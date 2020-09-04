TOWNSEND — Townsend High School football coach Travis Rauh calls his quarterback Trey Hoveland, “the gunslinger.”
“It’s a mentality,” Rauh said.
Hoveland had a game, throwing three touchdown passes, rushing for a touchdown and coming away with an interception on defense Friday night at Fanrich Field.
But he was just happy to clinch a 27-12 win over Eureka High School.
“We just studied them all week and played as a team,” Hoveland said. “It was easy for us to see what was going on.”
Right away Hoveland got a jolt from his defense as Ryan Racht picked off Eureka quarterback Caleb Utter on the game’s opening possession.
Four plays later the Bulldogs marched down the field as Hoveland found junior running back Tommy Stewart on a 12-yard strike.
“I knew we were going to come out and fight,” Rauh said.
Utter continued to struggle as he threw another first quarter interception, this time to Townsend’s Jesus Garcia.
But the Lions refused to lay down.
Eureka cut its deficit down to 7-6 with a 2-yard touchdown run by Gunnar Smith and took the lead just before the end of the quarter when Utter scampered for a 4-yard touchdown run.
Townsend saw itself down before this season. It happened just one week ago when they were run over by Bigfork.
That was not going to let that happen again.
A combination of Hoveland passes, and a rushing attack from the two-headed monster of Stewart and Dawson Sweat brought them into the end zone once again.
Townsend took a 13-12 lead into halftime and would never look back.
Even when Utter drove the Lions deep into Bulldog territory during the second half, Hoveland came up with an interception on the goal line.
“They were physical,” Hoveland said. “You just can’t come out soft.”
Townsend added another score just as the fourth quarter was beginning when Hoveland found Garcia for his third touchdown pass.
He also added a 5-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in regulation and the Bulldogs could not stop grinning as the clock struck zero.
After all, they did stun the defending Class B state champs.
“This was huge,” Rauh said. “The character of these kids the week to fight through all the adversity, they were bound to show that they are a good football team.”
But now where does Townsend go from here?
It will travel to Big Timber and Rauh knows how important is to build on this momentum.
“I’m hoping we keep this new mentality of showing up to work every week and this football team is mature enough to show it,” Rauh said.
Eureka, on the other hand, will head over to Missoula to face Loyola Scared Heart.
