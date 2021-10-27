HELENA — Playoff football begins this week in Montana, and for Class B programs Townsend and Jefferson, first-round matchups are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
As the No. 1 seed from the south, the Bulldogs are at home against the No. 4 seed from the east in Shepherd.
“I think it’s a huge advantage,” Townsend head coach Travis Rauh said of home playoff games. “Our record at home in the playoffs over the years has been very, very good. It’s hard to win on the road in Class B playoffs. You get a much bigger fan base, teams are coming from a long, long ways away, so the crowd differential can be quite substantial. It’s a huge advantage in that way, and plus you’re sleeping in your own bed and not driving half-way across a very big state.”
Townsend capped its regular season with a 13-7 road victory over Jefferson, locking up the Southern B for the Bulldogs, the first time since 2014 that the program claimed a conference championship.
Rauh said that win does not necessarily give his team any extra momentum that it has not already picked up from a 7-1 regular-season and undefeated conference slate. He said his team has “reset and refocused” this week on the task at hand over the next several weeks.
“We’re gonna attack it one week at a time, prepare for each opponent, and make sure that on each and every Saturday we play to have an opportunity to play the next Saturday because we took care of business during the week,” Rauh said.
Townsend’s senior quarterback Trey Hoveland tossed two touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale, including the game-winning score to Braden Racht. For the past couple of years, Townsend has leaned on Hoveland, as well as star wide receiver Gavin Vandenacre.
This year, Townsend has a slew of players that have made a difference, including running backs Dawson Sweat and Tommy Stewart on offense. Ridger Jones and Klause Rauser have helped anchor a defense that enters the playoffs allowing just 8.5 points per game.
“We have a lot of kids that played a year ago that have a couple years of starting experience,” Rauh said. “Leadership has been very, very good, and the experience of knowing what it takes to actually win playoff games. Hopefully that will pay off for us.”
Shepherd comes to Townsend at 3-6 overall, having lost three of its last four games to end the regular-season. The Mustangs were a first-round playoff team a year ago and have allowed, on average, 28.1 points per game, while scoring nearly 21 points per contest.
“They’re a big, physical team that likes to run the ball and line up in tight formations on offense,” Rauh said of Shepherd. “Defensively, they do a lot more blitzing than an average team. They’re linebackers [are good], so they like to be a little more aggressive than some of the teams we’ve played this year.”
Rauh said that if Townsend can stop that rushing attack, then he feels his team will be in a pretty good spot on Saturday. In preparation for the pressure Shepherd likes to bring, the Bulldogs have been working on ways to block that up and open holes for a potent running attack and deep shots down the field.
Last time Townsend hosted a first-round playoff game, the Bulldogs beat Huntley Project 42-14 as the south’s No. 2 seed before losing in the quarterfinals.
Townsend averages 34 points per game entering Saturday and will begin its path toward winning a Class B state championship for the first time since 2014 this weekend at 1 p.m.
Jefferson matches up with Red Lodge on the road
The Panthers are back in the postseason for the first time since an opening round exit in 2019. Just like that 26-7 loss to Malta, Jefferson’s game against Red Lodge on Saturday will be on the road.
Red Lodge ended the regular season with a 36-13 loss to Huntley Project, but won five of six games overall and completed its league slate at 4-1 to earn the No. 2 seed in the east.
Jefferson slipped to the No. 3 seed in the south after its loss to Townsend, but rolls into the postseason at 3-1 on the road.
“I look at it as a great opportunity for our kids and something that will be fun,” Panthers head coach Clint Layng said. “We’ll practice at Montana State on Friday, that’ll be kinda cool for them. I’ve found [that] road trips are a team unity, bonding type of thing where we’re together. I look at this as a fun opportunity. It can be a little more of a challenge, I guess, but I just try to tell the kids that this is going to be fun and this is going to be a great opportunity for us to go on the road.”
Red Lodge plays its football games on turf. Jered Padmos, an assistant on Jefferson’s staff, played football at MSU, and helped the Panthers set up a practice at the Bobcats’ facility to give them some recent experience on turf ahead of Saturday.
The Rams will field a team with substantial size on Saturday. Burke Mastel, an offensive lineman, is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound MSU commit that helps open up Red Lodge’s run game.
“Defensive-wise, I think we’ve gotta stop the run,” Layng said. “That’s first and foremost. Offensively, we have to be able to run the football, that’s our staple, and then mix in some play-action and hit some big plays. I like our speed on that turf, and I think we’ll have some opportunities to make some plays offensively.”
Jefferson senior quarterback Braden Morris is averaging over 100 yards passing per game and has tossed 11 touchdowns in eight games. Morris has also picked up 313 yards and five more scores on the ground.
Dylan Root paces the Panthers’ rushing attack with 435 yards and four rushing scores.
Jake Genger and Jace Oxarart both average at least seven tackles per game for Jefferson, and it was Genger that caught the Panthers’ lone touchdown against Townsend.
Wade Rykal paces the team with 11.5 sacks, and both Morris and Genger have accounted for three interceptions each.
Much like Rauh at Townsend, Layng wants his team to have something of a clean-slate mindset heading into the postseason.
“I just told [the players] that it’s a new season,” Layng said. “Everybody is 0-0, and everyone just [needs] to elevate their game one notch. Make this your best game this Saturday and we’ll be just fine.”
Jefferson and Red Lodge are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
