HELENA — Tiegan Cozzie knows he doesn’t have many games at Vigilante Stadium left.
So the Helena Capital senior two-way player made the best of what was his final home opener on Friday night.
Cozzie finished with a pair of touchdowns on offense and a pair of sacks on defense as the Bruins shutout Kalispell Flathead, 41-0.
“This is just great for all of us,” Cozzie said. “We really needed following those two losses (to start the season).”
While the Bruins might have gotten the season off to a rough start, they started Friday’s off with a statement after just two play when junior linebacker Tucker Zanto picked up Flathead’s fumble in the red zone.
All they needed to do was hand it to Cozzie who scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
“He is awesome,” Quarterback Matt Burton said of Cozzie.
Cozzie added a second touchdown run later in the first quarter and Burton said the two have been able to create some great chemistry on offense.
“If the defense start following him, I can pull it and run, but if (the defense) stays on me, I can just sit back and watch him work,” Burton said. “It’s great.”
Cozzie was unable to play a full junior season after he twisted his ankle against the same Flathead team one year ago.
Now, he is not only one half of the two-headed monstrous backfield with junior Carson DesRosier, but also is one of the few two-way players that Capital has on its roster.
“Our coaches have done a great job finding a position he can contribute on defense,” Bruins’ head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “He does a heck of a job and had a great game tonight.”
During the second quarter, after Flathead’s offense was still sputtering, Burton made a statement.
His eyes lit up as he ran 86 yards on a read option, only to fall one yard short from the goal line.
Or as he would say, the one inch line.
“I wasn’t in but it was close,” Burton said.
DesRosier finished the drive with a touchdown run on the next play to extend the lead.
Capital continued its momentum in the second half as Burton orchestrated a 57-yard drive, concluding with a 9-yard pass to Quinn Belcher in the corner of the end zone.
He later found sophomore Tyler Kovick on a 42-yard screen pass and the Bruins were well on their way to the their first win of the season.
“It was great to be home,” Mihelish said with a smile. “I challenged them this week and the kids responded.
But Mihelish isn’t looking at this win as a one off.
Capital’s schedule includes Butte, Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Big Sky and Helena, all of which he believes are winnable.
Just don’t think they are going to look too far ahead.
What’s the expression? One game at a time? And it starts next Friday against Butte.
“We are going to prepare just like this week,” Burton said. “Butte is a good football team so I know I’m going to have to be smart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.