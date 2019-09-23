For the second time this season, a No. 1 ranked team in the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings has been dethroned.
After Hamilton (3-1) was upended by Dillon (3-1) on Friday evening, the Broncs' chokehold on the top spot has been released. Billings Central (3-0), the reigning Class A champion, jumped up one spot to the top position this week after a sound 43-0 win over Glendive. Frenchtown (4-0), also moved up one spot to No. 2 after defeating Stevensville, 49-13. Hamilton fell to No. 3 while Dillon jumped in at No. 5 with its season debut on the rankings. Miles City, which did not play last week, remained at No. 4. Frenchtown and Hamilton will clash this Friday in a huge Southwest A battle between two of the state's top teams. And keep an eye on Libby, folks. So far the Loggers have looked like the best team in the Northwest A with a 4-0 record while outscoring opponents 175-32 so far. Their opponents have a combined record of 5-11 so the Loggers just missed out on the rankings this week, but they'll have plenty of time to test their mettle against some of Class A's top teams. Libby is at Polson (3-1) this week, hosts Butte Central (1-3) next week before closing out a brutal schedule with games at Dillon, at Hamilton and a home game against Frenchtown, all of which are ranked squads.
Each classification saw its fair share of changes but none more drastic than the 6-Man ranks. Three top 10 matchups took place over the weekend in 6-Man as top-ranked Wibaux earned a 45-0 victory over Richey-Lambert, No. 2 Big Sandy beat White Sulphur Springs, 51-6, and Jordan dominated Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 45-0. Jordan (3-1) jumped four spots from No. 8 to No. 4 this week while Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (3-1) fell one place to No. 7. Richey-Lambert (3-1) fell from No. 4 to No. 7 while White Sulphur Springs (2-2) dropped two spots from No. 6 to No. 8. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-0) cracked the top five as it jumped up two spots from No. 7. Jordan and Richey-Lambert meet this Friday
Missoula Sentinel (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 where it replaced Helena Capital (3-1). The Spartans defeated the Bruins, 28-14, last Friday to remain undefeated. After playing three of their first four games on the road, the Spartans are back home this week but do not have it easy as Sentinel welcomes No. 2 Butte (4-0) on Thursday. Butte is coming off of a 55-28 victory over Kalispell Glacier. Billings West (4-0) remained at No. 1 while Bozeman (3-1) re-entered the rankings at No. 4 and Helena High (3-1) remained at No. 5. The Bengals host undefeated Missoula Hellgate (3-0) on Friday.
Class B was the quietest of the five classifications this week. No. 3 Manhattan topped Loyola Sacred Heart, 26-14, last Friday in a battle of top five teams. Loyola (2-2) dropped one spot to No. 5 while Red Lodge (4-0) moved up one place to No. 4 after a 41-6 victory over Baker. Fairfield (3-0) and Eureka (4-0) remained as the top two teams, respectively, in Class B. Red Lodge is at No. 6 Huntley Project (3-1) on Friday for a top 10 game.
Fairview (4-0) continues to reign as No. 1 in 8-Man while Shelby, which has been No. 2 since the beginning of the season, fell to Centerville 32-25 on Friday for a major upset. The Coyotes fell to No. 7 while Centerville (3-1) jumped in at No. 6 after not being ranked last week. Clark Fork (4-0), Great Falls Central (4-0), Flint Creek (3-1) and Fort Benton (4-0) all moved up to round out the top five. Ekalaka (4-0) moved up two spots to No. 8 while Scobey (3-1) cracked the rankings at No. 10 after beating last week's No. 7, Circle, 44-6. Great Falls Central is at Fort Benton this week for a top five match.
Class AA
1. Billings West (4-0)
2. Butte (4-0)
3. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) (+1)
4. Bozeman (3-1) (Not ranked last week)
5. Helena (3-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (3-0) (+1)
2. Frenchtown (4-0) (+1)
3. Hamilton (3-1) (-2)
4. Miles City (3-0)
5. Dillon (3-1) (Not ranked last week)
Class B
1. Fairfield (3-0)
2. Eureka (4-0)
3. Manhattan (3-0)
4. Red Lodge (4-0) (+1)
5. Missoula Loyola (2-2) (-1)
6. Huntley Project (3-1)
7. Townsend (3-1)
8. Glasgow (3-0)
9. Florence (3-1)
10. Malta (3-0)
8-Man
1. Fairview (4-0)
2. Clark Fork/Alberton-Superior (4-0) (+1)
3. Great Falls Central (4-0) (+1)
4. Flint Creek/Drummond-Philipsburg (3-1) (+1)
5. Fort Benton (4-0) (+1)
6. Centerville (3-1) (Not ranked last week)
7. Shelby (3-1) (-5)
8. Ekalaka (4-0) (+2)
9. West Yellowstone (4-0)
10. Scobey (3-1) (Not ranked last week)
6-Man
1. Wibaux (4-0)
2. Big Sandy (4-0)
3. Hot Springs (4-0)
4. Jordan (3-1) (+4)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-0) (+2)
6. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (3-1) (-1)
7. Richey-Lambert (3-1) (-3)
8. White Sulphur Springs (2-2) (-2)
9. Shields Valley (3-1)
10. Geraldine-Highwood (3-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.