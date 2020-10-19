BILLINGS — Last week, three Montana high school football games were between top-five teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings. The higher-ranked team won two of those matchups. The one exception was Billings Central.
The Rams, who were No. 3 last week, crushed then-No. 2 Miles City 42-0 on Friday. As a result, Central moved up to No. 2, and the defending state champion Cowboys fell to No. 5.
Miles City will host No. 4 Laurel this week, and the Rams will get the week off. Their scheduled game at Havre was canceled because the Blue Ponies have been hit hard by COVID-19.
There are two undefeated teams left in Class AA after top-ranked Missoula Sentinel shut out then-No. 3 Helena 48-0 on Friday. Helena dropped to No. 5, Billings Senior moved up two spots to No. 3 and defending state champion Bozeman entered the rankings at No. 4.
In Class B, No. 1 Manhattan beat Townsend 29-14 and caused the Bulldogs to drop from No. 5 to No. 7. Fairfield jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 thanks to its 14-6 win over then-No. 2 Malta, which fell to No. 5.
Fairfield will host No. 6 Glasgow on Friday, and Red Lodge (the only team that has defeated Fairfield) will host No. 10 Shepherd the same day. On Sept. 11, Shepherd earned a 7-6 win over now-No. 8 Huntley Project, which will go nearly a month in between games because of COVID-19.
The 8-Man rankings stayed the same, although there was one top-five matchup: No. 7 Belt edged No. 8 Chinook 30-28.
Most 6-Man teams didn’t play last week, and the rankings did not change. These will be the final 6-Man rankings of the season since the classification’s playoffs begin this week.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)
2. Billings West (6-0)
3. Billings Senior (5-1) (+2)
4. Bozeman (4-1) (Previously unranked)
5. Helena (5-1) (-2)
Class A
1. Hamilton (8-0)
2. Billings Central (5-0) (+1)
3. Dillon (6-1) (+1)
4. Laurel (4-1) (+1)
5. Miles City (5-1) (-3)
Class B
1. Manhattan (7-0)
2. Florence-Carlton (6-1) (+1)
3. Bigfork (6-2) (+1)
4. Fairfield (4-1) (+3)
5. Malta (4-1) (-3)
6. Glasgow (7-1)
7. Townsend (5-2) (-2)
8. Huntley Project (3-1)
9. Eureka (5-2)
10. Shepherd (4-2)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (6-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (7-0)
3. Thompson Falls (7-0)
4. Scobey (6-1)
5. Fairview (6-1)
6. Westby-Grenora (6-1)
7. Belt (6-1)
8. Chinook (4-2)
9. Park City (5-1)
10. Joliet (5-1)
6-Man (FINAL)
1. Big Sandy (5-0)
2. Shields Valley (7-0)
3. Froid-Lake (6-0)
4. White Sulphur Springs (3-0)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)
6. Savage (4-1)
7. Hot Springs (3-1)
8. Harlowton-Ryegate (5-1)
9. Bridger (5-1)
10. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (5-2)
