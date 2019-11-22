True freshman Tavia Rooney corralled a program record 22 rebounds and Mesa Williams poured in 22 points as the Montana Tech women's basketball team downed William Jessup University on Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.

Tech built a 20-12 first quarter lead and led 32-20 at halftime. Williams Jessup was led by 13 points for JoeLyn Stirton and 10 from Aycee Willis.

The Orediggers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1.

Tech takes on College of Idaho tomorrow at 5 p.m. before heading to Pocatello, Idaho, to face Division I program Idaho State in an exhibition.

