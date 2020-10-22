HELENA — Sometimes players and coaches will say every game matters equally, even if it's not true. But when it comes to Helena High and Helena Capital, there is no pretending about crosstown football.
It's not an ordinary game and everyone involved knows it.
"The is the game that we will remember," Capital defensive end Tyler Little said. "This is the one we will be talking about in 20 years."
The crosstown series started back in 1973 and since then, the Bengals and Bruins have met 53 times, with Capital winning 36 times and Helena High 17.
During the postseason, there have been six matchups, with the Bruins holding a 4-2 advantage. And while Capital holds a decided edge in wins over the years the series is known for close games with 24 coming down to a single score.
"There are rarely blowouts," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "A lot of the games I can remember were 7-6 or 3-0. You know, you get stopped on the two-yard line or missed a two-point conversion, those are some you remember. But the best thing about is that when you get done, you know both teams are good. Both are playoff contenders and that's the difference between this rivalry and others."
This year, both teams will be playing in the Class AA playoffs, but there is still more at stake Friday night. Helena can clinch the No. 2 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs with a win, while Capital (3-3) could earn the No. 4 seed and a home playoff game with a win and a loss by Butte High against Missoula Hellgate.
Despite the playoff ramifications though, bragging rights matter more to both the Bengals and Bruins this week.
"It's a big deal," Helena offensive lineman Judson Seliskar said. "As a senior especially, this is the one game you will remember for the rest of your life."
It's also a game players on both sides have been waiting years for, such as Capital starting quarterback Matt Burton.
"I'm excited for it," Burton said. "I've been watching this game, growing up my whole life and now I'm finally getting to play. When I was little, I looked up to these guys and now I feel like I could be that same way with other kids."
Burton has averaged 168 yards passing per game this season to go along with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 218 yards rushing, with an average of 7.3 yards per rush and one touchdown.
Helping spearhead the offensive attack for the Bruins will be another senior, running back Tiegan Cozzie, who leads CHS with 312 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
"I can't wait," Cozzie said. "I'm so anxious. It's just so different when you are playing in front of the whole town."
Of course, in-person spectators will be limited, but players don't expect the intensity to be diminished.
"I think it will be a little weird without all the fans," Seliskar said. "But the energy will still be there. It's still the same game."
Both teams will be allowed to dress 45 players for the game, with each player getting two spectator passes each.
As far as players dressing, it's not a sure thing that Helena quarterback Kaden Huot will be available Friday night after suffering an injury against Missoula Sentinel.
"He's been getting better every day," Evans said. "He has to get cleared medically but it will be a game-time decision."
If Huot does miss the game, Evans said Dexter Tedesco would likely be the starter but that it would be a committee approach. Tedesco has attempted seven passes this season for the Bengals. Garrett St. Clair and Morgan Bell have each attempted two.
If Tedesco does play quarterback, Helena would be losing its top receiver with 378 yards and five touchdowns. But Raef Miller and Chase McGurran each come with in with at least 350 receiving yards, so Helena won't be without weapons.
The Bengals have been more explosive this season on offense, but last week, they were shutout against top-ranked Missoula Sentinel and surrendered 48 points in defeat.
"Things snowballed on us last week," Evans said. "But these guys have a huge chip on their shoulder coming into this one. They came out with a hunger this week."
And they will need that hunger in order to slow down the Bruins ground game, which features Cozzie, Carson DesRosier and Dylan Graham, as well as wide receiver Tom Carter in some wildcat situations. He scored three touchdowns against Big Sky last week and two were on the ground.
Yet, as good as the Bruins were last week running the ball, they will be facing a motivated and stingy unit in Helena High, which as senior safety Ben Swanson pointed out, is also motivated by revenge from last year's 7-6 loss.
"It really lights a fire with me personally," Said Swanson, who is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. "We know these guys and we have been around them our whole lives, so that makes you want it even more and last year, losing the way we did, makes you want to fight even harder. It's our biggest game all year."
Zachary Evans, a linebacker for the Bengals, also said he can't wait for another shot at crosstown.
"I'm really excited," he said. "It's our final crosstown game and I just can't wait get out there and play it."
Competition between the two sides is as heated as ever, but coach Evans said the rivalry has gotten friendlier as the dislike between the two sides has died down.
"I think a lot of the animosity has died down over the years," he said. "These kids all know each other and we know coaches on both sides. But it's still competitive and I think crosstown really brings it out in both programs."
The two sides may not hate each other, but the want to win is as bad as ever and that familiarity only adds fuel to the fire.
"It matters to me a lot," Burton said. "I see these guys around town and I play baseball with some of them, so it's nice to be able to back that up with them."
Little, a senior for the Bruins with a team-high eight sacks, summed it up perfectly.
"We will be talking about this game and who won it for the rest of our lives," he said. "It doesn't matter what you do during the regular season, it's all about who won crosstown that year."
Kickoff for crosstown football will be Friday night at 7 p.m.
