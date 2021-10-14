BUTTE — Like all teams in the Southern B, the Panthers have had to navigate a gauntlet of a schedule.
And Jefferson coach Clint Layng said his squad is better because of it.
“The Columbus game kind of set us back a little bit and we made some adjustments on some things we do,” said Layng. “I think we’re really hitting our stride right now and the kids have a lot of confidence. I think we are playing well.
“Our conference is tough. I mean, last year the Southern B went 4-0 in the first round of the state playoffs. And I look for the top-three teams in our league to make noise in the playoffs.”
The loss to the No. 4 Cougars, a 26-14 defeat at home Sept. 24, forced the Panthers (4-2 overall, 2-1 Southern B) to address their weaknesses. That might have been just what they needed as they head into the home stretch of the season.
“I would like us to keep up our intensity and just improve on what we’ve done the last two weeks. I feel like after the Columbus game we reassessed some things, we made some adjustments, did a few different things and it seems to have really been working well. We’re really gelling. If we can improve just a little bit each week from the last couple games, I think we’ll be right in the mix.”
Jefferson’s first loss, a 20-19 defeat at No. 3 Bigfork on Sept. 17, was actually a confidence-boost for the Panthers. They were a missed two-point conversion away from handing Bigfork its only loss of the season.
“They’re a really good team,” Layng said. “We actually took some confidence out of that game, going against a team that is really big up front and a really good ball club.”
The Panthers followed those two losses by outscoring their opponents 82-6 in victories over Three Forks and Big Timber.
If Jefferson can win its next two games, the worst the Panthers will finish in the in the Southern B is third. The playoff picture will become clearer after Friday night, but as of now Jefferson is likely on track to finish either first or third. Townsend (5-1, 3-0) will probably take either first or second. Columbus (5-1, 2-1) should be second or third.
The top-two teams will get home playoff games, so the Panthers’ goal is pretty simple: win out.
Before wrapping up the season hosting Townsend on Oct. 22, Jefferson welcomes defending-state-champion Manhattan to Boulder on Friday.
“We’re focused on Manhattan right now,” Layng said. “They’re the defending state champions and they played for the state championship the year before. We don’t need any more motivation than that. They’re a good program. It’s always a tough, physical game and that’s our sole focus right now on Manhattan (on Friday) night.”
While the Tigers (2-4, 1-2) haven’t played at the level they did last season, they still have explosive playmakers who can burn you if left unchecked. One of those players is 2020 all-state receiver and defensive back Corban Johnson Jr.
“He’s a good player; he was a good player last year,” Layng said. “He’s a big threat on offense and he’s a big-play guy.”
The Panthers will also need to keep tabs on speedster Michael Swan.
“He’s fast, he’s got good speed and he’s really good in track. So I’ve seen him there, too, and I understand what his big-play ability is,” Layng said.
Offensively, the Panthers have a number of different weapons and they can spread the ball around to all of them. Jefferson has three ball carriers with at least 160 rushing yards. Dylan Root, the workhorse out of the back field, has 277 yards on 56 carries. Dual-threat QB Braden Morris has 253 rushing yards on 42 carries. Jace Oxarart has rushed 27 yards for 166 yards.
When the passing game is clicking, the Panthers become especially dangerous. Morris is 54 of 166 on the season for 585 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. Tom Meyer, Joey Visser and Jake Genger have been the primary targets, with Meyer leading the team in receptions and yards with 16 for 216. Visser is second in yardage with 154 on 11 catches. Genger has hauled in 14 passes for 132 yards.
“We’ve just got to execute like we have been the last couple weeks, and stay balanced on offense,” Layng said. “We like to run the ball, but if we’re able to mix in the pass and be efficient in the passing game, it makes us really tough because we’ve got a lot of weapons. We’re not really a one-go-to guy-type-of team. We have multiple guys who can make plays and we’re pretty well balanced. So if we can stay balanced, establish the run and be efficient in the passing game, I think we can have success.”
The Panthers and Tigers are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
