MISSOULA — Despite an 0-4 record in actual game competition, the Missoula Loyola football team learned this weekend that it has secured a spot in the Class B playoffs and will play at Fairfield next Saturday.

The Rams' forfeit wins over Anaconda and Deer Lodge — teams they would've been favored to defeat — helped them into the postseason. Call it a weird wrinkle in a fall sports season marred by COVID-19 quarantine forfeits.

"It was not the way I'd like to get in, with an asterisk, but I don't make the rules," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "We were given a gift so it's a brand new season. Everybody is 0-0. We played (Fairfield) tight in our first game. It was probably our best game. It will be a heck of a task but we'll give it our best shot."

