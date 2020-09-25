TOWNSEND – Once the Townsend Bulldogs (4-1) offense found its rhythm, there wasn’t much the visiting Jefferson Panthers could do Friday night in Southern B action.
Playing without its all-state receiver and cornerback Joey Visser – who left last week’s game with an injury early in the third quarter – Jefferson (1-3) kept the game within reach during the first half, but Townsend pulled away during the second half for a 35-14 victory.
“It hurt not having Visser, from a speed factor on both offense and defense,” said Panthers coach Clint Layng. “But the kids played hard. There were some opportunities in the second quarter when we were down (in Townsend territory) down 14-7, around the 30, but we couldn’t convert that fourth down.”
Townsend’s Jesus Garcia picked off Braden Morris on Jefferson’s second drive of the game, setting up the Bulldogs at the Panthers’ 31.
Bulldogs quarterback Trey Hoveland found Gavin Vanderacre for a nice chunk play to set up first and goal. A couple plays later, Hoveland found Dawson Sweat for a touchdown.
After a Panthers 3-and-out, Hoveland capped a five-play, 44-yard drive with his first TD run of the game. The PAT made it 14-0.
Jefferson answered right back with a 14-play, 85 yard drive that ended with a 6-yard TD pass from Morris to Jake Genger.
If Jefferson was going to pull this one out, a methodical ground-and-pound attack was the path to victory.
Townsend’s offense stalled during the second quarter. However, Jefferson couldn’t take advantage.
After the Panthers forced a Bulldogs 3-and-out, they took over at the Townsend 45 with just under six minutes before the half.
The Bulldogs defense held tough.
Jefferson subsequently punted and forced another Townsend 3-and-out.
The Panthers, still down 14-7, started another drive deep in Bulldogs territory, this time on the 32 yard line.
The Bulldogs defense held tough again, turning Jefferson over on downs.
“That was huge,” said Townsend coach Travis Rauh. “For whatever reason, we were sputtering in the second quarter on offense and the defense really did a great job getting those stops so we still had the lead, and we could still feel good about ourselves coming out at the half.”
The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead into halftime and once the third quarter started, it was game over for the Panthers.
On third and 12 during Townsend’s first drive of the second half, Hoveland hit Vanderacre in stride for a 72-yard TD catch and run.
Vanderacre was double-teamed for the entire game, but on some plays he was just too good.
“We kind of knew coming into the week that that was what was going to happen,” Hoveland said. “We had a couple wrinkles; moving him in motion and making it difficult to get a reroute on him. And then for the most part we tried to get other guys involved, but we made sure that we had a couple shot plays to hit him downfield. I don’t care if they’re double teaming him or not, he’s too big of a part of the offense to take out.”
Hoveland’s second TD run of the night made it 28-7 early in the fourth quarter.
“They’re really good at the skill positions,” Layng said. “They got guys like Vandenacre, he’s probably the best player we’ve played all year. He’ll probably be the best player we play all year, period. That guy just makes plays and he’s so explosive, and long, and athletic. I mean, he’s a handful on offense. Then Hoveland does a good job. Their other skill guys are good.”
Riley stock ran back the ensuing kickoff for a Panthers touchdown to make it 28-14.
Those would be the only points Jefferson managed the rest of the way.
“Really, outside of one drive, (we defended the run) pretty well,” Rauh said. “We made a couple adjustments at halftime and the defensive coaches did a good job getting us into some situations where we could really nullify their run game.”
A Tommy Stuart TD run made it 35-14.
Garcia’s second interception of the game stifled whatever hope the Panthers had left late in the fourth quarter.
“In practice we’ve been working on wheel routes and stuff like that in the passing game,” Garcia said. “I saw the quarterback’s eyes and just got the picks.”
The Panthers hit the road to take on Whitehall next Friday. The Bulldogs will be at Three Forks that same day.
