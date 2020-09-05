Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
8-Man
• No. 6 Joliet piled up 42 points in the first quarter and steamrolled Lone Peak 56-8. The J-Hawks (2-0) led 50-0 at halftime and coasted from there. The Big Horns fell to 0-2.
6-Man
• Kade Strutz ran for four touchdowns and caught a fifth from brother Kody Strutz to power No. 2 Big Sandy to a 42-7 rout of North Star. Kade Strutz scored all five of his touchdowns in the first half to give the Pioneers a 36-0 lead. He ran from 20, 10, 1 and 9 yards out, and caught a 60-yard pass from his brother. Braydon Cline scored Big Sandy's other TD on a 7-yard run. Payne Ditmar broke the ice for the North Stars with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
• Logan Nelson threw three touchdown passes, ran for two scores and returned an interception for another as 10th-ranked Savage pummeled defending state runnerup and third-ranked Wibaux 56-0. Sloan McPherson caught three touchdown passes — two from Nelson, who opened the scoring with a 58-yard run and then tossed an 11-yard scoring strike to Caeson Erickson before connecting with McPherson from 8 and 61 yards out. Erickson also returned a punt for a score.
• Isaac Johnson threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mason Dethman ran for a score and took an interception back for a TD, and Froid-Lake raced to a 40-point halftime lead and routed Bainville 60-12. Johnson also had nine tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Ashdyn Hobbs and Connor Huft each caught touchdown passes for the Red Hawks, who scored 20 points in the first and second quarters. Froid-Lake had 248 yards rushing and 341 overall.
• Zach Solomon ran for six touchdowns to power Denton-Geyser-Stanford to a 60-30 romp over Geraldine-Highwood. Solomon's scores came from 47, 7, 3, 7, 11 and 1 yards out. Ace Becker backed him with two touchdown passes, one to Damon Raprager from 10 yards out and the other to Jacob Pollari from 31 yards away. Ian Moline ran for two scores and Orrin Harris ran for one and caught another for the Rivals.
Volleyball
Class B
• Dakota Edmisten’s nine kills led the way as Jefferson swept Three Forks 25-11, 25-10, 25-14. Grace Alexander had 21 of the Panthers' 44 digs, and Maddie Leiva added 10 assists. Natalie Pestel's four kills led Three Forks, which also received 16 digs and two aces from Addi Pestel.
• Chloe Messerly pounded seven kills and an ace, Vanise Little had 10 digs and two kills, and Taya LaFromboise-Trottier added 10 digs and two aces to propel Harlem to a 27-25, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of Cut Bank. Jessica King added seven digs and three kills for the Wildcats. Payton Branch led the Wolves with four kills and two blocks, Kendra Spotted Bear contributed five blocks and Sienna Spotted Bear provided 16 digs and two kills.
• Madison Rosenbaum led the way with seven kills, and Kyler Bake had eight assists, three blocks and two aces to power Fairfield to a 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-16 slugfest win over Belt. Natalie Kolste had two aces and two blocks, and Emma Woods added two aces for the Eagles. Hattie Bumgarner had seven kills, six blocks and three assists for the Huskies, who also received seven kills, three blocks and four digs from Sabrina Wing. Lindsay Paulson had nine digs, eight blocks and four kills for Belt.
• Townsend overcame Class C Gardiner 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 13-25, 15-10 despite Josie Thomas' eight kills, 23 digs and two blocks for the Bruins. Chase Cunningham came up big for Gardiner as well with 29 assists, 15 digs and six aces, and Ellie Reinertson added seven kills and six blocks. No details were available for Townsend.
• Deer Lodge swept Troy 25-9, 25-23, 25-22. For Troy, Talise Blecquart had six kills, two aces, three digs and a block, and Elaine Folkerts broke into all five statistical categories with five assists, four aces and a kill, dig and block. No details were available for Deer Lodge.
• Aubrey Allison came up big with 21 kills, 12 digs and two aces, and Lyndsey Kale provided 13 kills and five digs as Shepherd rallied past Roundup 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-8, 15-13. Ramzie Smith had 21 digs, Abigail Beddes chipped in with 18 digs and four aces, and Tenley Murdock added 36 assists, eight digs and five kills for the Fillies. Makayla Goffena had nine kills, and Blythe Sealey 20 assists, 13 digs and five kills for Roundup.
• Oliviah Westerveldt led with nine kills and six digs, Adele Didriksen provided seven kills and five digs, and Manhattan coasted past Ennis 25-19, 25-8, 25-20. Cayli Chapman chipped in with 26 assists and six aces, and Abby Kabalin added six aces for the Tigers. Shelby Klein's six aces and three blocks led Ennis, which also received 12 assists from Shae Lovett.
Class C
• Charlo took down St. Regis in straight sets 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 to move 4-0 on the year. Charlo's Connor Fryberger had 10 of the team's 35 digs and 12 of 20 assists to lead in both categories. Kass Cox had a block and eight kills for the Vikings. Carlee Fryberger added in six kills, eight digs and four aces.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness swept Conrad 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 despite 13 kills from the Cowgirls' Hayden Dugan and 25 digs by Breauna Erickson. Daitlyn Rammell had two aces and Sadie Scott two blocks for Conrad. No details were available for CJI.
• Dana Lerum had seven kills and 10 aces, Rosie Chater added seven kills and three digs, and Aleena Bacon provided 12 assists to lift Harrison-Willow Creek to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of West Yellowstone. Lauren Cima added three blocks for the Wildcats.
• Ava Kreider had eight kills and four blocks, Lacey Lawrence chipped in with 15 assists and Riata Bolinger added five aces to lead Jordan past Ekalaka 25-14, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17. Kenzie Tooke had seven kills, three blocks and three aces for Ekalaka, which received 22 digs from Kari Kittelmann and 16 assists from Heidi LaBree.
• Host Grass Range-Winnett used Shani Browning's 17 kills and three aces in outlasting Broadview-Lavina 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 15-6. Easton Hanson also added a double-double of 12 assists and 14 digs. Shelby Schweers collected 20 digs. Hailey Fiske had eight kills for Broadview-Lavina, and Kortnay Wimmer added six aces.
• Karli Lane had 15 kills and two blocks, and Alexis Hagl backed her with 25 assists, 16 digs and nine aces as Harlowton swept Roy-Winifred 3-0. Madeline Heggem led the Outlaws with seven kills, Trinity Edwards provided eight blocks and three aces, Cadence Tillman chipped in with 25 digs and Megan Bergum was tops with 23 assists.
• Rhiannon Reichel was tops with 16 kills and two blocks, Laurel Sponheim contributed 12 kills and four aces, and Isabelle Fatzinger led with 42 assists as Richey-Lambert won a marathon 21-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-18, 15-6 match over Circle. Shawna Eggert had 14 digs, and ShaeLyn Williams added 12 digs and six kills for the Fusion.
• In a wild five-set match, Victor took down Darby 8-25, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 17-15. Victor's Abby Kay had five aces and three assists, and Virginia Brown had 16 digs. America Baugus had 17 aces and Amber Anderson had 20 kills for Darby.
• Makayla Harper, Jordan Boardman and Kendyll Story all had four kills as Park City swept past Absarokee 25-20, 25-15, 25-14. Harper and Story also had five aces apiece. Halle Larsen had 10 assists for the Panthers.
• Lindsey Hein's 11 kills and three aces paved the way for Forsyth's 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Broadus. Austin Brewer added four digs for the Dogies. Zeason Schaffer had five kills and seven assists, and Oliveah Schaffer contributed five aces, 12 digs and two aces for Broadus.
• Liv Wangerin pounded 11 kills, and Ashtynn Curtis added 22 assists and 10 aces to lead Plentywood to an easy 25-5, 25-8, 25-8 rout of Lustre Christian. Shayla Fawcett had eight aces and five digs, and Emma Brensdal six kills and two blocks for the Wildcats.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Belgrade junior Will Mauritsen buried a PK in the final minute of the match to lift the Panthers to a 3-2 win over Billings West. The Panthers (2-2-0), playing in their second season at the Class AA level after an 0-12-0 campaign a year ago, rallied after falling behind 2-0 on two goals by Samuel Waller. Quin Pawiroredjo and Owen Guthridge gave West the two-goal cushion, but the Golden Bears couldn’t close it out.
• Missoula Hellgate dominated Butte 10-0 for its second mercy rule win of the season. Reggie Duce had two goals, Marcus Anderson had two goals and two assists and Lars Thorne-Thomsen had a goal and three assists. Hellgate led 4-0 at halftime and outshot the Bulldogs 23-1. Butte had 11 saves.
• Zane Elliott scored three goals and Kalispell Glacier cruised to a 4-0 win at Helena Capital. Parker Creer scored first for the Wolfpack and it was all Elliott after that, scoring once just before halftime and twice after intermission.
• Jacob Demmons scored two second-half goals and Helena opened its home season with a 4-0 whitewashing of Kalispell Flathead. After Travis Robertson gave the Bengals a 1-0 lead, Demmons scored twice within six minutes to put the game out of reach and give him four goals for the season. Josh Velasquez scored Helena's fourth goal.
Class AA girls
• Goals by Emma Lensing and penalty kicks by Sophie Sievertsen and Satory Taylor led Billings West to a 4-1 win over Belgrade. The defending state champion Golden Bears improved to 3-0-0. Lensing’s two goals, on assists by Mary Speare and Maddie Munguia, were her sixth and seventh of the season. Peyton Robinson scored Belgrade’s goal on an assist by Dalani Brayton.
• Emily Cleveland tied the match with about 30 minutes to go and Madison Becker scored the game-winner as Kalispell Glacier slipped past Helena Capital 3-2. Libby Linder's penalty kick had given the Bruins a 2-1 lead going into halftime. Taylor Cornwell's goal had knotted the match for Capital after Glacier took the early lead.
• All-American Skyleigh Thompson's goal in the 65th minute was the difference as Kalispell Flathead rallied from a two-goal deficit to spoil Helena's home opener 3-2. Tessa Smith also scored for Flathead. Rachel Plaster scored the Bengals' first goal and Logan Todorovich followed for a 2-0 lead.
• Bozeman Gallatin earned the program's first victory, knocking off Great Falls CMR 4-2.
Class A boys
• Hamilton topped Laurel 1-0 with Kyle Guisinger scoring the winning goal off an assist from Tyler Jones.
• Corvallis and Bigfork played to a 1-1 draw. Benjamin Pilskalns had the Vikings lone goal in the first half.
Class A girls
• Laurel downed Hamilton 10-1 behind four goals from Mya Maack. Morgan Maack added on three goals and two assists. Addie Gordon had Hamilton's lone goal, a conversion on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.
• Bigfork downed Corvallis 3-1 behind two goals from Brette Guenzler. Calista Wroble added a second-half goal as well for Valkyries
