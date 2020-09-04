PHILIPSBURG — For the first few series of Flint Creek's 58-8 win over St. Ignatius, it was the Bulldogs who were dominating both lines of scrimmage.
Then the Titans took over. Getting a spark from Montana State football commit Kade Cutler returning a kickoff 65 yards moments after a St. Ignatius touchdown, the tide started to turn.
“The kids were just too amped up and once we settled down we were fine,” Flint Creek head coach Mike Cutler said. “We missed a couple tackles on that first series, our kids were just too amped up and needed to settle down. Once we did, well, the rest is 58 unanswered.”
The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs on the next possession, but so did the Titans. Then St. Ignatius lost the ball after failing to convert on fourth down for the second possession in a row.
All of a sudden Flint Creek had field position and began to punish the Bulldog defensive line that just a series before had looked like world-beaters. Cutler made a few plays, but importantly for the Titans, other players began waking up after a slow start.
“That’s how it usually is, my boys get it going for me and I get it going for them,” Kade Cutler said. “We do it for each other.”
It had been the Cutler show to start — it’s no question the quarterback is the team’s best player — but with St. Ignatius only having to focus minimal attention on the other Flint Creek offensive pieces, it gave the Bulldogs an opening.
But then Cutler closed it. A tough drive ended with a 2-yard run from Cutler and then he took the two-point conversion run in himself to put Flint Creek up 14-8.
The Titans never looked back.
“The jitters went away and we started playing good,” Flint Creek senior senior back Preston Metesh said.
40-yard TD for Cutler. 1:39 left in the first half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/mmrwrJuO7d— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) September 5, 2020
A third turnover on downs put the Titans back in excellent field position and Metesh capped it off with a 7-yard touchdown on an option pitch from Cutler early in the second quarter.
“Defensively we gang tackled really well, it wasn’t just one Titan on the ball,” Kade Cutler said. “We fly to the ball and we get taught that. (St. Ignatius) didn’t really have a lot going for them so I’m really proud of our defense.”
St. Ignatius suddenly had to start worrying about the other parts of the offense, which helped open up things for Cutler when the Titans took possession of the ball.
The Bulldogs also had to abandon the run and running back Layne Spidel had looked good early. St. Ignatius quarterback Kellen McClure, after strong early passes — including a 25-yard loft to John Komotios for the opening score — started to overshoot his wide receivers as the Titans began to bring more pressure.
Komotios, a senior, played well but began to find more defenders in coverage on him as the game played out.
Cutler finished with four total touchdowns and converted three two-point attempts. Leyton Wagner also scored for Flint Creek on a 25-yard interception return.
The Titans also held senior night on Friday evening and it was also their opener as its opening game against Plains was canceled after a positive COVID-19 test.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Mike Cutler said. “Overall I’m very happy. Mission is a good team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.