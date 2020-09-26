Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
6-Man
• Tim Snyder ran for three touchdowns in Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap's 28-point second-quarter outburst and the Titans went on to blank No. 8 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 36-0. Snyder scored on runs of 13, 1 and 38 yards sandwiched around Rhett Patnode's 1-yard plunge. Carter Derks added the game's final score with a 57-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. Junior Cady kicked three of five extra points.
• Valley Christian earned its first win thanks to junior Eyan Becker coming through with a big day in a 43-2 victory over Gardiner in Victor. Becker, a quarterback and defensive end, totaled 409 yards of offense and seven touchdowns, completing 12 of 13 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 129 yards and four scores. Becker tossed TD passes of 80 and 2 yards to Brennan Cox, and a 15-yarder to Elijah Fisher. Defensively, he led the team with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. The lone points Valley Christian allowed came with its backups on the field in the fourth quarter when a snap went through the back of the end zone.
• Jonathan Harris ran for four touchdowns -- including Wibaux's first three scores in the second quarter -- and caught a fifth as the defending state runners-up Longhorns raced to a 48-14 victory over Bainville. Harris' runs of 8, 3 and 1 yards gave Wibaux a 20-0 lead at halftime after a scoreless first quarter. He added a 29-yard run in the third quarter and 48-yard pass from Birch Obrigewitch in the fourth.
• Brody Connelly rushed for three touchdowns and Cam Stoltz tossed two scoring strikes to Brett Stoltz as Valier scored the game's final 20 points for a 38-18 win over North Star. Connelly's scores came from 37, 23 and 56 yards for the Panthers, who led 18-6 at halftime but saw North Star tie it at 18-all on a 1-yard run by Payne Ditmar, his second TD of the afternoon. Connelly's 23-yard burst gave Valier the lead for good. Cam Stoltz then hit Brett Stoltz on a 47-yarder; they also connected from 55 yards in the second quarter. Ditmar had a 34-yard run and North Star also had a 2-yard TD pass from Gavin Spicher to Rhett Wolery.
• Spencer Lehnerz scored four touchdowns three different ways to fuel No. 5 Power-Dutton-Brady's 41-22 victory over Sunburst. Lehnerz caught two touchdown passes from Nick Widhalm, from 14 and 5 yards out, opened the scoring with a 5-yard run and also had a 30-yard interception return. Stanley Jarvis scored all three of the Refiners' TDs, on a 9-yard run and 12- and 25-yard pass receptions from Cade Hanson. Widhalm tossed three TD passes in all for the Titans.
• Carter Pendergrass threw for a touchdown and ran for two power to lead Roy-Winifred over Geraldine-Highwood 47-8. Pendergrass opened the scoring with a 21-yard pass to Jake Brown and then added 34- and 26-yard runs in the second quarter as the Outlaws built a 29-8 halftime lead. Asher Edwards, Anthony DeMars, Keith Kalal and Matthew Slivka also ran for scores for Roy-Winifired. The Rivals' lone tally came on a 32-yard pass from Bryson Bahnmiller to Ridger Bowman.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Helena Capital extended is winning streak to 60 matches but it didn't come easy against Kalispell Glacier, which took the Bruins to the limit before succumbing 25-27, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-6. Capital trailed 12-8 in the third set before rallying. Paige Bartsch had 15 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, twin sister Dani Bartsch added 14 kills and Audrey Hofer provided 37 assists and five aces for the Bruins.
• Great Falls CMR remained unbeaten in the Eastern AA with sweeps over Billings West and Billings Skyview. The Rustlers (6-0) topped West 27-25, 25-19, 25-15 and beat Skyview 25-16, 25-10, 25-13. Kourtney Grossman had 14 kills for the Golden Bears, and Taylor Graham contributed 19 assists and 15 digs. Kate Nienaber led West (4-1) with 20 digs. Stats for Skyview or CMR were not reported.
Class A
• Madeline Gilder had seven kills, six aces and 12 digs, and Brooklyn Powell provided 17 assists and three blocks to lift defending state champion and unbeaten Corvallis (5-0) to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of Dillon. Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers with five kills and six digs, Lauryn Petersen added four kills, five digs and two aces, and Madi Ruegsegger had 10 assists.
• Kylie Zimmer hammered 11 kills, Taylin Trafton had seven kills and two blocks, and Hailey Lielsh added 21 assists and three aces to help Lewistown sweep past Miles City 25-22, 25-19, 25-18. Brooke Weinheimer had 12 digs for the Golden Eagles. Carmella Prete had nine kills and 11 digs, and Ryleigh Simonsen added 19 assists, four kills and nine digs for the Cowgirls.
• Billings Central swept Eastern A rival Hardin, thanks to eight kills and 22 assists from Maria Stewart and 12 digs from Zi Morton. The Rams won 25-13, 25-18, 25-18. Macy Uffelman had seven kills for Hardin, and Rylee Kogolshak had 20 assists. Central’s Grace Zeier added 11 kills.
Class B
• Kyler Baker led with four kills and nine assists as Fairfield cruised past Cut Bank 25-12, 25-20, 25-14. Olivia Copenhaver had three aces for the Eagles. Sienna Spotted Bear topped the Wolves with two aces and two kills.
• Noel Johnson had four kills, two blocks and two digs, and Xaria Jackson helped with 10 assists, six digs, two kills and an ace in Arlee's 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14 loss to St. Ignatius. Raven Parson added three kills, three aces and four digs for the Scarlets, and Jerny Crawford had 13 digs.
• Josie Hasler was tops with 12 kills and 12 digs, Greta Peterson put down six kills and Kirra Ban added 14 digs to lead Huntley Project to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of Baker. Sady Harbaugh hed Baker with nine kills, Rilee Pettersen added nine assists, and Mya Hadley and Peyton Janeway had two blocks apiece.
• Liddia Fontaine was dominant with 17 kills, 13 digs and three aces, and Kitrie Frank added eight kills as Red Lodge fended off Big Timber 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18. Zoe Avent pitched in with 13 digs and four assists, and Audrey Fontaine helped with 31 assists and two blocks for the Rams. Alyssa Boshart had seven kills and two aces, and Bailey Finn offered 25 assists and three aces for the Herders.
• Laney Denning led with four kills, four blocks and six digs in Missoula Loyola's 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Deer Lodge. Jami Janetski added five kills for the Breakers.
Class C
• With 23 kills, Donn Longan spearheaded Plentywood’s 23-25, 25-7, 21-25, 25-21, 15-20 victory over Class B Glasgow. Ashlyn Curtiss had 33 assists for the Wildcats. The Scotties were led by Abrianna Nielsen’s 17 kills and Blaire Westby’s 18 digs. Emma Brensdal was credited with 18 services aces for Plentywood, which improved to 8-0.
• Kylie Potra had seven kills, Cody Larsen and Kenadee Kempton had 10 digs each, and Mckinsey Justice added two kills, four aces and five digs for Culbertson in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 loss to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Makenna Hauge had a strong all-round afternoon with three aces, three kills, two blocks and seven digs.
• Amber Anderson came up big with 15 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces as Darby outlasted Alberton-Superior 26-24, 25-27, 27-25, 18-25, 15-9 in a marathon. Makena Hawkins added seven kills and Keyia Goodwin chipped in with 11 assists, two kills and two blocks for the Tigers. Sorren Reese had 18 kills and two blocks, Cassie Green 14 assists and Bailey Milender four aces for the Mountain Cats.
• Aspen Giese and Abby Clark each had five kills as balanced Fort Benton swept Hays-Lodgepole 25-6, 25-10, 25-2 in one match and then the Longhorns finished the doubleheader with another swept 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 as Ashlee Wang, Hadley Cook and Cloe Kalanick had three kills. Kylie Danbrook added two kills and 10 aces for Fort Benton in the second match.
• Brynn Folvag had eight kills, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks, and Elizabeth Field -- after finishing fourth in a cross country meet in Culbertson in the morning -- added 20 assists for Westby-Grenora in a 25-21, 25-6, 20-25, 25-16 loss to Savage.
• Emily Adkins had a big afternoon with 12 kills, six assists, three digs, two blocks and two aces to power Bridger over Roy-Winifred 25-22, 25-16, 25-17. Jenna Kallevig added eight kills, eight digs and five aces, and Mya Goltz had six kills for the Scouts.
• Callie Kaiser led with 12 kills and Lexie Stockett contributed 12 assists, eight aces and two digs in Twin Bridges' 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of West Yellowstone.
• Led by Delaney Kellam's six kills and three blocks, Chinook won at Centerville 25-13, 25-11, 25-14. The Sugarbeeters also prospered behind the six aces from both Lily Surber and Hailey Bell. Chinook recorded 18 aces overall.
• Rosie Chater fashioned eight kills and three blocks, Lauren Cima added 15 digs and Aleena Bacon chipped in with 10 assists in Harrison-Willow Creek's 25-12, 25-20, 18-25, 25-10 loss to Lone Peak.
• Draya Wacker nailed 18 kills and had five digs, Finn Riksman and Kelsey Thurston added six kills apiece, and Koye Rindal provided 15 assists, five kills, seven aces and eight digs as Melstone swept Roberts 25-12, 25-20, 25-21. Emma DeVries topped the Rockets with six kills, four blocks and seven digs, and Bentley Bertolino added 11 assists.
• Rachel Ehinger had eight aces and Olivia Chaska six to lead Terry's sweep over Plevna 25-12, 25-19, 25-16. Sarah Dyer had three digs for the Terriers.
• Makayla Harper's 15 kills and Kendyll Story's nine aces helped highlight Park City's 26-24, 25-11, 21-25, 25-14 victory at Broadview-Lavina. Halle Larson helped spur the Panthers' attack with 27 assists. Broadview-Lavina received nine kills from Berlin Sanguins and 24 digs from Adi Tuszynski.
• Sydney Phillips led the way with seven kills, three aces, three digs and a block, and Holly Hauptman added six kills as Drummond outlasted St. Regis 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Billings Senior remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over Billings Skyview. The Broncs benefited from two goals and two assists by Seth D’Ambrosia, and goals from Simon Rolfson and Teylor Ronish. Dylan Jacobsen and Nate Cullingsworth added assists for Senior. Evan Ruff scored Skyview’s goal on an assist from Taylor Moore.
• Jacob Demmons' goal in the fifth minute was all Helena needed for a 1-0 whitewashing of Kalispell Flathead.
• Billings West scored seven second-half goals en route to a 9-1 win over Belgrade. Finley LeFevre scored three goals and had an assist, and Cade Hatheway added three goals of his own in the win. Beau Bergstrom, Quin Pawiroredjo and Loren Rogge also had goals for West.
Class AA girls
• Charlize Davis and Julia Mader tallied quick first-half goals and Billings Skyview held off Billings Senior 3-1. Sydney Robbins had two assists for the Falcons, whose third goal came in the 72nd minute from Kylie Swanton. Mila Allison assisted on Davis' goal, which came in the fifth minute -- seven minutes before Mader's tally. Jaelyn Dwyer's free kick in the 25th minute provided the Broncs' score.
• Chloe Davies scored two goals and Mary Speare had two assists as Billings West remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Belgrade. Satory Taylor added a goal and Avery Kimmel an assist for the defending state champion Golden Bears, who improved to 7-0-2. Belgrade fell to 1-7-2.
• Skyleigh Thompson's goal in the 25nd minute was the difference as Kalispell Flathead blanked Helena 1-0.
Class A boys
• Sam Dull and Camden Capser scored second-half goals to help Billings Central top Livingston 2-1.
• Luca Dombrowski scored two goals for Missoula Loyola and Luke Gross scored a pair of goals for Stevensville as the teams played to a 3-3 draw. Garrett Schrieber had a goal and and assisted on both of Gross' scores for the Yellowjackets. Will Burns had Loyola's other goal.
• Kai Golan and Johnny Carl each scored twice as Columbia Falls had little trouble toppling Libby 7-0.
Class A girls
• Solei Elletson scored five goals, including the game’s first three, and Billings Central ran away from Livingston 9-0 on senior day. Kellan Wahl and Abby Derbyshire each had a goal and an assist for the Rams, and Cadie Reichert also scored. Finley Hauk, Alexa Hanser and Evelyn Nelson had assists for Central.
• Mya Maack and Kadee Grammar were just two of several goal scorers for Laurel in a 14-0 trouncing of Lone Peak. The Locomotives scored six goals in the first half and found the net eight more times after intermission.
Golf
• Cameron Kahle of Whitefish won the boys meet and Macee Greenwood of Corvallis was the girls medalist at the Western A divisional at Polson. Kahle shot a 72 and Greenwood a 74. The Class A state tournaments are in Butte on Oct. 1-2. Whitefish took the boys team title with 308 points, better than Hamilton (332) and Polson (351). The Bulldogs also were tops for the girls with 379, 18 strokes better than Polson and another three up on Corvallis.
Cross Country
• Annie Kaul of Plentywood took first in a breezy meet in Culbertson, edging Iris McKean and Emily See of Glasgow to win the girls race in 20:07.89. McKean was 21 seconds back and See in third slightly more than a minute off Kaul's pace. Elizabeth Field of Westby-Grenora was fourth and teammate Sayler Stewart was fifth. Miles City won the girls team crown with 28 points, followed by Glasgow (67) and Culbertson (81). On the boys side, Samuel Smith of Richey-Lambert was the winner in 16:53.8 and Zander Ackerman of Wolf Point was second in 17:14.3. Wolf Point was the team champion with 57 points, edging Glasgow by three. Miles City was third.
• Kylie Hartnett of Helena added another win to her resume, taking home first place at the Boulder Invitational. Hartnett finished in 19:28, nearly a minute ahead of Helena teammate Odessa Zentz, who finished second in 20:20. Helena won with 26 points, beating rival Helena Capital. Henry Ballinger of Helena Capital took home the boys individual title, leading the Bruins to the team championship with 17 points. Teammate Brody Roman was runner-up, a second behind Ballinger.
• Gavyn Bickel of Roberts was the boys winner in 19:23.64 and Abby Hoffman of Park City won the girls race in 23:16.99 at the first meet ever hosted by Melstone. Joe Allen of Roberts was second (20:21.36) and Krayle Stormer of Circle was third (21:29.05) in the boys race. For the girls, Tasha Dedmore (26:40.36) of Park City was second and Cassie Olsen of Circle third (26:50.30).
