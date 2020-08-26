HELENA – The Townsend Bulldogs open their 2020 season Friday night at 7 p.m. in a nonconference game hosting the Bigfork Vikings.
Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, attendance is limited to residents of Broadwater County and parents of Vikings players who are in uniform. Each player gets two tickets to distribute. All attendees must wear protective face covering and adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines.
Bulldogs coach Travis Rauh has been impressed with his team’s resiliency during the unorthodox spring and summer months.
“We've adjusted pretty well,” he said. “I'll tell you, we've had some outstanding leadership by our kids, and they had a tremendous offseason. They didn't waste any time feeling sorry for themselves. They just came in and wore the masks when they had to and got the work done.”
Townsend defeated Bigfork 20-14 in last season’s opener, however the Bulldogs won’t be able to use very much of that game film as reference. The Vikings made a coaching change and had quite a bit of turnover in their roster. Todd Emslie takes over for Patrick Munson, who went 4-6 in 2019.
For the first game of the season, Townsend will focus on controlling the things that it can control and limiting mental mistakes.
“We're not overly sure of personnel, and they do have a new head coach,” Rauh explained. “But obviously for first-game emphasis, the biggest thing is – offensively – taking care of the football and being assignment sound. We've done a ton with ball security this week. And then defensively, basically since we're not really sure what exactly we're going to see, we've got some ideas, it's just making sure that we can line up properly to many different things and that we're all on the same page.”
Quite a bit has happened since Townsend took second in Southern B almost a year ago, but it will return a few familiar faces from last season.
The Bulldogs return junior starting quarterback Trey Hoveland and his second team all-conference center Wade Leachman. They will also feature all-state receiver and defensive back Gavin Vandenacre. Dawson Sweat, who was second team all-conference as a freshman, will be back at safety as well as running back for his sophomore season.
Klause Rauser, a guard and linebacker, will also be looking to make a splash this season after sitting out 2019 with an injury. Rauh also mentioned that tight end and defensive end Braden Racht looked excellent in camp.
“We're as excited as we can be that we get to play a football game,” Rauh added. “After everything we had to do, yeah, we're excited and happy to be playing.”
