GREAT FALLS – The Montana East-West Shrine Game is much more than simply a matchup between star studded rosters featuring the state’s best prep talent.
It’s an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause, that of the Shriners Children’s hospital in Spokane, Washington. Hamilton quarterback Tyson Rostad, like so many on the field and in the stands Saturday night, understands that on a personal level.
“This game wasn’t really about us,” Rostad said. “There’s a lot of kids out there that I think this game means a lot more to. I’m just thankful to be a part of it and for everyone who donated to and supported it.”
Rostad’s sister, Mackenzie, is a Shriners patient. She was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at just 18 months old.
Doctors told her parents she wouldn’t live past two years old, but after her brother was tabbed Shrine Game MVP for his four touchdown performance in a 40-21 win for the West, she was there on the field post game along with a good number of Tyson’s family.
“She went into remission and she’s 28 [years old] now…She was at Shriners three times for different surgeries for her foot,” Craig Rostad, Tyson and Mackenzie’s father, said. “The right side of her body is paralized, basically. My kids grew up around her, so they look at things a little different than most kids.”
Tyson electrified a West team that never trailed in the 75th installment of the Shrine Game.
Under the guidance from Hamilton High head coach Bryce Carver, Rostad rumbled into the end zone three times on the ground. He also found Missoula Hellgate’s Ian Finch for a score right before the half that put the West up 23-14.
“That’s what he does,” Carver said of his quarterback. “It doesn’t go without any credit to the offensive line, the wide-outs blocking and catching for him. It was just a great team effort today.”
Carver and Rostad, as well as running Tim Zohner and offensive lineman Jonas Johnson – Hamilton teammates – got to add Shrine Game victory to their undefeated 2021 season and Class A state title.
“Me and coach Carver are really close and it means a lot to go undefeated, win a state title and then have this happen,” Rostad said. “I’ll be able to look back on it and have fond memories and I know coach Carver will, too…
“I wasn’t capable of [the MVP] without everyone’s help on the team. There’s a lot of kids who put in a lot of work this week. That offensive line blocked really great for me tonight and I’m thankful for that. This MVP goes to the whole because there were a lot of kids who put in a lot of hard work."
A safety on the East’s first offensive snap cracked the scoring seal on Saturday night. Rostad found paydirt soon thereafter on a 3-yard plunge.
Billings West’s Isaiah Claunch and the East had answers, though. Claunch found Bozeman Gallatin’s Tyler Nansel wide open down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to bring the East back within two.
When the West went up 16-7, it was Claunch that once again who had an answer with an 80-yard strike to Golden Bears teammate and Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Taco Dowler.
The West took a nine point edge into halftime, and buoyed by stout defense, built it to a 19-point cushion.
Helena High’s Forrest Suero earned defensive MVP honors after recording three sacks and a blocked field goal. Kalispell Glacier’s Connor Sullivan turned that sound special teams play into an extraordinary one by running the blocked kick back for a touchdown in the first half.
“Representing the West is the best feeling ever,” Suero said. “Getting a win makes it even better…
“We brought everything [on defense]. Blitzing. We just brought everything we could.”
Florence’s Luke Maki second-half interception led to Rostad’s third score and second rushing touchdown of the game in the third quarter.
East and West traded touchdowns late – pick-six by Laurel’s Beau Dantic and rushing score by Rostad – but it was the Big Red Machine of the West that got to celebrate in front of a strong crowd.
Saturday’s victory was the West’s 34th in Shrine Game history. They repeat after claiming the contest 21-12 last year.
“It just goes back to the kids and how hard they worked this week,” Carver said. “They worked their butts off and they deserved this. They came out, played hard and the scoreboard took care of itself for what they did.”
As far as bragging rights go, younger brother Tyson will forever have the advantage over big brother Carson. COVID thwarted Carson’s one chance to play in the Shrine Game in 2020 before he headed off to play football at the University of Montana.
Tyson will join him there in the fall.
“[Tyson] won the state championship that his brother couldn’t either,” Craig said. “Our family is super competitive.”
