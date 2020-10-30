It's been a while since Townsend has hosted a playoff game. In fact, the last time was in November of 2014, when the Bulldogs beat Conrad at home to clinch a berth in the Class B state title game.
That championship game, won by the Bulldogs, was at Huntley Project and Saturday, six years later, the two teams will meet again in the postseason, this time in Townsend during the opening round of the Class B playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Townsend, which has gone on the road for the playoffs the past three years (0-3) earned its home playoff game after posting a 6-2 record in the regular season, as well as a 5-1 mark in conference, with the only loss coming to Manhattan.
That 29-14 loss to Manhattan was the only time in the past six weeks the Panthers haven't scored at least 31 points, and the offense led by quarterback Trey Hoveland and wideout Gavin Vandenacre has managed at least 20 in seven of eight games this season, including 38 last week in a win over Columbus.
“We’re going to have to find some other ways to attack them. Obviously people are going out of their way to slow down Vandenacre as a receiver," Townsend head coach Travis Rauh said. "They (Huntley Project) play three different defenses on the tape that we’ve seen, so we kind of have an idea how we’re going to attack them, but we’re really not sure. I wouldn’t be totally shocked if they came out in a fourth way to play us on Saturday. The biggest thing is we’re looking to be a lot more balanced in the run game. It got close to being good a week ago. We need to take that next step and we need to be able to run the ball effectively.”
While Townsend enters as the No. 2 seed out of the Southern B, Huntley Project is the No. 3 seed out of the Eastern B. However, due to cancellations, the Red Devils (3-1) have played just four games in the regular season.
But just like on the offensive side of the ball, the big key for the Townsend defense will be the run game.
“Defensively, lining up to the incredible number of formations they run," Rauh said. "They have a bunch of small variations, so getting assignment and alignment is going to be very huge, and then playing physical and tackling, especially against some of the wing-T stuff that they run."
When the Bulldogs have it, running the ball will be a focus, especially with colder weather in the playoffs, but keeping Hoveland protected and giving him time to throw is also imperative.
“Their two defensive ends are real nice players and their linebackers are pretty impressive on tape," Rauh said. "We’ve got to be very sound picking up the blitz when they come.”
For the Bulldogs, it will be a chance to win their first playoff game in six years and that's an opportunity they can't wait for, which was reflected in a sharp week on the practice field.
“They’ve come out focused and executed pretty well," Rauh said. "And it’s to the point where we’ve just got to clean a couple things up. Then we should be ready to go.”
