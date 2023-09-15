SUPERIOR — Elijah Fisher and Daniel Stoltsfus account for about 85 percent of the Valley Christian football team's offense.

Or at least the cousins did Friday. And it was quite a load considering they play on both sides of the ball and the seventh-ranked Eagles were up against a physical, imposing Superior team on the Bobcats' home turf.

It didn't look good for Valley Christian when it fell behind by 10 points early in the third period. But Fisher and Stoltsfus seemed to get stronger as the second half progressed, spearheading a surge of 22 straight points in a 38-26 win.

Fisher finished with four touchdowns to go along with 180 receiving yards and 16 tackles. Stoltsfus threw for two TD passes and rushed for one.

"This was huge," Fisher said. "Our team was super nervous coming in. We knew we had the skill to beat them and the teamwork to beat them. But this was definitely one of our biggest competitors."

Valley Christian improved to 4-0 and will likely move up in the 8-man rankings that will be released by 406mtsports.com on Monday. Superior fell to 2-2.

"We finally played like we play," Valley Christian fourth-year head coach Jim Cissell said of the second half. "Same thing happened against Charlo. We got down, guys came back. They didn't lose composure. They stayed focused and we did just fine.

"That's the way the team is. We're not quitting. We condition every single day because you've got to be tough in the fourth quarter."

The Eagles moved up from 6-man to 8-man football last season and it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. The players and coaches both needed to adjust.

"The offensive line is doing a lot better this season," Cissell said. "The very first year we didn't understand it, coming from the 6-mans for seven years or something like that, so everybody had to understand the game.

"We were willing to take the pounding. We got beat up bad. But that allowed the guys to grow."

Cissell was an "11-man guy" and made a big jump to the 6-man game several years ago at Valley Christian.

"I had no idea," Cissell said with a smile. "But I got ahold of some guys in Texas that told me what was going on. Then moving up to this 8-man is fantastic. It's a great game."

A lot of other teams might have folded in the tents after falling behind 26-16 early in the third quarter like VC did Friday. And the manner in which they gave up a touchdown was extra tough to swallow — Superior's Gannon Quinlan shredded the Eagles' defense on a 57-yard scamper.

But Valley Christian immediately went to work, putting together a 63-yard drive. Stoltsfus scored on a 35-yard run and added a two-point conversion run to pull his team within two, 26-24.

The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Superior hurt itself with pass interference and offside penalties. That set the stage for Fisher's go-ahead 5-yard touchdown run. He added an insurance TD with 3:01 left, setting up the 2-yard scoring play with a 26-yard reception.

Superior looked as though it was going to answer right away when Lucas Kovalsky nearly took the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. But he lost the ball just yards from the end zone and it resulted in a touchback, with Valley Christian taking possession.

"We knew what to expect against this team, knew we were going to get pounded," Fisher said. "They're really a tough team. I give them credit for that. We did our best to get physical back at them."

Fisher, a senior, feels fortunate to have his cousin, the junior QB Stoltsfus, guiding the team through tough situations.

"We click pretty much every time we play," Fisher said of Stoltsfus. "He's a huge help to our team.

"It's definitely tiring after a game like this. At the end of the game I can barely walk. But I just try to keep my mind focused. I know at the end of the game I can relax, but during the game I tell myself I have to stay locked in."