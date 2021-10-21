BUTTE — Despite a late-game comeback effort by Butte, Missoula Sentinel earned their 18th win in a row and a top seed in the playoffs after defeating the Bulldogs 28-14 Thursday night.
While the Bulldogs were able to move the ball against the Spartans' strong defense, not ending drives with points led to Butte’s loss. However, the Bulldogs were the first team to score against the Spartans since September.
"I thought we did a great job and we had a chance to score more than 14," Butte coach Arie Grey said. "That team is really good and that defense is really good, and so hats off to our kids for competing. We'll continue to grow and get better."
The Spartans got on the board early in the first quarter on a short run by quarterback Zac Crews. After a failed two-point conversion, the Spartans led 6-0.
Unable to find success on offense, Butte turned to it’s kicker Casey Kautzman in the first quarter for a 52-yard field goal. Kautzman narrowly missed and the ball was given back to the Spartans.
Down 6-0 in the second quarter, Butte quarterback Jace Stenson looked to make a play through the air and was intercepted. But the Bulldogs made a fourth down stop and made their way to the Sentinel 5-yard line.
"We played hard, I'm so proud of the kids for battling the whole game," Grey said. "They played for each other. Sentinel is a really good football team and we hung with them. We have some things to sure up and we'll grow."
Just as the Bulldogs looked ready to score, a fumble near the goal line gave the ball back to the Spartans. Crews found Adam Jones on a 40-yard touchdown pass on the next possession and the Spartans led 14-0 at halftime.
The Spartans extended their lead in the third quarter on a trick play. Crews tossed the ball to Adams, who then found Charlie Kergan in the end zone to give Sentinel a 21-0 lead after three quarters.
After the Spartans scored another touchdown to take a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter, the game appeared to be decided. But the Bulldogs continued to fight and scored for the first time through a touchdown pass from Stenson to Cameron Gurnsey.
"We competed and that's all I can ask of them, we did that right down until the end," Grey said. "We had our chances and opportunities and that's all I ask for."
The Bulldogs forced a fumble on the next possession at the Sentinel 5-yard line, which Stenson turned into points on a touchdown run. The Butte defense forced a punt in the final minutes of the game and threatened to score again, but a fumble ended the drive and the game.
Most of the Spartans' offense came on the ground where they rushed for 283 yards as a team. Jones rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown while Crews rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown. Crews also threw for 139 yards.
"We play for four quarters, in the playoffs we will play our butts off and we'll do it for quarters like we did tonight," Grey said. "We're going to play Butte High football and that's playing together and for each other. I'm very excited about that."
For the Bulldogs, Stenson threw for 151 yards and one touchdown, while Gavin Vetter and Kenley Leary both rushed for 33 yards. Gurnsey finished with a game-high 83 yards receiving.
Sentinel outgained Butte 427-235 in total yards. The Spartans also dominated time of possession, which gave them more opportunities to run their offense. Three turnovers were also detrimental to the Bulldogs' outing.
While the Spartans have clinched the top seed for the playoffs, the Bulldogs will have to wait for other teams to complete their season to know for sure where they will be seeded in the playoffs.
