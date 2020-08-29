VICTOR — Confidence comes in mighty handy when you're working through a rough patch.
Clark Fork quarterback Bryan Mask has it. So much of it, in fact, that it rubs off on his teammates.
The fleet-footed senior struggled early in the Mountain Cats' opener at Victor Saturday, fumbling on the first series and throwing a pick-6 on the second. Instead of pointing fingers or grumbling, Mask and his team calmly regrouped and reeled off seven straight touchdowns in a 56-12 win.
"It would have been real easy, I mean, our first two drives we have turnovers, one was my fault on the play call, and Bryan could have got down about that," said Clark Fork coach Jeff Schultz, who guided his team to the Class C 8-man championship game last fall.
"He was just running and rolling the next drive. It gives everyone on the team confidence because of that."
Mask is a handful because of his versatility. His quickness and knack for dodging would-be tacklers make him a nightmare to contain. His arm strength and passing accuracy make it risky for opposing defenses to stack the line.
The Mountain Cats lost nine seniors from last season's celebrated team, but it was hard to spot their inexperience Saturday. They played plucky defense and Mask ignited the offense, throwing for three touchdowns and 93 yards and rushing for 97 yards and one score.
"We just knew even though something bad could happen that we could step up today," Mask said.
Considering he's a senior and COVID-19 looms large, Mask was happy simply to be standing on a football field Saturday. He knows that nothing is guaranteed this year, so he's savoring every minute.
"You're just with the best group of guys you could ever imagine," said the senior, who wears No. 2 because his father hails from Georgia and likes Falcons QB Matt Ryan. "Every Thursday we do a team dinner. That could be the best dinner some of these guys get all week.
"For all of us being a family, just loving everybody, it's super cool. This is the only sport where you can legally just go out and beat the tar out of somebody. You don't get to do that anywhere else unless you're a boxer."
Victor looked good early when Robert Crosbie intercepted a Mask pass and weaved 52 yards for a touchdown. But the Mountain Cats answered 59 seconds later when Mask threw a short TD pass to Silas Acker and then ran for a two-point conversion.
The Pirates never recovered. Orion Plakke scored on an 18-yard scamper and Mask threw a 20-yard TD pass to Danner Haskins that gave the visitors a 24-6 halftime lead. Clark Fork added three scores in the third quarter on a Jake Calloway 2-yard run, a Mask 8-yard TD strike to Plakke and a Mask 13-yard run.
Mask sat out the fourth quarter. Victor, which lost starting junior QB Carson Varner to an injury at halftime, finally scored its first offensive points on a Crosbie 10-yard run with 75 seconds remaining.
"Last year we were known for our offense — we were going to put points on pretty much everybody," Schultz said. "This year our offense struggled at first today and the D held us together. That's really encouraging."
The Mountain Cats will try to keep their momentum going Friday when they play their home opener against Thompson Falls in Superior. Schultz knows his team has a long way to go to reach the level of competitiveness that catapulted it to the state title game last season, but he likes the direction the Mountain Cats are headed.
"We knew we had young guys that were going to have that break-in time," he said. "It's different when you're the guys on the JV squad all last year and then you're being called on.
"What I was really proud of today was the older kids. They didn't break down and chew on those young guys. It was just 'All right, here we go.' They accepted that we were going to start blazing."
