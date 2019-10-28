Twelve Montana high school football teams are undefeated heading into the playoffs, and all 12 occupy the top spots in the final 406mtsports.com rankings of 2019.
Butte (9-0), Miles City (8-0), Fairfield (8-0), Fairview (8-0) and Big Sandy (8-0) all remained No. 1 in their respective classifications.
Butte is the only unbeaten team in Class AA, as is Miles City in Class A.
Behind Fairfield in Class B are No. 2 Eureka, No. 3 Red Lodge and No. 4 Manhattan, who are all 8-0.
In 8-Man, Fort Benton (8-0), Alberton-Superior (9-0) and West Yellowstone (8-0) are below Fairview in that order, while Hot Springs (9-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in the 6-Man rankings behind Big Sandy.
Bozeman’s 26-20, Eastern AA title-clinching win over Billings West on Friday moved Missoula Sentinel (8-1) up one spot to No. 2, while and the Hawks (7-1) jumped from No. 4 to No. 3. West (7-1) dropped two spots to No. 4.
Libby (7-2) replaced Frenchtown (7-2) at No. 5 in Class A after its 8-6 home win over the Broncs on Friday.
Columbus (5-3) beat Townsend (5-3), previously No. 8 in Class B, 21-6 on Friday and moved into the rankings at No. 9. Glasgow (5-3) returned to the rankings after a 34-26 loss to Fairfield on Friday. Previous No. 9 Jefferson (5-3) dropped out the rankings following a 27-6 defeat to Manhattan, and Huntley Project (6-2) moved up two spots to No. 8.
The 8-Man rankings did not change.
Jordan (8-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in 6-Man, while previous No. 8 Shields Valley (8-1) traded places with previous No. 7 Westby-Grenora (6-3). Denton-Geyser-Stanford (6-3) replaced White Sulphur Springs (5-4) at No. 10 following White Sulphur Springs’ 36-35 loss to No. 9 Noxon (6-2).
Class AA
1. Butte (9-0)
2. Missoula Sentinel (8-1) (+1)
3. Bozeman (7-1) (+1)
4. Billings West (7-1) (-2)
5. Helena Capital (7-2)
Class A
1. Miles City (8-0)
2. Dillon (8-1)
3. Hamilton (8-1)
4. Laurel (7-1)
5. Libby (7-2) (Not ranked last week)
Class B
1. Fairfield (8-0)
2. Eureka (8-0)
3. Red Lodge (8-0)
4. Manhattan (8-0)
5. Florence (6-2)
6. Malta (7-1)
7. Missoula Loyola (5-4)
8. Huntley Project (6-2) (+2)
9. Columbus (5-3) (Not ranked last week)
10. Glasgow (5-3) (Not ranked last week)
8-Man
1. Fairview (8-0)
2. Fort Benton (8-0)
3. Clark Fork/Alberton-Superior (9-0)
4. West Yellowstone (8-0)
5. St. Ignatius (8-1)
6. Great Falls Central (6-2)
7. Thompson Falls (8-1)
8. Park City (7-1)
9. Scobey (6-2)
10. Belt (6-2)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (8-0)
2. Hot Springs (9-0) (+1)
3. Jordan (8-1) (-1)
4. Power-Dutton-Brady (6-1)
5. Wibaux (7-2)
6. Richey-Lambert (7-2)
7. Shields Valley (8-1) (+1)
8. Westby-Grenora (6-3) (-1)
9. Noxon (6-2)
10. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (6-3) (Not ranked last week)
