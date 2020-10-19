Billings Central vs. Miles City

Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich leaps to avoid Miles City's Jayden Venable during their game at Lockwood Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Last week, three Montana high school football games were between top-five teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings. The higher-ranked team won two of those matchups. The one exception was Billings Central.

The Rams, who were No. 3 last week, crushed then-No. 2 Miles City 42-0 on Friday. As a result, Central moved up to No. 2, and the defending state champion Cowboys fell to No. 5.

Miles City will host No. 4 Laurel this week, and the Rams will get the week off. Their scheduled game at Havre was canceled because the Blue Ponies have been hit hard by COVID-19.

There are two undefeated teams left in Class AA after top-ranked Missoula Sentinel shut out then-No. 3 Helena 48-0 on Friday. Helena dropped to No. 5, Billings Senior moved up two spots to No. 3 and defending state champion Bozeman entered the rankings at No. 4.

Sentinel vs. Helena

Missoula Sentinel’s Camden Sirmon, left, and Zac Crews celebrate after a touchdown in a 48-0 win over Helena on Friday at Missoula County Stadium.

In Class B, No. 1 Manhattan beat Townsend 29-14 and caused the Bulldogs to drop from No. 5 to No. 7. Fairfield jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 thanks to its 14-6 win over then-No. 2 Malta, which fell to No. 5.

Fairfield will host No. 6 Glasgow on Friday, and Red Lodge (the only team that has defeated Fairfield) will host No. 10 Shepherd the same day. On Sept. 11, Shepherd earned a 7-6 win over now-No. 8 Huntley Project, which will go nearly a month in between games because of COVID-19.

The 8-Man rankings stayed the same, although there was one top-five matchup: No. 7 Belt edged No. 8 Chinook 30-28.

Most 6-Man teams didn’t play last week, and the rankings did not change. These will be the final 6-Man rankings of the season since the classification’s playoffs begin this week.

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)

2. Billings West (6-0)

3. Billings Senior (5-1) (+2)

4. Bozeman (4-1) (Previously unranked)

5. Helena (5-1) (-2)

Class A

1. Hamilton (8-0)

2. Billings Central (5-0) (+1)

3. Dillon (6-1) (+1)

4. Laurel (4-1) (+1)

5. Miles City (5-1) (-3)

Class B

1. Manhattan (7-0)

2. Florence-Carlton (6-1) (+1)

3. Bigfork (6-2) (+1)

4. Fairfield (4-1) (+3)

5. Malta (4-1) (-3)

6. Glasgow (7-1)

7. Townsend (5-2) (-2)

8. Huntley Project (3-1)

9. Eureka (5-2)

10. Shepherd (4-2)

8-Man

1. Fort Benton (6-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (7-0)

3. Thompson Falls (7-0)

4. Scobey (6-1)

5. Fairview (6-1)

6. Westby-Grenora (6-1)

7. Belt (6-1)

8. Chinook (4-2)

9. Park City (5-1)

10. Joliet (5-1)

6-Man (FINAL)

1. Big Sandy (5-0)

2. Shields Valley (7-0)

3. Froid-Lake (6-0)

4. White Sulphur Springs (3-0)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)

6. Savage (4-1)

7. Hot Springs (3-1)

8. Harlowton-Ryegate (5-1)

9. Bridger (5-1)

10. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (5-2)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Chris Peterson and Bill Speltz contributed to this week's rankings. 

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

 

