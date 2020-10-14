HELENA – When the Bulldogs return to the gridiron Friday night while visiting Manhattan, they will be playing for their first conference title since 2014.
“I'm very, very pleased with how they handled the bye week,” said Townsend coach Travis Rauh. “I felt we got a lot better, cleaned up some areas that we definitely needed to clean up moving forward. And this week, the first few days of practice have been exceptional.”
The Bulldogs (5-1) have done a great job of compartmentalizing their focus from game to game. This is the game they’ve had circled all year, and they haven’t been flat in the weeks leading up. During their current five-game winning streak they’ve completely dismantled the opposition, outscoring their opponents 168-45.
“Not a whole lot has to be said. Obviously, we realize we win this game, we're conference champions and so that alone is enough to get the focus,” Rauh said. “But right now, I mean, it's a game they've been looking forward to for the last couple of weeks and their focus has been outstanding without me having to talk a lot about it.”
There’s a reason why Manhattan (6-0) is No. 1 in Class B. It’s got quite a bit of talent.
“The transfer from Belgrade, Corban Johnson is a real nice player at receiver and at corner,” Rauh said. “Then upfront, I believe it's Oldenburger, 62, he's been exceptional on the D-line. And then (Gabriel) Delgatty, 21, he was an all-state player a year ago and he's a very good player again this year. Yeah. They have really good depth and they have good players everywhere.”
The No. 7 Bulldogs will have plenty of their own firepower. The chemistry between quarterback Trey Hoveland and wide receiver Gavin Vandenacre has turned the Bulldogs offense into a juggernaut.
“Still trying to get a beat on how exactly they are going to defend us,” Rauh said. “Kind of got it, narrowed it down to one to two options, so yeah. Well, we're going to see what they're going to come out and how they choose to defend us and we'll attack accordingly.”
With varying levels of success, most opponents have shadowed Vandenacre with two defenders. While he’s shown that he can shake those double-teams at least a couple times a game, other members of the Bulldogs offense will need to step up, which Vandenacre says they are perfectly capable of doing.
“We’ve just got to realize that we have a lot of other good weapons in our offense and just know that they can take a step up,” Vandenacre said. “Obviously, with that happening, we got a lot of players that can make plays and I think it really helps us.”
Defensively, Townsend is focusing on the basics: tackling well, eliminating the run game and preventing big plays over the top.
“Basically what (Manhattan has) done so far this year is they've ran the ball successfully on teams and then been able to hit big, big pass plays off play action,” Rauh said. “So we’ve got to make sure they have to throw into tighter windows for certain this week.”
Even if the Bulldogs drop their final two games, they have locked up the No. 2 seed. But the No. 1 spot is within reach, especially with players getting their bodies right during the bye.
“Everybody is healthy except for Klause Rauser and we're getting back a couple of really good football players, so we're excited about that,” Rauh said.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.