Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Jordan Jones tossed three touchdown passes and Kenneth Eiden IV returned a fumble for a touchdown on the first plat as Bozeman rolled to a 37-point halftime lead and routed Bozeman Gallatin 51-0 in the first meeting between the two programs. Jess Wattenbarger rushed for two scores for the Hawks, who led by three TDs after one quarter.
• Junior Bergen threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more and caught another to power fifth-ranked Billings Senior past Great Falls CMR 48-22. Bergen had TD tosses of 15 and 23 yards to Jacksen Burckley, ran from 54 and 5 yards out, and caught a 30-yarder from Michael Ohlin, a tight end who played QB last season. Jacob Miller's 62-yard and T.J. Smith's 40-yard return of a blocked punt accounted for the Broncs' other scores. Miller ran for 172 yards, his fifth game over 100 this season. Raef Newbrough ran for CMR's first two scores and Jackson Simonson ran from 6 yards out in the final minute.
• Reed Harris completed three touchdown passes to Levi Torgerson in Great Falls’ 34-6 home win over Billings Skyview. Ryan Krahe rushed for the Bison’s other two scores, and Skyview’s Jaylen Baker completed a TD pass to Peyton Sanders. Great Falls (2-3) moved into fourth place in the Eastern AA with one regular-season game left. Skyview (2-4) fell into a tie for fifth. Despite the loss, the Falcons clinched a playoff spot thanks to Bozeman's 51-0 win over Bozeman Gallatin (1-5). Because Skyview beat Gallatin on Oct. 1, it holds the tiebreaker for the sixth and final playoff spot.
8-Man
• Hayden Ward rushed for two touchdowns, covering 10 and 30 yards, and No. 10 Joliet won at home over Absarokee 22-12. The 5-1 J-Hawks also received a rushing TD from Paxton McQuillon. Absarokee's scores came on a 1 yard run by Colton Young and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Tyson Young.
• No. 3 Thompson Falls improved to 8-0 with a 22-0 win over Charlo in a game moved from Friday to Thursday due to a referee shortage.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Paige Bartsch powered 23 kills and six blocks, sister Dani Bartsch added 21 kills and four aces and top-ranked Helena Capital rallied from a 2-1 deficit to down third-ranked Helena 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-4 for the Bruins' 64th consecutive victory, one shy of the Class AA state record. Audrey Hofer added 46 assists and 12 digs, and Kennedy Pocha also had 12 digs for Capital, which led 18-17 in the fourth set before putting the game away and dominating the final match. Liz Heuiser led Helena with 19 kills, nine blocks and 12 digs, Aubrie Christman had five aces, Brooke Ark added 21 digs and two aces, and Kim Feller had 19 assists. The Bruins take on Kalispell Flathead on Friday with a shot at tying the Class AA mark set by Billings Senior from 2006-09; four teams have won more consecutive matches, topped by Huntley Project at 100, a mark that ended this fall.
• Olivia LeBeau led with 11 kills, four blocks and 15 digs for Billings Senior in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 crosstown sweep of Billings Skyview. Kara Pospisil added nine kills, Emma Hanson provided 31 assists and Hannalise Anderson chipped in with eight digs and two aces for the Broncs. Bella Bryan topped the Falcons with six kills, 12 assists, five digs and two aces. Haley Droogsma had six kills, Sydney Rude added 11 assists and Renzie Pond had 11 digs for Skyview.
• Kaitlin Grossman powered 16 kills and added eight digs and a block, and Kourtney Grossman backed her sister with 14 kills, 10 digs and two aces to lead Billings West to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Belgrade. Taylor Graham added four kills, 18 assists, 11 digs and a block, and Addie Allen had 13 assists, two digs and two aces for the Golden Bears.
• Polson downed Stevensville 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 behind 21 kills and 17 digs from outside hitter Maggie Todd, who also had a block. Kobbey Smith added nine kills and 12 digs. Ara Mercer had 30 digs and Berkley Ellis had 15 digs and 23 assists. Stevensville's Aliyah Anderson had 15 kills, and Daphne Engel had nine kills, three assists, 18 digs and a block.
Class A
• Madeline Gilder popped 15 kills and had two aces, Brooklyn Powell added 26 assists and nine digs, and Jenna Jordan provided five blocks as defending state champion Corvallis swept Class B Florence 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. Hailey Anderson added nine digs for the Blue Devils. The Falcons received 10 kills and two blocks from Gracie Houston. Kolbi Wood had 12 digs, Kasidy Yeoman 11 assists and Jaidyn Larson two aces for Florence. Corvallis has lost only two matches all season.
• Bailey Graves was tops with 11 kills and added seven digs and three aces in Laurel's 24-26, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-13 loss to Glendive. Kenya Fike had six kills, 16 digs and two aces, Sophia Timm provided 28 assists and eight digs, and Paige Maynard chipped in with seven kills, five aces and five digs for the Locomotives. No statistics were reported for Glendive.
• Ella Moodry had 16 kills and five digs, Amira Bolton had nine, Avery Kelly added six kills and seven blocks, and Maci Reopelle contributed 16 digs and 37 assists to help Butte Central rally past Dillon 20-25, 29-27, 25-18, 25-19.
Class B
• Katie Schmidt had 12 kills and four aces, Kamber Brown added 21 assists, Alyssa Utter helped with 13 digs and Reena Truman was a force with five blocks in Eureka's 26-24, 25-9, 28-26 triumph over Bigfork.
• Beccaa Payne pounded 17 kills and two aces, and Alleigh Burdick had two aces with a game-high 19 digs as Townsend defeated Manhattan 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-10. Olivia Westervelt contributed 11 kills and eight digs and teammate Cayli Chapman chipped in six kills and 30 assists for the visiting Tigers.
• Thompson Falls continued an impressive season with a 25-10, 25-17, 28-26 win over St. Ignatius. Riley Wilson had three aces to lead the Bluehawks and added 14 assists as well. Ariana Wood had nine of her team's 30 digs. Scarlette Schwindt grabbed two blocks, seven digs, five kills and six assists. Jody Detlaff had five kills and two aces.
• Josie Hasler led the way with 15 kills and six digs, Cearra Oblander added 14 kills, 12 digs and two aces, and Macee Murphy had an all-round day with 34 assists, eight digs, two aces, a kill and a block to lead Huntley Project to a sweep of Baker 25-10, 25-10, 25-12. Greta Peterson added seven kills and five digs for the Red Devils, and Josee Krum added five kills.
Class C
• Emma DeVries nailed 19 kills and had 13 digs and five aces, Kenzie Pitts had 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, and Roberts toppled Melstone 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Bentley Bertolino added 13 assists and Grayce Payovich contributed 12 digs for the Rockets.
• Makayla Harper led with eight kills and 14 digs, Jaden Boardman added seven kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks, and Kendyll Story chipped in with six kills, 10 digs, two aces and two assists to lift Park City to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Reed Point-Rapelje. Ciara Fagone had seven kills, 12 digs and four aces, Lily Herzog added seven kills and four blocks, and Abby Schladweiler provided eight assists and four assists for the Renegades.
• Ryann Moline had 11 kills, Kayti Haynie added 18 digs, and Brooke Bartelson offered 12 assists as Circle rolled past Jordan 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. Abby Pierce had 10 kills, Sophie Kreider provided 12 digs and five blocks, and Ava Kreider was a force at the net with five blocks for the Mustangs.
• Aleena Bacon's nine kills and seven assists led the way as Harrison-Willow Creek earned a sweep of Sheridan 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. Dana Lerum added six digs and three blocks, and Rosie Chater and Lauren Cima also had six digs each for the Wildcats.
Soccer
Class A boys
• In a play-in game, Chris Gonzalez scored two goals and assisted on the two others as Corvallis downed Missoula Loyola 4-1. Gonzalez's goals were unassisted. Luke Sangster had the other two goals for the Blue Devils. Thomas Walthall had the lone score for the Rams, tallying in the 30th minute.
Class A girls
• McKenzie Brownlee's shot from 25 yards out with five minutes remaining proved to be the difference as Stevensville rallied past Hamilton 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs. The Yellowjackets, who are in the postseason because Missoula Loyola had to bow out due to COVID-19 cases, tied the game on a Brownlee penalty kick just after halftime. Stevensville will play host to Billings Central at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cross Country
• Ignatius Fitzgerald (16:12.76) of Missoula Hellgate was the boys winner by 15 seconds at the Missoula City Meet, but Wyatt Mortenson finishing second (16:27.32) and Tanner Klumph third (16:31.90) sparked Missoula Sentinel to the team title. Miles Colescott (16:43.38) was fourth for Hellgate, which finished second. In the girls meet, Kensey May of Hellgate was the winner (18:37.20), followed by teammate Abby Kendrick (19:04.34), as the Knights took the team championship. Emma Nelson (19:41.25) of Sentinel was third as the Spartans finished second as a team.
• Sam Smith of Richey-Lambert kept up his torrid pace in the Nemont Invitational at Kiwanis Park in Fort Peck by winning the boys race by more than a minute, covering 5,000 meters in 15:45 — the second-fastest time in the state this fall in any class. Second was Carl Zabrocki of Glasgow (16:51), followed by Zander Ackerman (17:05) and Peyton Summers (18:01) of Wolf Point, which won the team event over Richey-Lambert. For the girls, Glasgow's Iris McKean (19:32) edged Plentywood's Annie Kaul by four seconds. Elizabeth Field of Westby-Grenora was third in 20:28. Glasgow won the team event. Smith has the state's second and third-fastest times (15:54.7), the latter the state's best until Bozeman's Stirling Marshall-Pryde fashioned a 15:39.8 at the Billings Meet on Oct. 8.
• Asa Jensen (17:36) and Cole Hepfner (18:35) of Belt-Centerville made it 1-2 in the Refiner Invite as the Huskies edged Heart Butte for the team crown. Jaden Koon (18:48) of Sunburst was third, followed by a trio of Heart Butte runners: Tristan Kipp (20:37.0), Jordan Calf Looking (22:10) and Natoyi Kipp (22:37.0). On the girls side, Lindsay Paulson of Belt-Centerville won in a runaway, crossing the line in 19:05 to help the Huskies edge Sunburst for the team title. The Refiners' Brooke Holland was second (22:17), followed by Claire Bucklin (22:52).
