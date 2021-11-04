BUTTE — The Bulldogs secured a No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will host Kalispell Glacier at Naranche Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs beat the Wolfpack earlier this season and will look to do the same in the postseason.
With a win, the Bulldogs would play in the semifinals Nov. 12. But Butte coach Arie Grey said it is important for his team to stay in the moment, and that his team is happy to begin the playoffs at home.
"The guys are seeing their hard work paying off and now we've gotten to the fun stuff," Grey said. "The kids are excited to be at home inside Naranche Stadium. We have the best fans in the world and we can't wait to play Friday night."
Butte (6-3) ended the regular season with a 28-14 loss at home against Missoula Sentinel, the one seed in the playoffs. Despite the loss ending the regular season, Grey said his team has improved in every aspect of the game over the course of the season.
Quarterback Jace Stenson has appeared more comfortable compared to the beginning of the season, and has developed quite the rapport with wide receiver Dylan Snyder. Gavin Vetter's running ability and Casey Kautzman's strong kicking game have contributed to the all-around team effort Grey said is the reason for their success.
"The playoffs are another opportunity for us to grow," Grey said. "We're going to control what we can control, I've found out that we have a lot of depth. But most importantly I've found that we're a physical football team. We've shown we can play tough, hard-nosed football and that's been neat to see. I'm super proud of our kids."
In the Oct. 8 matchup between Butte and Kalispell Glacier, the Bulldogs struggled at times and were down late in the game. They won 20-17 thanks to a fourth-quarter safety.
Grey said the Wolfpack have a strong running game but his team will also have to account for their quarterback, Gage Sliter. In their previous matchup, Sliter also threw for two touchdowns against the Bulldogs.
"Glacier's a well-rounded program and they play fast," Grey said. "They're a disciplined team and we'll have to handle it one play at a time. We'll have to not pay too close attention to what's gone on in the game, so we can focus on what is happening on that specific play."
"Offensively they have one of the most dynamic backs in the state. They have a dynamic quarterback and play aggressive defensive football," Grey continued. "It's a great challenge for us."
While the Wolfpack poses a challenge, the Bulldogs' offense matched up well against them in their previous game. Jace Stenson was a duel-threat, throwing for 177 yards and rushing for 87 yards.
Gavin Vetter finished with 177 rushing yards and the Bulldogs outgained the Wolfpack 373-279 in total yards. There could be a battle between the two kickers again on Friday, as Kautzman and Glacier's Patrick Rohrbach both made deep field goals during their October showdown.
"In this day and age everybody is into the flashy stuff," Grey said. "But we've learned to play the way the game is meant to be played. We've got another opportunity here to go out there with our buddies and have some fun."
The Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round of last year's playoffs by Helena Capital. Ever since, the team, especially the senior class, has been determined to avenge that loss and to advance as far as possible.
For Snyder, a senior who spent the previous two seasons recovering from a leg injury, said this year's Bulldogs team has been special. He recalled when the senior class came together after the playoff loss to Helena Capital, which began the togetherness the team has displayed this season.
"It all started last year after we lost to Capital in the first round of the playoffs," Snyder said. "We all kind of came together as a coming-senior class after that. We said we have to get the team together, get in the weight room and build a team bond."
"That's what makes your team win and that's what we did this year," Snyder continued. "We created a bond I've never really had with another team. We care for each other wherever we go."
