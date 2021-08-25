HELENA — This is no denying Gavin Vandenacre’s talent. If the 6-foot-3 Townsend wide-out’s sophomore season was not enough to grab people’s attention, last year certainly was.
For the second-straight year, Vandenacre earned all-state honors on the football field, this time by catching 49 passes for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns. He snagged seven balls for 143 yards in Townsend’s Class B playoff win over Huntley Project last year and was a First Team All-Conference selection on both sides of the ball.
“He’s a tremendous weapon,” Bulldogs head coach Travis Rauh said. “He does a lot of things that we work at to get him the football, but he opens things up for a lot of other players on the team just by the defense that he draws to them. Probably one of the best things about him -- yeah he’s one of the best players in the state -- but his work ethic is phenomenal. He keeps working at getting better and sets a really good example of the other players.”
In his last two seasons, Vandenacre has made nearly 100 catches for almost 1,900 yards and 22 scores. In little more than a week, he will enter his senior season on the gridiron, along with quarterback Trey Hoveland who has racked up some impressive numbers of his own targeting his big-bodied receiver.
“The sky's the limit,” Hoveland said of the upcoming season. “We’ve been working really hard this year, and had a lot of reps together. Just kinda getting more chemistry together. I think as far as we want to go, we can go.”
Townsend reached the second round of the state playoffs in 2020 after going 6-2 in the regular season behind the Hoveland-Vandenacre connection. Ten of 11 starters are back, both offensively and defensively, players who have put the time in this off-season to attack the fall.
Given how good they have been over the last two seasons, Hoveland and Vandenacre could have taken an easier approach to the off-season. What they did, however, was continue to work on timing and route-running, two of the most important pieces to maintaining a high level of success.
“You always know he’s going to work hard wherever he’s going, he’s gonna go full-speed and it’s all going to be good,” Hoveland said of Vandenacre. “Having a guy like that, it’s awesome, especially with a work ethic like he has...I feel like we are always pushing each other. If I throw a bad ball, he picks me up and says it’s all right we’ll get it next time. We just push each other for the next extra rep.”
On an individual level, Vandenacre has experienced a busy summer. He attended several college football camps, as did a handful of his teammates, and visited Montana State University. Vandenacre also picked up multiple offers from Frontier Conference programs in Carroll and Montana Western.
“It’s been really fun touring a lot of the colleges around here,” Vandenacre said. “Being able to go and get better against competition from all around the state and other states, as well. I really took advantage of being able to go out and try to improve myself for my team. A lot of our team went out to some college football camps this year and it made us all better. We didn’t take a lot of time off and we all have one goal in mind.”
Townsend and its 11 seniors want to get back to the state title game the program won in 2014. It very well could be the last box Vandenacre has to check off in his decorated high school career. Vandenacre said he has no shortage of motivation to work hard on the football field as he now stares down what could be his best season yet.
“Just a lot of dedication and a lot of understanding what I need to do to get where I am,” Vandenacre said. “How I need to put time and effort and just put a lot of what I have into this game. I do it, not only for myself, I do it for my team, for my family. I do it for the Lord, I do it for so many other reasons and I think that’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me driving really, really hard to get better every day.”
Rauh said his star wide receiver rarely fails to have a smile on his face and never seems to have a bad day. Vandenacre’s connection with Hoveland allows the coaching staff to install plays on a weekly basis, and it never really matters what route is run, the pair always seems to find each other.
“One of the biggest things that jumps off the page is how well he plays in space and he just knows how to go get a football,” Rauh said of Vandenacre. “That’s kinda hard to teach. His route running and his technique on both sides of the ball -- he works at it so hard that it’s very high-level.”
Over his last two seasons, Vandenacre has averaged better than 20 yards per catch, including a per catch average north of 23 yards last year.
“I’m a deep route kinda guy,” Vandenacre said. “I like to show-off the wheels, I like to run those posts, those go’s. It’s not too bad to run a comeback every now and then. I’ve got a quarterback that can put the ball on me whenever he really wants to. That helps a lot. Half of a completed throw is the quarterback’s pass.”
More than the statistics and individual success, Vandenacre said his main concern during the season is making sure his team wins. After a solid year that ended on a bit of a bad note, this off-season has been about working toward making amends for that and Townsend has the chemistry to pull that off.
“The only thing that really stands between us and where we need to be is us,” Vandenacre said. “I think if we put our minds to it and work hard, which we have been all summer -- we hangout with each other and we have so much chemistry. We know each other so well inside and out. It’s fun playing with them. I think when you’re having fun playing the game with the people that you love being around, you can be that much better of a football team.”
Townsend’s roster features 32 players this season, including 11 seniors. Rauh said he expects his players to be hungry for success this fall, and about a week out from the season, has seen plenty of good things from his guys.
“I’ve been pretty impressed with our preparation for the season so far,” Rauh said. “Kids are working hard and getting better. Timing and assignments have come a long way. It’s a good thing we’ve got one more week to clean up a couple things. I think by next week we should be ready to roll into a game.”
Townsend is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 3 against Anaconda at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
