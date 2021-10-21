Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• Missoula Big Sky 34, Kalispell Flathead 6: Caleb Hren threw four touchdown passes — three to Louis Sanders — and the Eagles (3-6, 3-4) earned a playoff berth by routing the winless Braves (0-9, 0-7). Hren and Sanders hooked up from 43, 15 and 20 yards as Big Sky broke from a 14-0 halftime lead. Hren also tossed a scoring pass to Isaac Ayers. Colby Jensen completed the scoring for the Eagles with a 4-yard run. Flathead got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Nate Skonord to Dylan Zink.
• Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20: Jake Rendina ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries, and Gage Sliter completed 12 of 15 passes for 241 yards and two scores as the Wolfpack (6-3, 4-3) won a shootout over the Knights (2-6, 1-5). Rendina's scoring runs covered 2, 4, 2 and 28 yards. Sliter connected with Luke Bilau on a 10-yard pass and Tate Kauffman from 23 yards out. Hellgate kept it close on a 4-yard run run by Connor Dick, who also hit Ian Finch with a 3-yard score for a 35-20 halftime deficit. Jacob Sweatland scored the Knights' other TD on a 1-yard run. Sweatland ran for 105 yards and Finch had eight receptions for 101 yards. Connor Sullivan caught four passes for 135 yards and also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score for Glacier.
• No. 1 Missoula Sentinel 28, No. 3 Butte 14: Zac Crews threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Spartans (8-0, 6-0) built a four-touchdown lead and held on to down the Bulldogs (6-3, 5-2). Crews hit Adam Jones for one score and Jones tossed a TD pass to Charlie Kergan for Sentinel. Butte made it interesting in the fourth quarter when Jace Stenson found Cameron Gurnsey on an 8-yard score and then after a fumble Stenson plunged across from a yard out.
Class A
• No. 2 Laurel 42, Havre 7: Beau Dantic ran for two touchdowns and Kyson Moran followed with three consecutive TD tosses as the Locomotives (8-0, 4-0) secured their first Eastern A title since 1999 by routing the Blue Ponies (3-5). Moran connected with Dalton Boehler from 34 yards, Emmet Renner from 16 and Konnor Gregerson from 17 for Laurel, which clinched a postseason berth for the 13th consecutive season. Brody Nanini's 8-yard reception from Trenton Maloughney in the fourth quarter accounted for Havre's only score.
• Dillon 28, Ronan 0: The Beavers (7-2, 5-1) who lost their first two games of the season to Whitefish (28-26) and top-ranked Hamilton (48-6), won their seventh consecutive game by blanking the Chiefs (1-7, 0-5).
Class B
• No. 1 Florence-Carlton 63, No. 6 Bigfork 26: Patrick Duchien ran for the first two scores and added three touchdown passes as the Falcons (8-0, 5-0) stayed perfect with a trouncing of the Vikings (6-2, 3-2), who lost their second straight. Duchien's running TDs went for 2 and 11 yards and his passes went to Luke Maki, Blake Shoupe and Caden Zaluski. Tristan Pyette also ran for two scores as Florence-Carlton built a 42-14 halftime lead. Patrick Wallen threw three TD passes for Bigfork, to Izak Epperly, Joseph Farrier and Nick Walker.
8-Man
• No. 2 Thompson Falls 56, Troy 14: The Blue Hawks (9-0, 8-0) wrapped up the top seed in the West over top-ranked Drummond-Philipsburg by rolling up 42 first-quarter points to wallop the Trojans. Thompson Falls won the top spot by virtue of a better point differential than the defending state champion Titans (7-0, 7-0) against common competition.
• No. 10 Park City 64, Absarokee 6: The Panthers (7-1, 6-0) finished unbeaten in the South by crushing the Huskies (0-7, 0-6).
• Plentywood 28, Circle 12: In a battle of Wildcats, Plentywood (6-2, 2-2) prevailed and will open the playoffs at Fort Benton. Circle (4-5, 4-1) finishes second in the East A Sub-Conference.
(Wednesday)
• No. 7 Joliet 20, Sheridan 14: Rye Brastrup ran for two touchdowns and the J-Hawks (6-1, 5-1) built a 20-point lead and held on to down the Panthers (5-2, 4-2). Brastrup gave Joliet a 6-0 lead with an 8-yard run in the first quarter and his 1-yard dive made it 20-0 in the second quarter. Those scores were sandwiched around an 30-yard interception return for a score by Tucker Lind. Abram Miller's 23-yard TD reception from Kole Hill put Sheridan on the board and Kaiden Batzler's 43-yard jaunt brought the Panthers within a score in the third quarter, but neither team scored over the final 12 minutes.
6-Man
• Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18: Cade Hanson rushed for two touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and also tallied another TD on a 52-yard interception return as the Refiners (4-4, 3-3) won big at home over the Bears (1-6, 1-5). Hanson scored both of his rushing TDs in the first quarter on runs of 44 and 16 yards. He added a 37-yard scoring reception from Conlan Kerfoot. Kerfoot also fired TD aerials to Josh Kearns (13 yards) and Luke Holland (29 yards). Sunburst led 40-12 at halftime. Skyler Walker accounted for two of Box Elder's touchdowns. Teammate Tuarie Rosette had a pair of TD passes.
