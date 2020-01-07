GREAT FALLS — Gary Lowry has resigned as football coach at Great Falls CMR after six seasons, the Great Falls Tribune reported Tuesday, citing Great Falls Public Schools.
Lowry was at CMR for 35 years overall. He succeeded coaching legend Jack Johnson in 2014.
"I think first and foremost, I think the fact that he’s dedicated his entire professionally life to that program, from the time he started teaching in 1984 and until now, he’s just been a fixture and a part of CMR football,” Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg told Tribune reporter Grady Higgins. “That’s always tough when that ends, because he’s been there so long and really impacted so many kids as a coach and a teacher.”
Lowry coached the Rustlers into the Class AA state title game against Kalispell Glacier in his first season in 2014. As an assistant coach on Johnson's staff, Lowry was a part nine state title teams.
Lowry was 26-37 in his six seasons as head coach. The Rustlers made three playoff appearances.
Lowry graduated in 1980 from CMR, where he was an all-state defense end.
The Tribune said the applications for Lowry's successor will be available Monday on the district's website.
