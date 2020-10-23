MISSOULA — With heavy snow falling and Butte and Missoula Hellgate both wrapped up in oversized warm coats, the scene at Missoula County Stadium on Friday night as the Bulldogs downed the Knights 35-16 felt like it was right out of an old NFL Films montage.
It was messy, it was cold and it was something both teams will never forget, even if music by Sam Spence was not playing in the background. If nothing else, it was certainly a fitting end to one of the most bizarre regular seasons of high school football ever played in Montana.
"This is what you dream of as a little kid, you just enjoy it, you embrace it," Butte head coach Arie Grey said. "Crazy things are going to happen, but, you know, crazy things have happened all season. It's been a crazy 2020."
"What an opportunity to play," Hellgate head coach Mick Morris said. "This is something these kids are never going to forget."
Originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, Missoula County Stadium Coordinator David Hathaway suggested on Friday morning that the game be moved up a couple hours in order to get Butte home earlier after the contest.
The winter storm bearing down on western Montana is nothing unique, but with up to 16 inches forecasted for some areas of the state — along with high winds — it's still dangerous and somewhat rare this early in the year.
Grey and Butte spent little time before agreeing to the time change. Around three inches of snow fell during the game and volunteers were on hand to shovel the lines in between timeouts and plays.
Early in the first quarter there was even a 30 second discussion between Hellgate coaches and officials determining which yard line was which because the snow had piled up so quickly.
The temperature started dropping as the sun went down, adding another layer to the near blizzard on the field.
"First half was amazing," junior Hellgate wideout Ian Finch said. "Second half we came out and the hands and toes were a little cold."
A kickoff out of bounds and a fumble that Butte quarterback Blake Drakos immediately pounced on were the first two plays of the game, which helped set something of a tone.
That said, the Bulldogs also took the momentum on the third play, a 59-yard touchdown scamper but Bulldog running back Christian Vetter. The senior scored three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, the second from 51-yards away and the third from four yards out.
While the Knights were able to get on the board with a 14-yard pass from quarterback Dante Maiuri to Finch midway through the second, the big first punch the Bulldogs threw was just a bit too much for Hellgate to overcome.
"It was fun, if we could just find a way to not start slow like we tend to, but our kids kept fighting," Morris said. "I'm just proud of their effort."
The weather changed how both teams approached the game offensively, with the Bulldogs content to hand the ball off with frequency to its playmakers. Drakos attempted few passes in the game for Butte, though Hellgate did try and move the ball through the air.
The Knights threw three interceptions and did use Ryan Woldstad as a wildcat quarterback. The Knights got there other touchdown from a 43-yard punt return for a score by Finch.
That came at the 3:43 mark of the third quarter and did give the Knights a bit of a spark. Hellgate forced a three-and-out on the next possession, but could not string the plays they needed together for another scoring drive to get back within one possession.
Vetter got a short run in the fourth quarter to push the game well out of reach. Butte kicker Casey Kautzman hit all five of his extra point attempts despite the adverse kicking conditions.
The win also gives Butte (4-3) a home playoff game. Hellgate ends the season 1-6.
"I thought we started fast and got a little bit early, hats off to Hellgate, they really did a good job defensively in the second half and we've got to shore some things up there. Proud of the boys and they way they competed."
