TOWNSEND – The Townsend Bulldogs knew if they started fast they’d be able to take the Red Devils out of out of their game plan, and that’s exactly what they did during a 42-14 victory over Huntley Project in first-round Class B playoff action Saturday.
From the jump, Townsend’s offense moved the ball at will as it built a 28-7 lead after its opening possession of the third quarter. This, in turn, forced the Devil’s run-heavy offense to rely on their passing attack to try to mount a comeback; something they are not set up to do.
“That was huge,” said Bulldogs coach Travis Rauh of the team’s fast start. “We talked about it all week that if we got up on them and made them play left-handed, we could really start tee-ing off on their quarterback in the passing game. So I was really pleased with the way our kids executed out of the gate.”
Following a pair of third-down conversions, one on a completion to Jesus Garcia and another on a completion to Gavin Vandenacre, Bulldogs quarterback Trey Hoveland took a QB sneak in for a score. Sam Lane’s Class B record-setting 24th consecutive PAT made it 7-0.
Huntley Project answered back on the following possession thanks to a long catch and run by wide receiver Jake Fox. A 19-yard catch and run by Fox for a TD on a WR screen tied things up, 7-7 with just over three minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Unfortunately for the Devils, that would be the last time the Bulldogs defense missed an assignment.
“Really, outside of that one drive we did really well,” Rauh said. “Their touchdown drive in the first half, obviously, we didn’t get line up to play things quite as well as we wanted to. But for the course of an entire game, I thought it was pretty good.”
The two teams traded punts and as the second quarter game to a close, the next frame marked the beginning of the Hoveland-to-Vandenacre show.
From the Devils' 20-yard line with 9:07 left in the second quarter, Vandenacre, running a double move, hauled in jump ball in the front corner of the end zone for the Bulldogs’ second TD.
“We had run that out play a couple times and figured they were jumping on it, so we just reversed it and ran an out-and-up pass,” Vandenacre said. “It was a great job by the O-line giving (Hoveland) time. Trey put the ball on me and it worked out beautifully.”
Less than five minutes later during the next Townsend drive, Tommy Stewart, the Bulldogs offensive line and the rushing attack started to find their rhythm. That opened things up for another big play to Vandenacre, as the standout receiver got behind the defense and reeled in his second TD of the game, a 34-yard strike from Hoveland.
“I’m going to give that to our O-line big time,” Vandenacre said. “That drive, we were able to run the ball so effectively that they had to bring more guys into the box. Once they brought more guys in the box there was nobody there (on the outside).”
Going into the game, the Bulldogs knew they had to contain the Devils’ defensive ends and linebacker blitzes. They were able to do that and the offense feasted as a result.
“It’s amazing,” Hoveland said of his line. “They put in a lot of work this week and they played really good. It’s really helpful when you can throw the ball like that and have that much pass protection. It really helps, they did a great job.”
“The offensive line had a huge game, man,” Rauh added. “That’s big for Trey. If he can sit back there and know that they’re going to pick up ‘backer blitzes, that just raises his confidence to make his reads and step into his throws. That was something we worked on all week with our O-line, picking up ‘backer blitzes, and they did a real nice job of that today.”
Hoveland found Garcia from 5 yards out in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-7.
On the ensuing drive, Huntley Project coughed it up at its 20-yard line. Four plays later, Hoveland scampered across the goal line for his second rushing TD of the afternoon, making it 35-7 Bulldogs.
After trading interceptions, the Red Devils scored their second touchdown of the game after a drive that saw three fourth-down conversions. Fox came away with a pass that was tipped by Townsend to make it 35-14.
Finally, with just over five minutes to play in the final quarter, Stewart was rewarded for his afternoon of hard running as he took a handoff 28 yards to the house, extending the Bulldogs lead to 42-7.
"We knew we could execute like that," Hoveland said. "We studied film all week, we worked hard in practice and we got the job done."
Hoveland passed for 238 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Vandenacre finished with seven receptions for 143 yards. Stewart toted the rock 15 times for 105 yards.
The Bulldogs will face Florence-Carlton, the top seed out of the Western B in the quarterfinals. That game will be on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.