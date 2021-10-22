HELENA — Walk-off touchdowns are pretty rare, but under the Friday night lights, with an outright claim to the Class B South conference on the line, Townsend pulled one off, downing Jefferson 13-7. The Bulldogs enter the state playoffs at 7-1 overall. It is the first time since 2014 that Townsend has won a conference championship.
“Extremely proud of this group of young men,” Townsend head coach Travis Rauh said. “At times we weren’t quite as sharp as we wanted to be, but they just kept battling and battling and never got down, and were able to make the plays in the end to win it.”
With zeros on the clock, senior Braden Racht emerged from the pile of teammates and competitors following a 23-yard touchdown pass from Trey Hoveland that lifted Townsend past Jefferson in the season-finale.
“We actually felt like we had a pretty good play on, and we thought we’d get a good look,” Rauh said. “We basically said, ‘pass protect, everyone execute what they’re going to do, and Gator catch the ball when you get it.’ [Braden’s] nickname is Gator.”
Townsend scores on the final play of regulation. 13-7 Bulldogs #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ltwfFz6SZA— Steve Shahan (@CoachShahan) October 23, 2021
The game-winning drive from the Bulldogs executed the two-minute drill to near perfection after Jefferson tied the contest at 7-7 with around 100 seconds left to play. The touchdown was Townsend’s first since its opening series as both defenses showed up in a big way Friday night.
Up 7-0 late in the fourth quarter, Townsend had the football looking to ice the game with a handful of first downs. Instead, the Bulldogs put the ball on the ground, giving Jefferson great field position at Townsend’s 38-yard line.
Up until that point, the Bulldogs’ defense was pitching a shutout and had already turned Jefferson over inside the five-yard line to keep their slim advantage in-tact.
“The defense was outstanding tonight,” Rauh said. “As many short fields as Jefferson had in the second half, to hold them to just a touchdown -- phemenional job on their part. Just showed a lot of resolve every time they seemed to get inside the red zone. Just stepped up and made plays.”
Facing 4th and 7, Panthers wide receiver Tom Meyer hauled in a 29-yard catch. Just a handful of plays later, Jefferson was on the board with its first points of the contest after Jake Genger made a full-extension, diving catch that helped tie the game.
The score, in retrospect, left too much time on the clock for Townsend. After marching the ball down the field -- and converting a fourth down of their own -- the Bulldogs walked off the game.
Townsend quarterback Trey Hoveland ended the night with two touchdown passes. Wide receiver Gavin Vandenacre caught a 19-yard pass to open the scoring less than five minutes into the first quarter.
From that point, both teams’ defenses forced punt after punt. Finally able to move the ball into the red zone in the second quarter, Jefferson quarterback Braden Morris was intercepted in the end zone by Jesus Garcia. Two quarters later, the Bulldogs forced their second red zone turnover, keeping the Panthers out of the end zone until the final two minutes of play.
“It’s a huge win. We would’ve been the No. 1 seed regardless because of points spread, but to win it outright, that just shows the championship mindset of this team,” Rauh said. “Going forward, it’s nice to be back in the habit of winning championships.”
