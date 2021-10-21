HELENA — By any statistical measure, Kaden Huot is the greatest quarterback Helena High has ever had.
He's the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes (53), combined touchdowns (63), passing yards (5,065), completions (399), and the single-season record holder for touchdown passes (soon to be the same in yards), as well as the single-game record holder for touchdown passes (6) and total touchdowns (7).
Yes, Huot, the 6-foot-4 senior, is quite prominent in the Bengal record books.
But when it comes to pure talent, he’s in a class by himself, too.
“Honestly, there’s probably not one (quarterback) that’s got as many tools as he does,” Helena coach Scott Evans said. “And we’ve had some great athletes — athletes that went on to play college football, some as quarterbacks, some at other positions.
“Comparisons are hard,” he added. ”But I think he’s our best pure quarterback that we knew was going to go play at a higher level. We’ve never had that before, going to the University of Montana, getting a full-ride to play that position and that’s the position he’s supposed to play.”
Always among the tallest in his class, Huot actually tried his hand at receiver first, but soon, nature took its course.
“When he was real little, he wanted to be a receiver,” his dad, Tony, a former Anaconda and Oregon State football player, said. “I told him, ‘Yea, I think you are going to be a quarterback.”
His dad’s thinking was right. And in the end, Huot just liked having the ball in his hands.
“I remember in third grade maybe, or fourth grade,” Kaden said. “Coach (Tony) Arntson lined up me at receiver about 10 times and I didn't get the ball once. He was like ‘Get back to the quarterback position and you’ll get the ball every time.’ After that, I just decided to be a quarterback and I’ve been having fun ever since.”
It proved to be a wise decision and even Evans knew of Huot well before he was on the Bengals roster.
“I knew him since he was a little kid,” Evans said. “He’s been playing with my son Marcus forever so the reality is I kind of knew who Helena High’s quarterback was going to be.”
And by the time Huot was a sophomore, after seeing a little time as a freshman, he was named the starter and has been ever since, although he's had bumps and bruises along the way.
“That year was good for him,” Evans said of 2019. “He went through the school of hard knocks. He took some hits, but long-term the proof is in on the table.”
Why did he think Huot was ready to take the reins as a sophomore? Part of it is personality, too, outside of the obvious talent.
"He's one of the most relaxed kids you'll ever meet," Evans said. "That's one of the best things about him, aside his athletic talent, he's a good guy. He's easy to root for, he's very level headed and doesn't put himself above anyone else. He's just a good kid altogether."
Helena is 16-9 record in his starts over three seasons, with an 11-4 mark the past two falls.
On top of that, Huot has averaged 2.12 touchdown passes per game, thrown over 200 yards per outing, and has nearly 1,000 yards on the ground in his career, including a team-high 514 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
“He’s the one that makes everything go,” Evans said. “And honestly, there are certain kids who can play that position and certain kids who can't. There's a time when you know you have a quarterback that can do that and when you have a quarterback that can't do that. And when you have one who can, you ride that sucker till the very end."
Helena will try to ride him not just to a crosstown win Friday but as far as he'll take them.
"It's the one position in sports where everything is written by that guy," Evans said. "It doesn't matter who: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady. That's the guy who was writing the story. If you're winning games, he's doing it for you and if you're losing games, he's doing it to you and that never changes for those guys. It's the biggest blame position and the biggest fame position."
Said Huot: “There’s pressure. And it’s a lot of work, every week. There is film study every week with (Coach) Kraft. I’ll joke around with him, ‘It would be nice to be a receiver for a year.’ But just joking. It’s fun. It’s fun to be a quarterback.”
In his third year as a starter for Helena High, Huot has the freedom to do a lot at the line of scrimmage and it’s a trust he’s earned.
“Sophomore year, I had some freedom,” Huot said. “Now, they pretty much give it up to me once the play is called. Whatever I see, I go with it. Coach Kraft puts a lot of trust in me and I have a lot of trust in him. We have been working together since freshman year and it’s paid off.”
Before that, and since a young age, Huot was coached mostly by his father, as he played about every sport imaginable.
“He was athletic and he really loved to compete,” Tony Huot said. “He wanted to play everything: basketball, football, baseball. He wanted to be involved with it all. He loved to hunt and fish too but he definitely loved playing sports and we encouraged him and did whatever he wanted to do.”
It would mean a lot of coaching and other commitments, all of which were well worth it to Tony Huot.
“It was great and Kaden will tell you this, I was harder on him than anybody,” he said with a chuckle. “He was glad when I retired from the coaching ranks after his eighth-grade year and he got to move on. But we had fun. It was great being there and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
While Huot has achieved plenty in his career, his resume isn’t complete. He said some day he’ll think about the records — “It will be cool to think back to what I did with my buddies,” he said — but what he’s missing are defining wins, not only in the playoffs but in the crosstown game against Helena Capital.
“He’s amped up for it,” Evans said. “That is something he wants — that win over Capital, his crosstown rival because he’s never had that opportunity.”
Despite playing about as much as any quarterback in Bengal history, Huot hasn’t played much against Capital. In fact, he's only been on the field for about two quarters.
Two years ago, he was knocked out of the crosstown game due to a leg injury.
Now, with one final shot, Huot is determined and acknowledged his resume would feel incomplete without a win Friday night.
“Yes, definitely,” he said. “With it being our senior year. It’s all we have talked about since two-a-days, playing against Capital. It’s a big moment for us.”
A win against Capital is a big resume-booster, but he’s thinking bigger. It starts with winning in the postseason, something else Huot hasn't done as a starter.
In 2019, he missed a home playoff win for Helena against CMR. Then, he had a costly interception in the quarterfinals against Bozeman, which defeated Helena 17-7 on its way to the Class AA state championship.
Last season, Huot and Helena earned the No. 2 seed in the West and a first-round bye, advancing them directly to the quarterfinals. He played against Bozeman, in the first game back from injury, and saw two passes intercepted in a 35-28 defeat.
“Those injuries suck,” Huot said. “You come back and you just aren’t the same. So I’m excited to be healthy — knock on wood. But you have to go back and learn from those mistakes, remember what it feels like to lose."
Said Evans: “It’s so strange. I talk to people all the time and they say, ‘You have Huot, you should be winning all the time.’ At times, we haven’t had him. So I feel really good about just having him back there 100 percent.”
This year, the Bengals are 6-2. But losses to Butte and top-ranked Missoula Sentinel mean they can finish no better than third in the West. They'll have to travel to reach their ultimate goal — capturing the program’s first state title in 89 years.
“I definitely want to take the team to a championship,” Huot said. “It would be a great experience. We haven’t won one since 1932.”
It would be historic. It would also cement his legacy as one of the greatest Helena High Bengals in any sport — ever.
And the best part?
The last chapter of his legacy has yet to be written, and Huot is holding the pen.
