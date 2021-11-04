HELENA — Eight teams remain in the Class B football state playoffs. As that all-important state championship game looms and the number of teams dwindle, the pressure and anticipation surrounding the contests hits a fever pitch.
“Especially with the high-level opponent that we’re playing this week, the level of intensity, I believe, has gone up to a whole other level,” Townsend head coach Travis Rauh said. “People around town are excited about it, too.
“I believe right now we look forward to it. We talk about embracing big environments and embracing challenges. This is definitely going to be a challenge this week and our kids have accepted it and prepared in a great way.”
Both Townsend and Jefferson are still alive in the playoffs. The Bulldogs eased by Shepherd last weekend, while Jefferson needed only a touchdown to slide past Red Lodge. The quarterfinals offer a home game for both programs, the second-straight such game for No. 1 seed Townsend.
Awaiting the Bulldogs, however, is a stout Bigfork squad. The Vikings scored 42 first-half points in their first-round win over Glasgow and rushed for north of 250 yards.
For much of the season, that has been Bigfork’s approach. In nine games, the Vikings have amassed more than 2,200 yards on the ground (245 per game) and found the end zone 29 times.
Levi Taylor and George Bucklin have both picked up 500-plus yards on the ground and nine touchdowns this season. Bigfork will roll into Saturday’s contest sporting three rushers with 300 or more rushing yards to their credit through nine games.
Rauh mentioned stopping that power running game as one of the keys to Saturday’s contest, but for him and Townsend’s coaching staff, they will need to strike a balance between selling out to stop the run and keeping a solid pass game in check.
“That’s going to be one of the big challenges of the game,” Rauh said. “How many we can commit to the run and still be sound defending the passing game. Between [Taylor] and that very big and physical offensive line, especially against a team of our size, they put a little pressure on us to put maybe an extra guy or two in [the box].”
Bigfork quarterback Patrick Wallen is six passing yards away from eclipsing 1,000 for the season. He has found the end zone 15 times through the air against just three interceptions.
Townsend will counter with a pretty good rushing attack of its own. Junior Dawson Sweat scored three times from less than 10 yards out in the Bulldogs’ first-round win, while quarterback Trey Hoveland threw two touchdowns and rushed for another.
Replicating that this week might be a bigger challenge for Townsend against a Bigfork team that gives up, on average, just 12 points per game. Bryce Gilliard (96 tackles) and Jeremiah Vengas (73 tackles) will enter Saturday as the Vikings’ top-two tacklers.
“It’ll definitely be a challenge to score as much on this team,” Rauh said. “The biggest thing we’ve gotta do is execute our assignments and we’re gonna have to play physical up front. We can’t let that defensive line take over the game. If we play physically up front and execute our offense and have good spacing, I feel we can be successful.”
Townsend — a quarterfinal team last year — is looking to get over that second-round hump with this group of seniors. A win against Bigfork would mean a trip to the semifinals and at least one more game for the Bulldogs.
“I don’t feel this year’s team would be satisfied with a quarterfinal appearance,” Rauh said. “We were a little bit younger a year ago, and maybe that was a pretty good run for that team. This year we have much bigger goals that we’d like to achieve by the end of the season.”
Jefferson makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2013
If Jefferson hopes to make a run for a state championship, it will be with a back-up quarterback under center. Starter Braden Morris suffered an injury in the Panthers’ regular-season finale and missed their first-round contest against Red Lodge. Jefferson managed a 7-0 victory on the back of a four-yard touchdown run from Zach Zody and 118 yards on the ground from Dylan Root.
“We went with two guys last week in Luke Oxarart and then we brought Zach Zody in,” Jefferson head coach Clint Layng said. “Basically, it was their first significant, meaningful snaps at quarterback in a varsity game where the game was on the line. I thought the kids rallied around them pretty well and we just kept fighting and kept battling. We were able to pull it out.”
Zody — a junior — picked off a Red Lodge pass in the third quarter and promptly led the only touchdown drive of the contest last week. Jefferson was a bit conservative through the air, but Zody did find Tom Meyer for a 37-yard reception that was one of the longer offensive plays in the win.
Layng said getting Oxarart and Zody ready for that contest was “kind of like a scramble.” Now, with another week of preparation under their belts, he is expecting a jump in their on-field performance.
“I think it will improve this week,” Layng said of the quarterback play. “They got that game under their belt. It was probably a lot of nerves and stuff like that with that game. You hear coaches talk about that some of your biggest improvements team-wise is from week one to week two. Well, now this is basically, for those two guys at quarterback, week one to week two. Now we’re at home. I think they brought some confidence out of that game and I think they’ll be even better this week.”
Jefferson beat Whitehall by three touchdowns to open the season back in September. Whitehall will enter the weekend with a losing record, but the team’s season-long improvements were showcased in a 34-22 first-round playoff win over Malta.
Trojans quarterback Miles Hoerauf picked up over 500 total yards in that victory, including 294 through the air. He has over 2,400 total yards of offense to his credit for the season and 19 total touchdowns (10 passing, 9 rushing). On defense, Hoerauf is the team's top tackler with 99.
Wide receiver Brendan Wagner has hauled in a team-high 59 catches for 854 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Parker Wagner had a big game against Malta and is up to 274 receiving yards this year.
“Their quarterback is a really good player, Miles Hoerauf,” Layng said. “He’s a tough kid, physical kid. He’s a threat to run and he has an extremely strong arm, so he throws the ball pretty good. He’s a big part of what they do. Brendan Wagner, one of their receivers, we’ve played against him a lot. He’s a really good receiver, probably one of the better ones in Class B.”
The Panthers will counter on defense with Jake Genger, Jace Oxarart and Caleb Smartnick who have all amassed at least 60 tackles this season. Wade Rykal will enter the game with a team-best 11.5 sacks.
The last time Jefferson appeared in the quarterfinals, it advanced to within one victory of the state title game. This is the deepest this current crop of seniors has gone in the playoffs. They are still, however, a couple wins short of their ultimate goal.
“It means a lot. This group of seniors has put a lot of time into the program,” Layng said. “When they were sophomores, we went to Malta and got beat in the first round. Now, with as much work as these guys have put in, the goal has been to win a state championship. That’s been their goal all along. We’re not satisfied. Our only focus is this game. If we play well enough to get a win, then we’ll worry about the next game.”
Both games featuring Townsend and Jefferson are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.