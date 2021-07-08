MISSOULA — Six-man football is going to be on the big stage this season.
Valley Christian Athletics Director Brian Becker confirmed to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Thursday afternoon over the phone that the Eagles will take on perennial powerhouse Geraldine-Highwood Sept. 3 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
It will be the first time that Valley Christian has played in Missoula proper, Becker said since the Eagles typically host home games in Alberton. It isn't clear, and Becker wasn't totally sure, but it could be one of the first times that Wa-Griz has hosted a 6-man high school football game as well.
Becker said Valley Christian and Geraldine-Highwood have matched up in football three times since the Eagles started played in 2015 with all three games going to Geraldine-Highwood.
Becker said during the interview that he and the Valley Christian staff are excited for the Eagles football team to get the chance to play at Wa-Griz against one of the best in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.