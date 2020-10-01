HELENA — The Class AA football season didn't start exactly the way the Helena Capital Bruins wanted it to. But with a win Friday night against Butte High, CHS will be 2-2 and right where it needs to be.
"Right now, the only thing we are focused on is Butte," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "This is a huge game and we are focused on taking it one game at a time. I don't even want our kids to know who we play next week."
Mihelish is right, though. The game is big ... for both teams. Capital (1-2) would take a step toward securing a playoff spot with a win, while Butte (0-3) will have its work cut out if it drops to 0-4.
With Helena High, Missoula Sentinel and Kalispell Glacier all sitting at 3-0, followed by Capital, Missoula Big Sky (1-2), and Missoula Hellgate (1-2), as well as Butte and Kalispell Flathead (0-3), a win for the Bruins would keep them in fourth with three games to go. The top six teams from each division will make the postseason.
Capital's playoff hopes were buoyed by its 41-0 victory over Flathead a week ago in the home opener.
"I think we just did our jobs a lot better this past week," Capital QB Matt Burton said. "We are taking it one game at a time right now. We want to finish with five wins, but right now, we are focused on Butte."
While the Bruins running game was a focal point against Flathead, Burton also threw two touchdown passes and broke off an 86-yard run, which set up another score.
"I think our offense found some identity," Mihelish said. "Burton, he had a great game and I think our offensive staff has done a good job of putting him out on the perimeter and giving him an opportunity to have success."
With Burton and the running back tandem of Tiegan Cozzie and Carson DesRosier, the running game isn't just effective, it's even creating chunk plays.
"We need to be able to run the ball and stay ahead of the chains," Mihelish said. "But, our offense was also able to get some big chunks and our offensive line has really stepped up."
While Butte will enter Friday night's game 0-3, it's fair to point out that the Bulldogs opponents have a combined record of 9-0.
Recent University of Montana commit, Jake Olson, will lead the way for Butte at tight end and defensive end. Quarterback Blake Drakos and running back Gavin Vetter are two others to watch.
"Butte is a really good opponent," Cozzie said. "They have a really good tight end that just committed to the Griz, but I think our defense is one of the best components of our team and I think we will do well."
Kickoff between the Bruins and Bulldogs will be at 7 p.m., at Vigilante Stadium.
Helena High at Flathead
Following their 3-0 start, with two wins coming in blowout fashion, the Bengals will look to reach 4-0 and could clinch a playoff berth this weekend. A Bengals win, plus a Capital win guarantees Helena a berth.
Through three games, Helena is scoring 39 points a game and allowing just 10, for an average margin of victory of 29 points. Quarterback Kaden Huot has also been stellar for Helena High, as he is completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 215 yards per game to go along with eight touchdown passes and one interception.
"Kaden is doing some good things," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "He's not pushing things and he's taking care of the football. I really like his demeanor right now and he's just handling the game the right way."
Even though Flathead is 0-3, the Bengals dropped a game to the Braves when they were winless last season and Evans has kept that fresh in the minds of his players this week.
"I have been reminding them," he said.
Defensively, Helena High should make things difficult on senior quarterback Charlie Hinchey, who has three touchdowns passes and three interceptions so far this season.
Not only will Flathead face a secondary that features David Lowry, Chase McGurran and Ben Swanson, the Braves will also have to block Zach Carson of Helena High, who leads all of Class AA with five sacks. Teammates Jack Marcille and Marcus Evans each have two.
As a team, the Bengals lead Class AA with 17. Missoula Sentinel sits in the second with 9.5.
Kickoff in Kalispell between the Braves and Bengas is set for 7 p.m.
Southern B
The Townsend Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways as they scored a fourth-straight win last week by knocking off Jefferson.
Townsend and quarterback Trey Hoveland will take their unbeaten record in conference play to Three Forks. That game will get started at 7 p.m.
Jefferson (1-3, 1-2) will host Whitehall on Friday night in the second meeting between the two teams this season. They met in the first week in a nonconference matchup and this week, they will meet in Boulder (7 p.m.) in a game that will count in the conference standings.
