MISSOULA — Six-man football is going to be on the big stage this season.

Valley Christian Athletics Director Brian Becker confirmed to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Thursday afternoon over the phone that the Eagles will take on perennial powerhouse Geraldine-Highwood Sept. 3 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

It will be the first time that Valley Christian has played in Missoula proper, Becker said since the Eagles typically host home games in Alberton. It isn't clear, and Becker wasn't totally sure, but it could be one of the first times that Wa-Griz has hosted a 6-man high school football game as well.

Becker said Valley Christian and Geraldine-Highwood have matched up in football three times since the Eagles started played in 2015 with all three games going to Geraldine-Highwood. 

Becker said during the interview that he and the Valley Christian staff are excited for the Eagles football team to get the chance to play at Wa-Griz against one of the best in the state. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

