BILLINGS — The Park City football team’s outlook looked dire, not just for the game it was playing but for the following season.
The Panthers were outscored 26-0 in the second quarter of their 8-Man state quarterfinal playoff game at Fort Benton on Nov. 9, 2019. They trailed 33-8 at halftime, giving Park City’s 11 seniors good reason to think about the imminent end of their high school football careers.
Their season did indeed end two quarters later, but not with a whimper. A 22-0 fourth quarter cut Park City’s deficit to 33-30 late in the fourth. Fort Benton held on.
“We got kind of that feeling that we’re never out of it,” Park City coach Mark Rathbun told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week.
That feeling has not gone away this fall. Despite graduating many key starters and beginning the season with a loss, the Panthers have been as good as last year, and they have a good chance to get even deeper in the playoffs this time.
The Panthers, who are No. 8 in the 406mtsports.com 8-Man rankings, will host No. 10 Shelby (5-1) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Park City (6-1) beat Ekalaka 36-0 last week to extend its winning streak to six games.
To remain one of the best 8-Man teams, the Panthers needed immediate contributions from a mix of young players and their four seniors (fullback/linebacker Tucker Johnstone, lineman/kicker/punter Ben Kessler, lineman Ryan Webber and running back/defensive back Garrett Zimdars).
Leading the underclassmen is quarterback/defensive back Jake Gauthier. The junior replaced Carson Baker, an all-state selection who signed with Montana State-Northern. Gauthier is more of a pocket passer than Baker, who played running back his first three years, and he needed time to get comfortable reading defenses and learning other nuances that come with being a starting varsity QB.
“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t too sure if he was going to be able to take those reins and run with them,” Rathbun said. “But he’s done a really nice job taking the coaching and implementing it and really working hard to get better.”
Gauthier felt nervous in the season opener against Chinook, and that contributed to Park City’s 28-22 loss. Last season’s record (8-2 overall, 7-1 regular season) looked like it might be hard for this year’s Panthers to match.
“I knew it wasn’t a season-deciding loss, but I didn’t think we were going to end up as far as we are right now,” Gauthier said.
Gauthier’s improvement has been aided by teammates such as Johnstone and Zimdars. The Panthers needed everyone to contribute against Joliet on Oct. 9.
The now-No. 9 J-Hawks, who will play at Fort Benton on Saturday, went up 18-0 over Park City and led 34-18 at halftime. The Panthers remained positive. They had almost erased a 25-point halftime deficit 11 months earlier. What was 16 points? Johnstone delivered a speech to his team saying as much.
“He was in there being a leader,” Rathbun said. “Really inspiring his teammates to rise up to the occasion, as well as us coaches.”
Gauthier rushed for a touchdown and threw for another, and he and Johnstone helped convert both two-point conversions to tie the game going into the fourth quarter. Joliet went ahead 42-34 with 8:48 left, and Gauthier completed a 16-yard TD pass to Johnstone with 2:14 to go. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Park City with a situation much like last year’s quarterfinal game: down less than a touchdown with not much time left.
The Panthers did, however, have three timeouts, all of which they used on Joliet’s next drive. They forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with well more than a minute to go.
At 1:16, Gauthier completed a 10-yard TD pass to Johnstone. The J-Hawks drove into Park City territory on the next drive, but the Panthers forced a turnover to end it.
“The cool thing about all the teams I’ve played on is it didn’t matter how far behind we were,” Johnstone said. “We were always trying to fight back.”
The Panthers haven’t needed to erase other big deficits since that win, although they prepared for last week’s playoff opener with one fewer game and week of practice. Their game against Absarokee scheduled for Oct. 23 was canceled because Park City staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
As last week’s result showed, the layoff hardly hurt the Panthers. They were thrilled to be back on the field and heartened that they would almost certainly get to finish their season after months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d rather finish the season with a loss than not being able to play at all,” Gauthier said.
Perhaps Park City won’t finish the season with a loss regardless. A win this week would put the Panthers two victories away from their first ever state title.
“Not to be cocky,” Gauthier said, “but I think we have a very good chance.”
Friday Night Lights
Here's a glance at some area playoff games this weekend:
Friday
Helena Capital (4-4) at Billings West (7-0, No. 2 Class AA), 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium: Capital went on the road last week and edged Butte 14-7 in the first round of the playoffs, avenging a 20-13 loss to the Bulldogs in Week 4. The Bruins lean more toward the run, with Tiegan Cozzie, Dylan Graham and Carson DesRosier sharing the load out of the backfield. West’s 342 points ranks second only to Missoula Sentinel (344) as the only teams to top 285 points. Quarterback Isaiah Claunch has thrown for 17 touchdowns and running backs Michael DeLeon (404 yards) and Jaymn Medlock (622) have combined for more than 1,000 yards.
Saturday
Kalispell Glacier (6-2) at Billings Senior (6-1, No. 3 Class AA), 1 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium: Behind 230-pound bruiser Jake Rendina, the Wolfpack have yet to put up fewer than 33 points, and that includes last week’s 63-0 first-round win over Missoula Big Sky. Rendina has 27 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,254 yards, averaging nearly 26 carries per game. Senior, which earned a bye last week, isn’t a slouch offensively, either. Led by quarterback Junior Bergen (853 passing yards, 678 rushing yards) and running back Jacob Miller (1,004 rushing yards), the Broncs have scored one fewer point than the Wolfpack in one fewer game.
Laurel (6-1, No. 4 Class A) at Hamilton (10-0, No. 1), noon: Laurel advanced to the State A semifinals for the third straight season after a 35-13 win over No. 5 Frenchtown last week. Standing in the way of the Locomotives’ second straight title game appearance is a Hamilton team that beat Sidney 24-6 last week. The Broncs have reached the semis in four straight seasons, and they lost to eventual champion Miles City 28-14 last year.
Miles City (6-2) at Billings Central (6-0, No. 2 Class A), 1 p.m., at Lockwood Stadium: The defending state champion Cowboys beat No. 3 Dillon 26-21 last week to bounce back from losses of 42-0 to Billings Central and 21-0 to Laurel. The Rams handled Columbia Falls 35-8 in the first round. Central’s 42-0 home win on Oct. 16 might be somewhat misleading. Miles City was missing several key players because of injuries and COVID-19 quarantines during the first meeting with the Rams. Some of those players will suit up this week, Cowboys coach Jeff Regan told 406mtsports.com.
Malta (6-1, No. 4 Class B) at Manhattan (9-0, No. 1), 1 p.m.: Malta beat No. 8 Bigfork 30-14 last week to reach its second straight state quarterfinals. Manhattan crushed Colstrip 52-0 last week for its fourth shutout of the season. The Tigers lost to Eureka 20-6 in last year’s State B title game, while Malta fell to Red Lodge 35-6 in the 2019 quarters.
Fairview (8-1, No. 5 8-Man) at Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0, No. 2), 1 p.m.: Defending State 8-Man champion Fairview opened the playoffs last week with a 44-6 win over Ennis, while 2018 champion Drummond-Philipsburg beat No. 7 Belt 60-14. The Titans lost to Great Falls Central, the team they beat in the 2018 title game, 49-34 in last year’s quarterfinals.
Thompson Falls (9-0, No. 3 8-Man) at Scobey (8-1, No. 4), 1 p.m.: Scobey, which beat Cascade 50-0 in the first round last week, has outscored its opponents 360-74 since a season-opening 28-22 loss at Westby-Grenora. The Spartans fell to Belt 70-34 in the first round last season. Thompson Falls handled Simms 50-6 last week to increase its point differential to 438-44 this season (400-12 since a season-opening 38-32 win at St. Ignatius). The Blue Hawks fell to Fairview 66-6 in last season’s state quarterfinals.
Big Sandy (7-0, No. 1 6-Man) at Froid-Lake (8-0, No. 3), 1 p.m.: Big Sandy beat No. 9 Bridger 36-12 last week to reach its second straight semifinals. The Pioneers lost to eventual champion Jordan 55-25 in last year’s semis. Froid-Lake extended its first playoff run since 2006 with a 52-6 win over Harlowton-Ryegate last week.
Shields Valley (9-0, No. 2) at White Sulphur Springs (5-0, No. 4), 1 p.m.: After a dominant regular season, Shields Valley has worked hard to win its two playoff games: a 27-16 first-round win over Richey-Lambert and a 33-26 quarterfinal win last week over No. 5 Power-Dutton-Brady. Shields Valley has played three more games than PDB, and this week’s opponent only played three regular season games. White Sulphur Springs beat No. 4 Savage 44-6 last week. Shields Valley lost to Wibaux 44-19 in last year’s quarterfinals, and WSS fell to Bridger 43-41 in the first round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.