley to a rugged 33-26 win over Power-Dutton-Brady in the quarterfinals. Kaden Acosta was 15-for-17 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Two were to Jenkins, who caught eight passes for 74 yards, rushed for 99 yards, had seven tackles and also picked off a pass for the Rebels, who led 27-26 in the fourth quarter. Acosta had 10 tackles for the Rebels (7-0), who play just up the road at White Sulphur Springs in the semifinals.
• Kade Strutz ran for four touchdowns and three PATs and totaled 272 yards as Big Sandy rolled over Bridger 36-12 in quarterfinal play. Strutz had runs of 4, 2, 9 and 9 yards. On the defensive end, Kody Strutz had a team-high of 8.5 tackles for the Pioneers as well as an 8-yard scoring pass from Brayden Cline. The Scouts' Rod Zentner had a 75-yard interception return, a 6-yard TD reception and a game-high 10.5 tackles. The Pioneers travel to Froid-Lake for the semifinals.
• Sam Davis threw for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, and Alex Novark ran for a score, caught another and tossed a third to power unbeaten White Sulphur Springs past Savage 44-6 for a berth in the semifinals. Davis was 11-for-16 passing for 126 yards, and he caught a 10-yarder from Novark, who also had seven tackles. Andrew Davis ran for a TD, caught another and had seven tackles.
Soccer
Class A boys
• Gabe Menicke scored two goals and Brandon Mendoza -- the state's leading scorer -- had his 21st goal between those connections to lead Whitefish to a 3-0 romp over Columbia Falls and the Bulldogs' third consecutive state title. Menicke broke the ice in the 25th minute and Mendoza doubled the margin early in the second half. Menicke added the dagger in the 64th minute.
Class A girls
• Morgan Maack scored the game-winner in overtime and Laurel scored two goals in the final 16 minutes of regulation to rally past Whitefish for the Locomotives' second consecutive state title and third in four years. After Whitefish's Emma Barron scored her second goal of the afternoon with 18 minutes to play, Whitefish led 2-0. But Maeson Cotter answered two minutes later and Grace Wagner hit from 40 yards out with 10 minutes to go to tie it, setting up Maack's heroics in OT.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Paige Bartsch and Dani Bartsch each had 10 kills, Aubrey Hofer added 25 assists and top-ranked Helena Capital left no doubt about the longest Class AA winning streak in history by routing Kalispell Flathead 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 for the Bruins' 67th consecutive victory. Later in the afternoon, Capital made it 68 straight by sweeping Kalispell Glacier 28-26, 25-17, 25-15 behind 13 kills and seven blocks from Paige Bartsch, 25 assists from Hofer and 10 digs from Kennedy Pocha. The defending state champions are 14-0. Savannah Sterck had five kills to lead Flathead.
• No. 4 Billings West had three players with double-double performances, but No. 2 Great Falls CMR walked away with the 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-10 win. Kaitlin Grossman had 10 kills and 16 digs, Kortney Grossman had 10 kills and 15 digs, and Taylor Graham finished with 28 assists and 12 digs, but it wasn’t enough for the Golden Bears. Kate Nienaber led West with 18 digs and Sydney Pierce added 11 kills. No stats were reported for CMR.
• Taylor Graham had 15 assists and 16 digs to help No. 4 Billings West sweep Great Falls 25-9, 25-12, 25-11. The Golden Bears served 12 aces, with three each coming from Kate Nienaber and Kourtney Grossman. Grossman also had 12 kills and Nienaber added 14 digs.
• Lauren Lindseth had 21 kills and 17 digs as No. 2 Great Falls CMR swept Billings Skyview 25-13, 25-19, 27-25. Anna Broquist added seven kills and Tennisen Hiller 37 assists for the Rustlers. Jordan Olson had eight kills and Haley Droogsma six blocks for the Falcons.
• Bella Bryan finished with a triple-double in Billings Skyview’s 20-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over Great Falls. Bryan had 16 kills, 16 assists and 13 digs. Hayden Baumberger had six of Skyview’s 20 blocks, and Jessi Henckel had nine kills and four aces, and Talle Ketchum led with 17 assists. Kendal Burcham had 11 kills, 13 digs and six blocks for the Bison, who also received 12 assists and 13 digs from Mackenzie Thurston.
Class B
District 1B
• Emma Gunderson delivered 11 kills and 13 digs in leading Choteau to the district title with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 sweep over Fairfield in Conrad. Ellie Lee also did her part with eight kills and four blocks, and Anna Stutz collected 13 digs. Fairfield received seven kills from Kyler Bake. Teammate Madison Rosenbaum recorded nine digs.
• Shelby defeated Conrad 25-17, 25-10, 25-16 for third place. Maddison Underdal sparked Shelby with 11 kills and two blocks. Conrad will also advance on to divisionals.
Class C
District 1C
• Donn Longan hammered 23 kills and added 13 digs, Liv Wangerin chipped in with 10 kills, seven aces and two blocks, and Plentywood won the district title with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Froid-Lake. Ashtyn Curtiss added 19 assists and three aces, and Shayla Fawcett had 10 digs for the Wildcats.
District 2C
• Broadus swept Jordan twice to rally for the district championship, winning the first match 25-16, 25-8, 25-7 and coming back in the nightcap to win 25-22, 25-19, 25-18. Lindsay Lawrence had 12 kills and 20 digs for Jordan in the nightcap, and Jaelin Twitchell added 17 assists. Ava Kreider's four kills led the Mustangs in the earlier match. No statistics were available for Broadus.
• Oliveah Schaffer fashioned 12 kills and 23 digs, Zeason Schaffer was right behind with 10 kills and 12 assists, and Lauryn Billing helped with 27 assists and 18 digs to lead Broadus to a dramatic 25-17, 18-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-13 come-from-behind win over Circle in the third-place match. Abi Krantz added five blocks for the Hawks. Ryann Moline came up big with 16 kills for Circle, which also received 22 assists and three aces from Brooke Bartelson, 27 digs from Kayti Haynie and two blocks from Grace Gackle.
District 4C
• Charlee Yochum had eight kills, Brooklyn Ragland had eight digs and McKenzie Morrison provided nine blocks for Custer-Hysham in a 25-19, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Park City in the third-place match. Isabelle Adams led the Panthers with nine kills. Halle Larsen had 11 assists and Kendyll Story 17 digs.
• Brooklyn Ragland notched seven kills and five assists, Tyanna Buller chipped in with 14 digs and nine assists, and McKenzie Morrison went high for four blocks in Custer-Hysham's 29-27, 25-12, 25-16 loser-out win over Fromberg. Tavee Duncan added five aces for the Rebels.
District 7C
• Jade Wendland led with 14 kills and 17 digs, Kenidee Wolery added 27 assists and Kaytlyn Domire notched four blocks for North Star in a 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 loss to Geraldine-Highwood in a loser-out match. No stats were reported for Geraldine-Highwood.
District 13C
• Philipsburg rolled to a 25-12, 25-23, 26-24 win over Valley Christian in the third-place game as Lucia Lee had eight kills and four blocks. Reece Pitcher and Summer Phillips each collected three aces, and Phillips led with six digs. Rachel Ward had six assists. For Valley Christian, Taylor Vance led with seven kills, Ellie Hover had three aces and Fylena Rahn had two blocks.
District 14C
• Charlo won the title and No. 1 seed going to divisionals with a sweep against Hot Springs, 25-15, 28-26, 25-13. Hot Springs' Katelyn Christensen had seven kills, seven blocks and nine digs, all team highs. Savannah Roosma added five kills. No statistics were available for Charlo.
• Riley Richter pounded 15 kills and added 15 assists, 10 digs and two aces to fuel Noxon to a 10-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13 nail-biter over Alberton-Superior for third place. Avery Burgess provided 13 kills, three digs and two blocks, and Emily Brown compiled eight kills,21 assists and six digs for the Red Devils.
