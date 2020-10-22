MISSOULA — Troy High School's Friday night football game with Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) has been canceled and will not be made up.
Troy head football coach and activities director Luke Haggerty said in an email he had been out all week awaiting a test result and that on Wednesday the school found out one of the Trojan team members had tested positive for COVID-19.
Already down in numbers due to injuries, the Trojans have just six available players after the quarantines for the positive player and close contacts to them.
"The kids worked hard all last week and were excited to play this week. We would've taken eight guys down if we had them," Haggerty said. "It really stinks for the kids because they've been working so hard all year and would rather lose by 100 than forfeit. Clark Fork has a great program and awesome coaches so it stinks we aren't able to play them this year."
It's the second straight forfeit for Troy as they were not able to compete against St. Ignatius last week. The Trojans have just 11 players on the roster and four were injured against Thompson Falls on Oct. 9, leaving them without enough players to play Mission.
Troy finishes the season 0-7, while Clark Fork will advance to the 8-player playoffs. The Mountain Cats played in the state championship game a year ago.
"It's always sad because you don't know how many games you're going to have," Clark Fork head football coach Jeff Schultz said. "We've made it this far, which is awesome. But you don't know when that time is going to come.
"It's always sad when you lose one and we hope everyone in Troy is healthy."
The game will not be made up because the regular season ends this weekend for 8-player teams. Clark Fork is currently fourth in the 8-man west. The top four teams from the division reach the state playoffs.
"I definitely understand if from their side, how hard it is for them too, because, you know, luckily we'll still have at least one more, but for all of Troy's seniors, they didn't get to finish their last game on the field," Schultz said. "You just really feel bad for them."
