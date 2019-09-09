This is just our second rankings of the year and already we have some significant changes.
In a battle of two of Class B's powers and a rematch of last year's title game, Fairfield topped Missoula Loyola 38-7 on Friday night. The game served as the reigning champion Eagles' opener, and they jump up to the top spot in the Class B rankings from the No. 2 spot, which is where I had them in the first rankings of the season last week.
But to be fair, my Class B rankings were all over the place as most teams had yet to play their first game of the season. Or maybe I just don't know what I'm talking about. I'll leave that judgement up to you readers out there.
But to stay with Class B, Eureka (2-0) jumped up two spots to No. 2 while Manhattan vaults up to No. 3 after a 54-14 win over Florence on Friday to open its season. The Tigers (1-0) began the season at No. 9 before playing a game but the convincing win over a good Florence team plus some input from my colleague in Billings, Victor Flores, has me seeing the Tigers as a legitimate team in Class B. Loyola (1-1) drops to No. 4 while Huntley Project (1-1) stays put at No. 5.
My top four teams in Class AA stay put, led by Billings West (2-0). The Golden Bears topped Kalispell Flathead 48-7 on Friday night. Helena (2-0) cracks the rankings at No. 5 after a hot start to the season, including a 19-0 win over Belgrade in Week 2.
The top four teams in the Class A ranks also remain the same with Hamilton (2-0) leading the charge. The Broncs topped fellow Bitterroot Valley foe Corvallis 47-7 for their second win of the year. After playing a close game with second-ranked Billings Central, Lewistown (1-1) replaces Polson at No. 5 in the rankings.
The top five teams in 8-Man also stay the same with Fairview ranked No. 1 still. The Warriors beat Culbertson 54-14 on Friday. Circle (2-0) makes its rankings debut at No. 7 while Centerville (2-0) jumps two spots to No. 8 as well.
Wibaux (2-0) remains as the No. 1 team in the 6-Man rankings with a 70-0 win over Bainville. The top four teams stay put while Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (2-0) jumps one spot to No. 5. White Sulphur Springs (1-1) drops one place to No. 6 after a close loss to No. 4 Richey-Lambert (2-0).
Here are the full rankings:
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Butte (2-0)
3. Helena Capital (2-0)
4. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)
5. Helena (2-0) (Not ranked last week)
Class A
1. Hamilton (2-0)
2. Billings Central (1-0)
3. Laurel (1-0)
4. Frenchtown (2-0)
5. Lewistown (1-1) (Not ranked last week)
Class B
1. Fairfield (1-0) (+1)
2. Eureka (2-0) (+2)
3. Manhattan (1-0) (+6)
4. Missoula Loyola (1-1) (-3)
5. Huntley Project (1-1)
6. Red Lodge (2-0) (+1)
7. Townsend (1-0) (+1)
8. Glasgow (1-0) (+2)
9. Florence (1-1) (-3)
10. Big Timber (1-1) (Not ranked last week)
8-Man
1. Fairview (2-0)
2. Shelby (2-0)
3. Clark Fork/Alberton-Superior (2-0)
4. Great Falls Central (2-0)
5. Flint Creek/Drummond-Philipsburg (1-1)
6. Fort Benton (2-0)
7. Circle (2-0) (Not ranked last week)
8. Centerville (2-0) (+2)
9. Seeley-Swan (2-0) (Not ranked last week)
10. Park City (2-0) (Not ranked last week)
6-Man
1. Wibaux (2-0)
2. Big Sandy (2-0)
3. Hot Springs (2-0)
4. Richey-Lambert (2-0)
5. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (2-0) (+1)
6. White Sulphur Springs (1-1) (-1)
7. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0)
8. Westby-Grenora (2-0)
9. Shields Valley (2-0) (+1)
10. Jordan (1-1) (Not ranked last week)
