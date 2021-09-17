MISSOULA — The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans were tested again and again by a gritty No. 3 Kalispell Glacier team Friday night.
The Spartans (3-0) had to dive deep into their bag of tricks and come up with big plays late to secure a tight 29-21 win over the visiting Wolfpack (3-1). The Spartans remain spotless after the Western AA test while the Wolfpack dropped their first game of the season.
It felt reminiscent of the Spartans’ season-opening clash against Billings West: a playoff-like atmosphere, a strong and hungry opponent that eyed the top team in the state, but that same top team came out with a gritty win.
Like in that West win to open the season, the Spartans came out on top behind timely defensive plays that held Glacier star running back Jake Rendina to a season-low rushing performance, and behind an offense with players who can pop for scores at a moment’s notice when it gets rolling.
The Spartans have a target on them, and head coach Dane Oliver knows about as well as anyone that Sentinel is going to get the best out of each team they face this season, especially teams from the Western AA like Glacier.
But even with the target, the Spartans again pulled out a close game. In three games — just three because last week's Hellgate game as nixed due to a COVID-19 issue at Hellgate — the Spartans have won by three points (West), 20 (Bozeman) and now eight this week in the closest game since the West win.
"That's how all of our football games are going to be this year," Oliver said. "The West is a gauntlet. Hats off to Glacier coming down, battling. Rendina is a load, and I thought our kids battled through and found a way to win."
"That's kinda our theme right now."
Rendina was held to just 73 rushing yards, his lowest by just a yard after going for 74 against Belgrade last week, and scored twice — both in the second quarter. On the other end, Sentinel as a team rushed for 231 yards and was led by quarterback Zac Crews' 111-yard-rushing, 157-yard-passing performance. The Spartans senior star tossed two touchdowns, the first a dart to Drew Klumph early and the second a strike to Peyton Stevens in the second quarter.
But Crews made his biggest highlight play late.
Down 21-15 with under four minutes to go in the third quarter and facing a fourth-and-long from just around midfield, the Spartans busted open the playbook with some creativity.
Sentinel quarterback Zac Crews took a double pass for a 30-yard run down the right sideline in front of the Glacier bench. He dove head over heels near the pylon and fell into the sideline camera operator before he was ruled short of the end zone. A few plays later, after the third quarter came to a close, Crews’ teammate Adam Jones punched in the touchdown to give Sentinel a 22-21 lead after the PAT with 11:28 on the clock.
Wild play on 4 and long as Crews runs off a double pass. He nearly scores from 33 yards out and comes up limping after going head over heals into the camera op near the end zone. pic.twitter.com/LPOa0XUmtP— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) September 18, 2021
The Spartans found the play from FCS program South Dakota State on Twitter, and easily found the right situation to bust it out in a close game.
"Stole it off Twitter," Oliver said with honesty. " ... I'm not smart enough to make anything up, so you gotta look at other people."
Jones would later cement the game with a run from inside the red zone as he went untouched for the final score of the night. Jones went for two scores on the ground as part of a 41-yard performance. While his stats aren't the most eye-popping, finishing third in rushing on his own team, the junior tailback showed a knack for coming up big when the Spartans needed an extra jolt.
But Jones noted after the game that his performance is a product of a larger theme for Sentinel. The Spartans' offense gets rolling when the ball is spread around, when touches are going to three, four or five different players.
Between Crews (16), Jones (15) and Kellen Curtiss (8) all getting the bulk of the ground touches and eight different players catching passes, the Spartans showed their depth of weapons after digging deep against Glacier.
"You need to rely on each other," Jones said. "One person can't try to do too much, and that's what this team is about. You got to do your job on the field."
Notables
In one of the better games you'd watch all season, there was plenty of good.
Glacier had one of the cleanest punting games you'd find off the boot of Patrick Rohrbach. He averaged 44 yards per punt and pinned the Spartans inside their own 20-yard line twice, once of those times inside the 5. On the drive after Sentinel stalled out from being pinned deep inside their own red zone, Glacier quarterback Gage Sliter found Jake Turner for a score and, at the time, a 21-15 lead in the third.
Both of Rendina's touchdowns were from inside the red zone. The first he broke through what looked like a big loss only to use his massive frame to plow his way for a TD.
On 4 and 1 what a powerful run by Glacier star Jake Redina as he plows through the Spartan defense for a 13 yard score.— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) September 18, 2021
PAT is good and Sentinel lead is down to 8-7 with 8:12 to go in the half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/cMVkkEGlwG
His second was a bit easier, getting through mostly untouched comparatively.
Next week
Glacier will take on Helena Capital (3-1) next week in Kalispell. Sentinel meanwhile gets Helena High (3-1), which trounced Missoula Hellgate by 57 points at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
