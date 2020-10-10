HAMILTON — The Hamilton football team remained undefeated and snapped Whitefish’s four game win streak with a 54-23 home win Friday.
The Broncs wasted little time before taking the upper hand. Eli Taylor grabbed a TD reception with just over a minute elapsed.
After going three and out, Whitefish tried to fake a punt on its own 35 yard-line that fell incomplete, giving Hamilton a great field position. A defensive pass interference on Whitefish pushed the Broncs closer to the end zone and Taylor then caught an 18-yard pass for paydirt to give the hosts a 13-0 with 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Tyson Rostad threw a 47-yard bomb to Jaiden Klemundt that put Hamilton up 19-0 just before the end of the first quarter.
Bodie Smith then had a 57-yard kickoff return for Whitefish, setting up the Bulldogs to make their first score of the game. Fynn Ridgeway found Jaxsen Schlauch for a 28-yard-touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs then did a short kick and recovered on the Broncs’ 35-yard line. But on the next play, Whitefish fumbled the ball away.
Taylor then caught a 27-yard pass from Rostad to put the Broncs in the red zoe. But with 8:55 remaining in the half, Jaxsen Schlauch intercepted Rostad on the 1-yard line and gave Whitefish the ball back before Hamilton could score again.
Ryder Barinowski put the ball through the uprights to cut Whitefish's deficit to 19-10 but the Broncs marched down the field and Taylor nabbed a 26-yard pass in the end zone, answering back before the half. Liam O’Connell then trotted into the end zone for the two-point conversion going up 27-10.
Jaiden Klemundt intercepted Whitefish yet again with 90 seconds remaining in the half. Klemundt and Taylor worked the sidelines until Hamilton was on the 2-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining, and Taylor racked up his fourth touchdown of the game, with Ben Tack waltzing it in for the Broncs for two, who went up 34-10.
At the half, the Hamilton Broncs celebrated their homecoming, with a perhaps first in Hamilton history as two girls tied in voting for homecoming queen.
The lucky homecoming king, Austin Drake, was blessed by the lovely Kaitlin Dickemore and Anna Seifert by his side as Hamilton’s homecoming queens.
Tack had two touchdowns in the third quarter. To start the fourth quarter, Ridgeway again found Schlauch in the end zone, getting another six points on the board for Whitefish.
Whitefish attempted an onside kick, but Hamilton recovered. Tack then recorded another touchdown, putting Hamilton up 54-16.
Ridgeway kept the Whitefish offense alive and moved them downfield with Ty Schwaiger scoring the last touchdown for the Bulldogs, with 50 seconds left in the game.
Hamilton moved to 7-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 4-3, hurting their playoff chances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.