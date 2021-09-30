MISSOULA — Hamilton running back Tim Zohner entered the 2020 football season with a grand total of two carries in his varsity career.
The senior grew up and played with starting quarterback Tyson Rostad in youth football through middle school, but shortly after Zohner hit the high school level, the injury bug hit. Zohner sat out his sophomore season because he broke a few ribs and his tailbone the summer before the season. Then, in his junior season, he appeared in five games and had two carries for five yards before a broken thumb kept him out for the rest of 2020.
Now, completely injury free through five games, Zohner has led one of the most dangerous offenses in the state regardless of classification along with his childhood buddy Rostad.
Zohner rushed for a modest 68 yards in the opener against Corvallis, but then went off against Dillon for 187 yards on the ground, including a 96-yard touchdown run.
"It was just like everything came back that first game," Zohner said.
Zohner has rushed for 491 yards on 53 carries for a 9.3 yard-per-carry average and has found the end zone six times in five games. He has also caught five passes for 108 yards with a long of 47 and a touchdown.
He said he went through different physical training and hasn't had any major injury issues since the broken thumb in 2020.
"He really put it in the time in the offseason and he has looked great," Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said.
His relationship with Rostad has been key as well for the two dynamic rushers. While Zohner has led the team in rushing yards, Rostad, a Montana football commit, has been right there using his legs for 312 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.
Their relationship goes back to when the two were in third grade. Rostad was the QB, Zohner the running back and they continued the pairing to middle school — just like this season as the two have kept that childhood chemistry and turned it into a prolific offense at the varsity level.
"We definitely have a lot of chemistry. He's a good friend," Zohner said.
In addition to his offense, Zohner has been solid as a defensive starter with 23 tackles, two going for a loss, much like Rostad who also starts on defense and has 16 tackles.
Familiar dominance
It's safe to say the Broncs have cruised in their 5-0 start.
Hamilton has scored over 44 points in each game and has allowed no more than 20, including two games allowing single-digit points. All that has combined for a whopping 236-60 point differential. Although not exact, the 176-point differential in the five games is up there as one of the highest in the state, regardless of classification.
"It was our goal heading into the season to take things one game at a time, and we've been fortunate to play pretty good on Friday nights," Carver said.
The Broncs' 47.2 points per game average is one of the highest in the state in classifications B, A and AA. Teams such as Polson (45.6 points per game) — which happens to be the only other 5-0 team in Class A — and Class B Malta (44.5 points per game in four games) are also among the highest scoring teams outside of the 8-Man and 6-Man teams — which often have more scoring.
So, how does a team get better when it is blowing past everyone in its way? Carver gave the obvious answer, and Zohner echoed it. It comes down to serious practicing and knowing what it takes to get far in the postseason.
The Broncs have both of those checked off the list.
Hamilton has been one of the most consistent contenders in Class A. But the titles haven't been there the past two decades. The Broncs haven't won one since 1998, which was the second of two in a row.
It is almost weird to call back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2017 and '18 and back-to-back semifinal losses in 2019 and '20 "coming up short," but when the program has been as strong as it has there aren't many other phrases that apply — especially considering that from 2013-16 the Broncs never got out of the first round of the state playoffs.
Since that '97 title, Hamilton is 2-4 in state title games with losses in 1999, 2000 and then almost two decades later in 2017 and 2018. Three of the four losses were relatively close, losing by 11 to Laurel in '99, 12 to Columbia Falls in '17 and just seven to Billings Central in '18. The largest margin of defeat came in '99 when Dillon won by 27.
"We've been fortunate to be a one seed three out of the last four years," Carver said. "The other year we were a two seed so we've kinda had that feeling and we know what it takes to make it through the regular season and be one of those top two seeds. A lot of these kids have watched guys before them and what they have done. They've really worked to get back to that spot themselves but we still got four games left and we are hoping to take care of business so we can secure one of those top two seeds."
" ... We know what it is like to play the top-tier teams across the state of Montana."
Looking ahead to the rest of the Broncs' slate, the last three teams that they face are a combined 5-7 entering Friday's games. It was slightly different but the Broncs lost this week's game because East Helena (0-4) had to cancel due to a lack of players caused by contact tracing, injuries and eligibility.
The rest of Hamilton's schedule goes Ronan (0-4), Libby (2-3) and Columbia Falls (3-0), starting with Ronan next week. The game against the Wildcats is the most interesting, especially if Columbia Falls can knock off Polson Friday night to set up a fun clash at the end of the regular season.
"That's a big one," Carver said. "We have a pretty good history with Columbia Falls where we have battled back and forth over the years and we've played each other a lot between regular season and playoffs, so we know each other really well."
The Rostad era nears the end
For at least the past five seasons, a player with the last name Rostad has been all over the Broncs' stat line as the starting QB and on defense. Both happen to be Grizzlies, too — well, one is and the other is a future Grizzly — and both of them, Carson a current Griz linebacker and current Broncs QB and Griz commit Tyson, have led the Broncs to the recent run of success.
Replacing the younger of the Rostad line is something that Carver can't help but think about a little.
"I'm about to run out of Rostads at quarterback ... it's kinda been pretty fun," Carver joked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.