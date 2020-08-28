FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown and Dillon each came into their season opener Friday excited to see what their new-look offenses were capable of with first-year quarterbacks under center.
It turned out it was the defense and special teams that stepped up in a game that featured five turnovers and came down to the wire. Dillon, a state semifinalist last year, made enough plays in the end to pull out a 20-13 victory against Frenchtown, a state quarterfinalist last year, in the first football game of the season in Missoula County amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“You don’t see too many times that two athletic teams like us end up in a defensive war and a punt game,” Dillon coach Zach McRae said. “It was truly a defensive battle.”
Clinging to a 14-13 lead with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dillon senior linebacker Carson McGinley picked off Frenchtown quarterback Wyatt Hayes and ran the ball back 12 yards for a touchdown with 4:09 remaining in the game. A failed two-point attempt kept the Beavers from making it a two-score advantage.
The offenses struggled throughout the first half, and Dillon got the jolt it needed coming out of the intermission when junior Treyton Anderson ran back the opening kickoff of the second half to spring the Beavers to their second lead.
They had taken a 7-0 lead on their opening drive of the season when receiver-turned-quarterback Jace Fitzgerald, a Montana State commit, connected with Cole Truman for a 23-yard touchdown.
“That pick-6 gave us some much-needed breathing room,” McRae said. “But to start the half the way with that amount of momentum, especially as our offense was sputtering and making mistakes, I think both of those gave us the boost to roll through.”
Frenchtown’s offense had also struggled after tying the game 7-7 in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore Peyton Hicks. The Broncs got a boost on special teams when junior Evan Ellington recovered a muffed punt at the 9-yard line.
Four plays later, Frenchtown scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to Wyatt Finley on fourth down with 38.9 seconds left in the third quarter. But a missed extra point left the Broncs in a 14-13 hole.
Frenchtown’s final gasp featured its longest pass play of the day when Hayes completed a 35-yard aerial to Finley, moving the ball down to the Dillon 20-yard line with 2.3 seconds remaining. Hayes scrambled on the final play and came up 5 yards short of the end zone.
Frenchtown never led in the game, having a chance to take the lead right before halftime after junior Devin Shelton picked off Fitzgerald and ran the ball back 30 yards to the 10-yard line. Unable to haul in a touchdown, the Broncs settled for a 28-yard field goal attempt but missed.
“We beat ourselves,” Frenchtown coach Ryne Nelson said. “We dropped a TD. We turned the ball over. You’re not going to win football games doing that against great teams.”
