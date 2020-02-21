BILLINGS — The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office believes a BMW that was stolen in the massive theft from athletes during a Columbus High School football game last September was found on Friday.
A group of hunters found the black BMW tucked away in a swamp in an undisclosed location.
A social media post by the sheriff's office said that law enforcement was assessing the probability of removing the vehicle on Friday. No other details on the car's exact location or if it held any stolen merchandise were provided.
Dalton Hilliard, 21, of Billings was charged in October on counts of felony conspiracy, felony theft by common scheme and felony burglary by accountability.
Grant Russell, 23, of Bozeman was charged with felony conspiracy, felony conspiracy to commit theft by common scheme and felony conspiracy to commit burglary.
The men are suspected of stealing two cars from the Columbus High School parking lot on Sept. 20, 2019 as well as cell phones, wallets and car keys from a Columbus locker room during a football game between Columbus and Three Forks.
The suspects pleaded not guilty on all counts last October in Stillwater County District Court.
During halftime of the game on Sept. 20, Columbus players and coaches entered the locker room at about 8 p.m., and several players told police that their valuables were still there, according to investigators. The team returned to the field around 8:16 p.m. The school’s surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hoodie and a ball cap entering the locker room at approximately 8:19 p.m. and exiting the building around 8:32 p.m.
A black BMW left the school’s parking lot at about 8:42 p.m., per the video footage, and returned at 9:03. A man jumped out of the car’s passenger side, ran toward an Audi, entered the driver’s side and backed the car out. Both vehicles then left the parking lot.
Columbus football players and coaches learned their items had been stolen when they reentered the locker room after the game, according to court documents.
Hilliard and Russell later crashed the Audi, a 2006 silver A6, in Forsyth on Sept. 21 after driving away when an officer tried to stop the Audi. After a lengthy foot chase, police arrested the two men. Keys for the BMW, a 2013 black X5, were also found in the Audi, but the car was still missing.
