CORVALLIS — Replacing a record-breaking quarterback comes with a certain level of pressure.
That pressure might be amped up when the new signal caller is the younger brother of a four-year starter who led the team to two state runner-up finishes, one semifinal exit and one quarterfinal exit before going on to become a Division I quarterback.
But for Hamilton junior Tyson Rostad, he was able to learn from Carson Rostad over the years and take away lessons about believing in himself, his teammates and the game plan his coaches draw up. He put that into practice in his debut as the Class A No. 2 Broncs (2-0) rolled to a 53-6 road win over Corvallis (1-1) in their season opener after winning by forfeit last week.
“Some first-game nerves, especially because I have big shoes to fill with my brother not being here,” Rostad said. “Going back to QB feels different with the pressure on me throughout the game. I just know I just got to sit back and relax and do my thing.
“Coach (Bryce) Carver and my coaching staff are going to put me in opportunities to succeed and I’ve got to come through on that and trust them and believe in what they’re telling me to do. That’s what Carson always ingrained in me.”
Rostad did just that while managing the game and not trying to do anything overly flashy in his first-ever start at quarterback. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran five times for 31 yards and one score.
It’s just one game, but the Broncs could be in good hands with Rostad under center. Carver knows the comparisons between the brothers will be made, but Carson started since he was a freshman and Tyson is an all-state wide receiver-turned-quarterback, so it’s not going to be a simple swap.
“He’s just going to grow each game, and that’s what we expect,” Carver said. “I expect big things out of him. He’s that type of player. He wants to be pushed and wants to compete. He’s a great leader. And I think he really did that, managing the game tonight.”
The Broncs had many questions about their team, quarterback being chief among them. But they had to wait an extra seven days to get answers because their season opener last week was forfeited by Butte Central.
Turns out Rostad didn’t need to carry the team because he has weapons around him and a veteran offensive line blocking for him. The ground game came alive early, and Ben Rooney ran for a pair of scores, Aidan Sisson had a rushing touchdown and Ben Tack, a Stevensville transfer, ran for one score.
Returning all-state wide receiver Jaiden Klemundt had the highlight of the game when he snagged a one-handed touchdown catch, just one of his four receptions for 74 yards. Eli Taylor added five catches for 55 yards and one score in addition to a 35-yard punt return touchdown.
“It just feels nice knowing that we got those players out there and the O-linemen giving the protection I got and making it so we’re able to pound the rock, not being able to only pass the ball but run the ball down people’s throats,” said Rostad, who switched from jersey No. 11 to No. 5 this season because five is his mom’s favorite number, he said.
Corvallis is also adapting to a new quarterback in Bryce Mayn. He led the Blue Devils to a 19-7 win over Stevensville in his debut last week, but the much-tougher Broncs showed why they’re still among the conference favorites under Carver, whose teams the past three eyars have been defined by offense.
Mayn finished 2-of-17 passing for 37 yards and ran 12 times for minus-5 yards. His 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter kept Corvallis from getting shut out.
“They were just better than us tonight,” Corvallis coach Doug South said. “That’s all you can say. Our kids played hard. Sometimes you eat the bear, sometimes the bear eats you. Tonight, the bear ate us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.