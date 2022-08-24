It was another 90-degree day, about a week away from the football season’s official kickoff and about an hour away from that day’s second practice for the Lockwood Lions.
Seniors Dylan Byrd and Micah Reeves were lamenting the fact the team practices in black jerseys, that color being part of the Lions’ red-gray-black scheme. Really, though, there’s little to complain about in this preseason camp: Byrd, Reeves and four other seniors who can count themselves as Lions football players from the first day of practice in 2019 are set to finally play a varsity game for the first time since the school first opened its doors to freshmen only.
Like just about every other senior at every other high school, Byrd said his time at Lockwood has gone by quickly ever since he and the class of ’23 first stepped through the school doors. And yet …
“It’s been very hard, this waiting,” said Byrd, a receiver/cornerback/kick returner. “It’s been a long wait, and I’m glad it’s here.”
Lockwood’s football program is the Class A school’s last to turn varsity. Originally, football was supposed to play a varsity schedule last season, just like the school’s soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball programs did.
But school officials decided a couple years ago that the football program wouldn’t be up to speed by that time. Instead, the Lions played a junior varsity schedule last season and won seven of eight games.
Football coach Rob DiGiallonardo, who like Byrd, Reeves, Dylan Anderson, Austin Bonebright, Holter Reisinger and Jeff Kordonowy, has been there since the first practice, conceded his program might have been in an awkward spot last year: Too good for JV, not-quite-good-enough for varsity.
A by-product of last year, though, was the players learned how to win. There wasn’t a lot of that the first two years. When the Lions won their first game last September, it was the first taste of victory for several of the players, even dating back to their middle school days.
“I go to talk to the team in the end zone afterwards, and they’re just staring up at you blankly,” DiGiallonardo said. “They didn’t know what it was like.”
Of course, a stellar junior varsity season does not a successful varsity team make. The Lions know that, especially playing in the Southeast A, home to perennial state championship contenders Billings Central and Laurel.
The Lions are well aware that they’ll be the underdogs in almost every game, if not every game, they will play. Until they prove otherwise, of course.
Reeves seems about as soft-spoken as a middle linebacker/offensive lineman can be, and at 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, he’s not the biggest, either.
He noted that several of the original group of football players left the program for a variety of reasons, including the losing. Reeves admitted that he thought of transferring to Billings Senior, but something deeper than wins and losses kept him at Lockwood.
“I took the mindset that we’re still a building program, we’ve still got work to do,” Reeves said. “And it’s exciting to be a part of that, so I can’t just quit on something that I’ve already started.”
There are many things DiGiallonardo asks of his players, but the main one is “do your job.”
It’s an ethos that’s been drilled into some of these players going on four years now, and it seems to have taken hold.
Yes, the Lions would like to win some games this season. Maybe more than that, though, the Lions’ first outgoing group wants to establish something else, first.
“I really want to build a winning culture,” Byrd said. “Who doesn’t? Just hard work. If you work your butt off, it’s going to pay off.”
How much it’ll pay off Friday night remains to be seen. The Lions open against Billings Central at Herb Klindt Field at 7 p.m., and will face a Rams team intent on improving on last year’s loss in the quarterfinals. Facing the Rams and what should be one of the stoutest defenses around out of the gate is quite an introduction to the varsity ranks.
Ready or not, the Lions have arrived.
“They’ve weathered the storm and stuck it out, and we’re here playing varsity,” DiGiallonardo said of his team. “Hopefully, we have a successful year. I’m just telling them to keep working hard. Just go get some wins.”
Reeves said he’d label this season a success if the Lions were to bag a couple of those Ws.
And if they don’t?
“I’ll still have pride knowing that I was here since day one,” he said.
