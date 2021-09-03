BUTTE — Missing players like Anthony Macias, Cooper Anderson and Jon Kirkley, the Beavers looked a bit out of sorts Friday night at Vigilante Field in Dillon.
And if there's a team in the Southwestern A you don't want to be short-handed against, it's the Hamilton Broncs led by QB Tyson Rostad. The Montana Griz commit rushed for four touchdowns as the Broncs routed the Beavers 48-6.
During the first quarter, Hamilton took a 14-0 lead before Dillon was able to snap the ball six times. An interception and a 3-and-out led to short fields for the Broncs (2-0) and Rostad took advantage of the opportunities.
Both of the Broncs' opening TDs were capped off by Rostad runs after Hamilton took over at around the 50 yard line.
Hamilton picked off Dillon QB Kee Christiansen on second play of the game for the Beavers.
Christiansen had some nice flashes throughout the night, but the young QB and the Beavers (0-2) offense had trouble finding enough consistency to maintain lengthy drives. During the Beavers' third possession for example, he completed a beautiful 21-yard pass to Connor Curnow but the drive stalled.
During the second quarter, Hamilton's pace of play and physically imposing O-line started to wear down Dillon. Tim Zohner broke a run for a 32-yard TD to begin the quarter to make it 21-0.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Hamilton's Eli Taylor picked off Christiansen's high pass and took it to the house.
Christiansen held tough, though. On the next Beavers' possession he was able to put a solid drive together, capped off by a touchdown pass to Lemelin Carsten down the far sideline. It was a beautiful ball from Christiansen that hit the receiver in stride as the defensive back stumbled. Before the scoring play, the Beavers converted a big fourth-and-1 at the Hamilton 25 which was set up by a 12-yard pass on third and 13.
Hamilton had an answer, though. It always did. A huge Tyson Bauder kickoff return brought the ball to the Dillon 26. Once again, a Rostad rushing TD capped off a short drive.
Rostad ran in his fourth and final touchdown as time expired in the first half.
With a running clock in the second half, Zohner broke off 96-yard TD for the only points in the final two quarters.
