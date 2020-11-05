HELENA – After putting a 42-14 beatdown on Huntley Project in the first round of the Class B football playoffs, the Bulldogs (7-2) have been preparing for a road tilt with the Florence-Carlton Falcons.
The Townsend offense looked dynamic last weekend with quarterback Trey Hoveland accounting for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing. However, on Saturday the Bulldogs will be attempting to contain Ethan Abbott, a 6’ 4” 275-pound force on the Falcons D-line.
“We’ve got to handle (Abbott) on their defensive line,” said Bulldogs coach Travis Rauh. “He's a big, outstanding football player who causes a lot of trouble in both the run and the pass game. Other than that, hopefully show a little bit of the balance we were able to show in the second half last week and take care of the football.”
Last game, against Huntley Project’s blitz-heavy defense, Townsend’s offensive line held up beautifully whether it was run blocking or in pass protection. With a clean pocket, Hoveland was able to pick apart the Red Devils secondary for 238 yards. Running back Tommy Stewart exploited comfortable running lanes and racked up 105 yards on 15 carries.
This type of balance on the offensive side of the football will be critical as Townsend navigates deeper into the playoffs.
“I felt we took some pretty big steps,” Rauh said of that balance. “We started getting holes opened on the first level in the first half and did a much better job getting to backers in the second half, and were able to put our starting back up over a hundred yards, which is something we haven't been doing nearly as much as we need to around here.”
But when a defense has a player like Abbott, who can create so much chaos by himself at the line of scrimmage and in the offensive backfield, it allows the rest of the defense more time to react instead of forcing them to anticipate.
Florence (7-1) will bring extra pressure on occasion, but its ability to get to the quarterback by blitzing fewer players, or rushing just three, allows them to have extra men in coverage, which will make chunk plays harder to come by for the Bulldogs.
“On almost every single defense possession, they still have a safety over the top of everything,” Rauh said. “So they're in pretty good shape there.”
In summation: the O-line will need to have another huge game because receivers like Vandenacre will be in single coverage far less often than they were against Huntley, if ever.
“Oh, it's going to be a huge challenge,” Rauh said. “It's a different style. We won't see quite as much blitzing as we did from Huntley, I would guess, but they still do a blitz. (Abbott) is as good of a D-lineman as we've had to go up against all year. From what I've seen on film, he looks to be the best one we would have faced at this point, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge. And they line them up at several different spots. So every player at some point in time is going to be on him and they're going to have to do their best to hold their own.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will be facing a very capable passing offense led by QB Pat Duchien Jr. and wide receiver Blake Shoupe.
“A large part of it is going to be about containing their quarterback,” Rauh said. “He's got a strong arm and he's a good athlete, and they get the ball to a number of different receivers. So we're just going to have to be sound in coverage all over.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, and Rauh and his Bulldogs expect to be prepared for any wrinkle the Falcons might throw their way.
“It's looked really good,” Rauh said of recent practices. “We need another good one today and I think we'll be well on our way to being well-prepared for Saturday.
