The Falcons have taken it upon themselves to ensure success in 2020.
In some ways, that is non-negotiable. No successful team exists without some sense of ownership, which is a key word for Twin Bridges head coach Brett Nordahl.
COVID-19 disrupts all communities, from the Treasure State’s biggest to the small-town communities like Twin Bridges, where Nordahl and the rest of the Falcons’ decision-makers have had to navigate a prickly situation.
“It’s been the path of the unknown,” Nordahl said. “We thought we’d be able to get our summer workout schedule going early, and had some promise, the school board approved some things that we thought would keep the kids safe, but with the spike in the numbers, we just held off and held off.”
This is where ownership comes in. Instead of just taking the hand that they’ve been dealt, Nordahl says his team instead found ways to improve and take responsibility of their program.
“Kids put in a lot of time on their own, just to prepare themselves for the season,” Nordahl said. “The kids took it upon themselves to get the summer workouts in, I kept in contact with them. I really feel that allowed them to take ownership over what they’re doing this offseason and maybe made them take more pride in the progress that they’ve made.”
From the players’ perspective, the need to take ownership was an important, but it’s also just the knowledge that they have to improve.
The Falcons went 3-3 in conference play last season, a solid record but not where the team wanted to be or wants to be in 2020. For senior Matthew Kaiser, that desire to get better is what pushed his squad to get out on the field this summer.
“We knew we needed to be in shape,” Kaiser said. “So we came out and did passing routes and had our own individual workouts we do at home. Just try and be ready for football… It feels good to be back, I’ve been missing football after a long year.”
Fellow senior Carl Shaw shared the sentiment, especially on the fact that it’s been a relief to just hit the field with friends after an unorthodox half-of-a-year.
“It’s good to get out of the house,” Shaw said. “Get some fresh air and be with the boys again. We all got together and had a little group chat and worked around our work schedules and found times during the week. We worked on plays, passing routes and just getting better as a team.”
For Nordahl, that type of unrequired work is encouraging to see, but it’s also needed.
While Twin Bridges didn’t necessarily hit the tallest heights in 2019, a major core of the team moved on after graduation, which is always hard to deal with. However, it breeds the competition that every coach wants to see.
“We lost four really good starters, they were three and four-year starters. We returned one all-conference and all-state player, we have a lot of uncertainty and it’s actually been really awesome because it’s made the kids compete because they know there’s roster spots available. I think that competition will build success.”
