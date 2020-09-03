HELENA - The season opener against Bigfork was a tough way to start the season for the Townsend Bulldogs and with defending state champion Eureka heading to Townsend Friday night, things won't get any easier.
After dropping the first game of the season last Friday to Bigfork 57-20, Townsend will look to rebound against Eureka, which played out of the state and won 14-0 against Bonners Ferry (ID).
Yet, with a number of pivotal players having graduated from last year's team, Eureka, which will be led by running back Gunnar Smith and a stout defense, its to be determined if the Lions can be the power they were a year ago.
For Townsend, it will be a chance to rebound before the start of conference play in the Southern B, which starts against Big Timer next week for the Bulldogs.
One bright spot in the loss to Bigfork last week, was the Townsend passing attack led by junior quarterback Trey Hoveland, who threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Braden Racht also had a stellar showing, catching four passes for 125 yards. Jesus Delgado-Garcia also caught two touchdowns passes in the opener for the Bulldogs.
Townsend will host Eureka at 7 p.m. All spectators from within Broadwater county are allowed to attend, as well as two per participant of the visiting team.
-- Chris Peterson
Jefferson vs Whitefall
Where: Whitehall
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch:
Jefferson: First-team all-conference as a sophomore, Jake Genger will be patrolling the field at middle linebacker for the Panthers. He had a team-high 65 tackles in 2019. Junior Braden Morris will be starting at quarterback. He passed for 645 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Joey Visser (WR/CB) also returns for his junior season. He racked up 265 receiving yards as a sophomore and his four INTs in 2019 also led the team.
Whitehall: In 2019, the Trojans offense relied heavily on Tegan Robbins. He averaged nearly 93 receiving yards per game as a junior, moving the ball down the field at a clip of 20.6 yards per reception. He also led the team with 92 tackles. However, he is no long on the Whitehall roster. Miles Hoerauf is back under center for his sophomore season. As a freshman he averaged 164 passing yards per game and had a total of 1,312 in 2019. He also threw for 10 TDs and 15 INTs. Defensive lineman Dylan Smith returns for his senior season. He had 60 tackles and five sacks as a junior. Junior cornerback Brendan Wagner, who had a team-high eight INTs last season, will also be someone to watch.
Note: This will be a nonconference game between conference opponents.
-- Matt Kiewiet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.