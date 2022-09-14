Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?
It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
"It's going to be a little different," Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said. "A couple of people even asked if that was a typo (on the schedule). But we are excited to play Hellgate."
The Bengals are certainly focused on the challenge of dealing with another dual-threat quarterback. Last week, Helena had to contain Butte's Jace Stenson, who threw for over 300 yards but was intercepted four times by the Helena defense.
Next up on the agenda is slowing down Hellgate standout Connor Dick, another dual-threat just like Stenson.
Through three games, Dick has been the Knights' biggest weapon on offense. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback is averaging 222 yards per game through the air, as well as 50 yards on the ground. He's also accounted for 10 total touchdowns, although Hellgate was held scoreless against Sentinel last week.
One thing that makes Dick so dangerous, in addition to his ability to run, is having a weapon like Leo Filardi, who has 370 yards in three games already, including five receptions for 100 yards in the shutout loss last week for Hellgate.
"Last week, we had to deal with Stenson and now we have to face another talented quarterback," Broadhead said. "He's another good athlete who can move around and throw the football. It's going to be important for us to get pressure, because these quarterbacks are just too good (in the Western AA) and if you give them too much time to throw. They'll tear you apart."
Count Helena's Carter Kraft among them. The first-year starter is leading an offense that averages 29.3 points per game and last week, the junior threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for a touchdown as Helena scored 41 points in the win over Butte.
"I've been really pleased with the way Carter has stepped up for a guy with not a lot of varsity experience," Broadhead said. "He's been very mature out there on the field. He's got some things he's still focused on, but he's managing things really well and I've just been impressed with how he's handled himself."
As impressive as Kraft was last week, Cade Holland, who has two 100-yard games so far this season, was also highly productive, totaling 181 total yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the win. Manu Melo also caught a touchdown pass for the third consecutive game.
While the offense has scored at least 21 points in each game this season, the Bengal defense has been equally productive, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers. Helena has eight takeaways through three games, a number that included five last week.
The pass rush led by Tim Tamol and David Burgess, has also been a huge part of that as the Bengals have recovered three fumbles. Burgess, in addition to two sacks, has seven hurries. Ryan Frisinger returned an interception in the win last week, also for the Bengals, who have 13 pass breakups too for good measure.
"We are a play or two away from being 3-0," Broadhead said. "But truthfully, we are probably a play or two away from being 0-3. So it's been good for our guys to learn that the margin for error is so small. Every team we play is going to be good and we have to focus in on the little things. We have been trying to get back to basics and cut down on some of the mistakes."
A win would be key for the Bengals (2-1, 1-0) and would keep them on pace with the rest of the Western AA leaders at 2-0. Hellgate is looking to rebound after a loss to Sentinel. Their other defeat was at the hands of CMR in the first week of the season by a score of 42-35.
Kickoff inside Vigilante Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
