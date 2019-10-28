Skyview vs. Bozeman

The Bozeman Hawks moved up to No. 3 in the final 406mtsports.com high school football rankings thanks to their 26-20 over Billings West on Friday.

Twelve Montana high school football teams are undefeated heading into the playoffs, and all 12 occupy the top spots in the final 406mtsports.com rankings of 2019.

Butte (9-0), Miles City (8-0), Fairfield (8-0), Fairview (8-0) and Big Sandy (8-0) all remained No. 1 in their respective classifications.

Butte is the only unbeaten team in Class AA, as is Miles City in Class A.

Behind Fairfield in Class B are No. 2 Eureka, No. 3 Red Lodge and No. 4 Manhattan, who are all 8-0.

In 8-Man, Fort Benton (8-0), Alberton-Superior (9-0) and West Yellowstone (8-0) are below Fairview in that order, while Hot Springs (9-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in the 6-Man rankings behind Big Sandy.

Bozeman’s 26-20, Eastern AA title-clinching win over Billings West on Friday moved Missoula Sentinel (8-1) up one spot to No. 2, while and the Hawks (7-1) jumped from No. 4 to No. 3. West (7-1) dropped two spots to No. 4.

Libby (7-2) replaced Frenchtown (7-2) at No. 5 in Class A after its 8-6 home win over the Broncs on Friday.

Columbus (5-3) beat Townsend (5-3), previously No. 8 in Class B, 21-6 on Friday and moved into the rankings at No. 9. Glasgow (5-3) returned to the rankings after a 34-26 loss to Fairfield on Friday. Previous No. 9 Jefferson (5-3) dropped out the rankings following a 27-6 defeat to Manhattan, and Huntley Project (6-2) moved up two spots to No. 8.

The 8-Man rankings did not change.

Jordan (8-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in 6-Man, while previous No. 8 Shields Valley (8-1) traded places with previous No. 7 Westby-Grenora (6-3). Denton-Geyser-Stanford (6-3) replaced White Sulphur Springs (5-4) at No. 10 following White Sulphur Springs’ 36-35 loss to No. 9 Noxon (6-2).

Class AA

1. Butte (9-0)

2. Missoula Sentinel (8-1) (+1)

3. Bozeman (7-1) (+1)

4. Billings West (7-1) (-2)

5. Helena Capital (7-2)

Class A

1. Miles City (8-0)

2. Dillon (8-1)

3. Hamilton (8-1)

4. Laurel (7-1)

5. Libby (7-2) (Not ranked last week)

Class B

1. Fairfield (8-0)

2. Eureka (8-0)

3. Red Lodge (8-0)

4. Manhattan (8-0)

5. Florence (6-2)

6. Malta (7-1)

7. Missoula Loyola (5-4)

8. Huntley Project (6-2) (+2)

9. Columbus (5-3) (Not ranked last week)

10. Glasgow (5-3) (Not ranked last week)

8-Man

1. Fairview (8-0)

2. Fort Benton (8-0)

3. Clark Fork/Alberton-Superior (9-0)

4. West Yellowstone (8-0)

5. St. Ignatius (8-1)

6. Great Falls Central (6-2)

7. Thompson Falls (8-1)

8. Park City (7-1)

9. Scobey (6-2)

10. Belt (6-2)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (8-0)

2. Hot Springs (9-0) (+1)

3. Jordan (8-1) (-1)

4. Power-Dutton-Brady (6-1)

5. Wibaux (7-2)

6. Richey-Lambert (7-2)

7. Shields Valley (8-1) (+1)

8. Westby-Grenora (6-3) (-1)

9. Noxon (6-2)

10. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (6-3) (Not ranked last week)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Jordan Hansen and Chris Peterson contributed to this week's rankings. 

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

 

