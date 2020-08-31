BILLINGS — Like basically everything in the world right now, the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first edition of the 2020 rankings were influenced in part by last week’s season openers. But not every team played.
All of Class AA, for instance, was off because it canceled its nonconference games, a decision made in response to various complications that formed because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Class AA games aren’t scheduled to kick off until next week.
This past weekend, Drummond-Philipsburg and Wibaux canceled contests because of positive COVID-19 cases within their programs.
Glasgow was short-handed in its season-opening win over Shepherd due to past quarantines, and every team had to adjust to new rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
A sport that hinged on health before the pandemic will be even more volatile this fall. Players and coaches will accept that as long as games continue to be played without major virus-related consequences.
Missoula Sentinel tops the Class AA rankings, defending state champion Miles City is No. 1 in Class A, Fairfield stands atop the Class B rankings, Fort Benton is the No. 1 8-Man team and defending state champion Jordan remains on top in 6-Man.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (0-0)
2. Bozeman (0-0)
3. Helena (0-0)
4. Billings Senior (0-0)
5. Billings West (0-0)
Class A
1. Miles City (0-0)
2. Hamilton (1-0)
3. Laurel (0-0)
4. Dillon (1-0)
5. Libby (1-0)
Class B
1. Fairfield (0-0)
2. Eureka (1-0)
3. Manhattan (0-0)
4. Bigfork (1-0)
5. Red Lodge (1-0)
6. Glasgow (1-0)
7. Malta (0-0)
8. Florence-Carlton (1-0)
9. Columbus (0-0)
10. Missoula-Loyola (0-0)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (1-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (0-0)
3. Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) (1-0)
4. Fairview (1-0)
5. Twin Bridges (1-0)
6. Joliet (1-0)
7. Thompson Falls (1-0)
8. Belt (1-0)
9. Westby-Grenora (1-0)
10. Ekalaka (0-1)
6-Man
1. Jordan (0-0)
2. Big Sandy (1-0)
3. Wibaux (0-0)
4. Hot Springs (0-0)
5. Shields Valley (1-0)
6. Richey-Lambert (1-0)
7. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0)
8. Geraldine-Highwood (1-0)
9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (1-0)
10. Savage (0-0)
